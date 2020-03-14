March Madness: Punishing Week For REITs

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

A different - and less fun - kind of March Madness. The ongoing coronavirus crisis roiled global markets on a historically volatile week that marked the end to the nearly decade-long post-recession bull market for U.S. equities. There were few places to hide as tremors of instability shook the global financial markets after a historic plunge in crude oil prices exacerbated the selling pressure as investors priced-in a mounting probability of a global recession. The otherwise punishing week ended with glimmers of hope, however, as policymakers, central banks, and private businesses sprung to action to ease the economic fallout from the inevitable transitory shutdown of large swaths of the global economy, sparking a furious rally in the final minutes of trading.

Following a gain of 0.5% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished the week lower by 9.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) dipped 2,600 points on a week that saw 1,000 point swings on all five trading days, capped off by the single-largest point gain in history on Friday. Reflecting the immense uncertainty, unprecedented central bank intervention, and fears of a repeat of the liquidity crunch of the financial crisis, U.S. Treasury bond valuations swung wildly across the yield curve with 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) ultimately climbing by 24 basis points to close at 0.95%. After jumping 4.2% last week, the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) dipped nearly 12% with 6 of the 18 REIT sectors lower by more than 20%.

This week's declines put essentially every global stock index firmly into "bear-market-territory" with the ironic exception of China, which has rallied in recent weeks as the pandemic subsides at the epicenter of the outbreak. Encouraging indications emerged from South Korea, Singapore, and Japan as well, which have seen a dramatic decline in new CV-19 cases and a gradual return to normalcy within weeks of the outbreak's peak and Apple (AAPL) has now re-opened all 42 of its stores in China. Western Europe, however, has seen a concerning intensification of the outbreak, particularly in Italy which was forced to institute an unprecedented nationwide quarantine in an attempt to slow the outbreak. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, said Friday that disruptions to everyday life in the U.S. could be expected to last up to eight weeks.

Amid the immense uncertainty and fears of an outright global recession, this week saw a return of the seemingly indiscriminate liquidity-driven selling across all equity sectors as the previously outperforming domestic-focused and yield-sensitive real estate and utilities sectors weighed on the downside. Despite a historic surge in refinancing applications and still-solid new purchase demand reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association, single-family homebuilders dipped more than 25% on the week, extending their slide to nearly 40% since late February. REITs were able to cling onto YTD outperformance, however, and are now lower by 14.3% in 2020 compared to the 16.3% slide from the S&P 500.

Lessons Learned The Hard Way For REITs

As discussed in REITs: This Time Is Different, it may be hard to believe now, but things will get better and perhaps sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, we believe that the residential and commercial real estate sectors are more than prepared to weather the storm. Owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis, most REITs have been exceedingly conservative with their balance sheet and strategic decisions in the post-recession period. With the scars still visible enough to be daily reminders of more dismal times, REITs have been "preparing for winter" for the last decade, perhaps to the frustration of yield-hungry investors that have turned to higher-leveraged and riskier alternatives in recent years. Conservatism has positioned these REITs exceedingly well relative to more highly leveraged private equity competitors in the event of a sustained slowdown in fundamentals related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The level of deliberateness displayed by the REITs in the post-recession period, however, is no match for the conservatism observed in the residential housing sector over the past decade. Owing to years of tight mortgage lending conditions and a generally slow post-recession recovery in homeownership, the housing market has undergone a "great deleveraging" over the last decade. At the end of 2020, the mortgage debt service payment ratio as a percent of disposable income reached the lowest level on record at 4.12%. By comparison, this level was at 7.13% at the time that job growth turned negative in Q1 2008. Combined with the lingering undersupply of housing - a result of a decade of substantial underbuilding - home values remain very firmly supported even in some of the worst-case projected CV-19 outcomes. As perhaps the most critical asset class in the world, resilience in the U.S. housing sector should serve to blunt any potential near-term economic shocks.

Back on the commercial-side, with the exception of the troubled mall sector, property-level fundamental metrics entered 2020 as healthy as they've ever been across nearly every metric. Excluding retail REITs and including the technology REITs that are excluded from the official NAREIT calculations FFO and dividends per share each grew roughly 4.0% each. Small pockets of stress will undoubtedly emerge if the CV-19 outbreak intensifies and lingers for longer than expected, especially in the highly-levered REITs and private firms that have lacked similar discipline during this cycle. Given the counter-cyclical properties of the residential sector, in particular, combined with the lingering affordable housing shortage, we expect the residential REITs to be a source shelter amid the continuing turmoil.

While balance sheet metrics are as strong as they've ever been, the historically large REIT development pipeline does represent a source of "shadow leverage" that could become a risk in the event of a sustained downturn. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and many large REITs are now among the most active real estate developers in the country. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, driving the development pipeline to new record highs of $49.2 billion at the end of 2019. We view office REITs as the sector with the most "shadow leverage" given the pro-cyclical nature of office demand and the nearly $15 billion office development pipeline.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Mortgage Applications Surge, Jobless Claims Hold Firm

Once again lost in the volatility, economic data was again quite solid this week. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported a historic surge in mortgage applications as the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased to the highest level since April 2009. Refinance applications surged 79% from last week and are now higher by 479% from a year ago. New purchase applications were quite strong as well, rising 6% last week and are now higher by 12% from the same period last year. As we pointed out in our Homebuilders report, recent trends suggest that lower rates should be a considerable tailwind for the U.S. housing industry in early 2020 if the coronavirus outbreak can be contained, before resulting in lasting structural damage to the U.S. economy. Reports from homebuilders and brokers have generally been surprisingly positive so far, particularly those that cater primarily to millennials and entry-level buyers.

Inflationary pressures remain muted and lower energy and financing costs could provide an added natural stimulus for the U.S. consumer over the coming months. Housing costs continue to be the primary driver of what little overall inflation that there is, a trend that we see persisting well into the next decade. Housing (CPI: Shelter) accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight (42% including housing-related services), and since 2013, housing inflation has been significantly above the overall inflation rate. Primary rents remain higher by 3.8% from last year, the highest since last September, while Owner Equivalent Rents (OERs) are higher by 3.3%. The overall CPI Shelter index is higher by 3.3% year-over-year and has been above 3% since April 2014. Core CPI excluding housing is higher by just 1.67% on a year-over-year and should be expected to turn even lower in the coming months.

One of the most real-time indicators of labor market conditions is initial jobless claims data, and the normally overlooked data every Thursday morning will surely become a closely-watched report in the coming weeks. Initial and continuing jobless claims haven't shown any real signs of cracks either as both metrics remain near historic lows. After trending slightly higher in the weeks before Christmas, the last two months have been solid and brought the 4-week moving average back down to 214k, near the historic lows of around 202k. Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims continue to remain near historically low levels, with the four-week average now at 1.727 million compared to historic lows of 1.662 million last September. We'll be watching these metrics closely over the coming weeks.

2020 Performance Check-Up

Taking a step back and analyzing the performance so far in 2020, we again note that REITs are lower by roughly 14% this year compared to the 16% decline on the S&P 500. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as cell towers and data centers are the lone sectors in positive territory this year. Manufactured housing, single-family rentals, and storage REITs have also performed relatively well this year. At 0.95%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by a remarkable 97 basis points since the start of the year and is 230 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

This week, we published Net Lease REITs: Safe-Haven Amid Coronavirus Turmoil. Net Lease REITs have been a relative safe haven amid historic market volatility related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thankfully for REIT investors, the "rising interest rate environment" and "rates up, REITs down" paradigm that dogged the sector from 2016 to 2018 appears to have given way - at least temporarily - to a new economic reality of "lower for longer." The strength of the real estate industry - which helped to power the economy up the "wall of worry" last year - will be asked to shoulder even more of the burden of global economic growth in the early stages of 2020. We discussed how the Power 4 net lease REITs: Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), Store Capital (STOR), and Agree Realty (ADC) continue to deliver sector-leading performance.

Last week, we published Manufactured Housing: Find Shelter Amid Volatility. The most affordable housing option in most markets, regulatory impediments to housing supply growth have supported sector-leading NOI growth for MH REITs, which has averaged more than 6% since 2015. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital. Strong internal and external growth resulted in core FFO growth averaging 8.0% in 2019, the fourth straight year of over 8% growth. In the report, we discussed Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Last week, we also published Industrial REITs: Not Immune From Contagion. Industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, powered by the "need for speed" in consumer goods delivery, surging another 48% in 2019. Riding the e-commerce wave, demand for well-located logistics assets has far outpaced supply during the past decade. Industrial REIT stalwart Prologis (PLD) reports that rents have roughly doubled since 2015, rising another 8% in 2019. Industrial REITs didn't skip a beat from the trade war, but CV-19 poses a different kind of threat. These REITs have become increasingly more levered to U.S. consumer spending and its stellar fundamentals will be put to the test in early 2020. The long-term secular tailwinds, driven by domestic e-commerce demand, should resume following a potential near-term slowdown in leasing activity.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

A busy two-week stretch of housing data begins on Tuesday with Homebuilder Sentiment, follows on Wednesday with Housing Starts and Building Permits and concludes on Friday with Existing Home Sales. Retail sales, meanwhile, will be reported on Tuesday while the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Gear up for another wild week.

