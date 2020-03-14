A Single Overarching Reason To Stay Invested: We Don't Have A Crystal Ball

There's fear in every corner of the market and a complete recovery seems years away, but things can change in a couple of days.

A lot has been said about the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus. Even more about the declining energy prices. The importance of remaining calm and cool-headed has been emphasized by many analysts and economists. But that is easier said than done. The natural tendency of a human being is to run when there's danger. Right now, there's more than just danger in markets. It's not even limited to markets anymore as well. Many cities across the U.S. might soon be in a lock-down. None of this, however, would matter in the long term. Even though I generally write about potential investment opportunities and publish them on Seeking Alpha, I thought it best to give investors a reason, backed by numbers, to not run away from markets.

Missing a few days in the markets could wipe all the returns

If an investor was given a choice to liquidate all of his winning trades just before the coronavirus outbreak, he would have happily taken it. If another investor with a high concentration on energy stocks was given a warning about the eventual failure of the OPEC+ alliance, he would have liquidated all his positions and would now be breathing a sigh of relief. However, none of this could be predicted. In the same way, we would not be receiving any signal when the market is about to change course as well. Informed investors can, at times, develop models that predict when the markets would recover with some degree of accuracy. However, not even such investors or analysts would be able to predict the exact day that would happen.

In the context of investing, we often talk about years, if not decades. Therefore, a reader might conclude that trying to time the markets and missing it by a few days would just be fine. But, surprisingly, it is not.

Fidelity compiled market data from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 2018, and came up with the below chart that highlights the impact of missing just a few days in the market.

Source: Fidelity

Missing just 5 days, the best 5 days for that matter, would have reduced the gain by a staggering $249,667.

With this data in mind, an investor needs to find an answer to one important question; is it worth taking the risk of running away from markets? I bet the answer is a resounding "no" unless otherwise there is a proper system in place to identify the inflection point of the bear market.

Takeaway: Be in it for the ride because it's worth it

Growing up in a family that tried to beat the markets, I was under the impression that I'd one day be beating the markets by timing it perfectly. However, as a teenager following emerging markets, I was quick to realize that it's not realistic to end up on the correct side of timing the markets on the majority of occasions. Today, markets are in a freefall. There is fear in every corner. Recovery is nowhere in sight. However, the best cause of action would be to trust the markets to do what it does. As coronavirus fears subside (it will, but when is the question) and energy prices recover, the American equity markets will start rewarding investors who were in it for the ride. Because of my inability to time the markets with any degree of precision and the lack of a crystal ball, I opt to keep my holdings intact and even better, look for opportunities as shares of great businesses become cheap. As the old adage says, it's not about timing the markets, but about time in the market. This advice seems timeless.

Bernard Baruch once said:

Only liars manage to always be out during bad times and in during good times.

That is because it's impossible to time the markets. Considering the risk-return profile of timing the markets, the wise option seems to be to either hunt for bargains or to do nothing and wait for the markets to recover.

