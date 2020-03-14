The State Of REITs: March 2020 Edition

REIT Performance

February was a brutal month for the REIT sector (-7.58%) and even worse for much of the broader stock market, both of which investors heavily sold off in the last week of the month due to fears of the growing spread of the coronavirus. After suffering back to back declines in January and February, the average equity REIT has a total return of -8.3% over the first two months of 2020. The REIT sector lagged the NASDAQ (-6.38%), but outperformed the S&P 500 (-8.41%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (-10.07%) in February. The market cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) outperformed the average REIT again in February (-7.03% vs. -7.58%) and has suffered smaller losses year-to-date (-5.88% vs. -8.3%). The spread between the 2020 FFO multiples of large-cap REITs (20.2x) and small-cap REITs (12.1x) slightly widened in February as multiples fell an average of 0.8 turns for small caps and only 0.7 turns for large caps. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Although REITs of all sizes performed poorly in February, small-cap REITs (-8.22%) saw the most severe declines. Large-cap REITs (-7.18%) averaged slightly smaller losses than mid-cap (-7.33%) and micro-cap (-7.33%), but still fell sharply in February. Large-cap REITs continue to outperform their smaller peers year to date and now average a return of (-4.75%), which is less than half the losses seen by micro caps (-9.83%) and small caps (-10.91%).

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

3 out of 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in February

Only 15% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in February, with a wide 26.15% total return spread between the best- and worst-performing property types. Infrastructure (+12.95%) and Land (+4.84%) had the best average returns. Infrastructure’s strong performance in February was led by the 54.19% return of Uniti Group (UNIT) and 45.98% return of Power REIT (PW). Hotels (-13.2%) was the worst-performing property type in February, declining sharply throughout the month due to fears that spread of the coronavirus could disproportionately impact Hotel REIT operations. Due to government-imposed travel restrictions, fewer international travelers are coming to the US. Domestically, an increasing number of corporate and leisure trips are being postponed or cancelled due to fears of the virus. This reduces demand for hotel rooms, which may result in both lower occupancy and lower average daily rate. Although neither the magnitude nor duration of the coronavirus outbreak is yet known, the financial impact to the travel industry is already becoming increasingly significant.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Land (+9.15%) and Infrastructure (+7.49%) are the only REIT property types that remain in the black after the first two months of 2020. Hotels (-21.27%) and Timber (-16.7%) have experienced greater losses than all other property types year to date. 90% of REIT property types have averaged a negative return, with 30% reaching a double-digit negative return thus far this year.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2020) decline during February (from 16.7x down to 15.9x). During February, the average FFO multiples rose for 25% of property types and fell for 75%. Manufactured Housing continues to trade at the highest average multiple of all property types despite seeing multiple compression during February (from 27.7x to 26x). Corrections now trade at a lower multiple (6.1x) than any other property type, followed by Malls (6.4x) and Hotels (7.4x). All other property types average a double-digit FFO multiple.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Performance of Individual Securities

On February 10th, Simon Property Group (SPG) announced that it will acquire an 80% stake in Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership, with the Taubman family retaining 20% ownership. In this transaction, SPG will purchase all common stock in Taubman Centers (TCO) for $52.50, which is 51% higher than TCO was trading just before the announcement and nearly double TCO’s share price prior to rumors of a takeout bid.

Even at this tremendous premium, the transaction is expected to be at least 3% accretive to FFO/share for SPG. It highlights just how wide the spread is between the current share prices of publicly traded Mall REITs and their fair value. This may suggest that Mall REITs, or at least Mall REITs that own premium assets such as Macerich (MAC), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Brookfield Property REIT, are severely underpriced relative to the value of their assets.

On February 18th, Front Yard Residential (RESI) announced that it will be acquired by Amheart Residential in a deal that is expected to close during Q2 2020. RESI will be purchased in cash for $12.50/share, which is approximately 14% higher than RESI was trading just before the M&A announcement. Once this acquisition is completed, there will be only two remaining publicly traded single family housing REITs, Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

TCO (Taubman Centers) outperformed all other REITs in February (+97.05%), driven by the aforementioned sale to Simon Property Group. Uniti Group (UNIT) also had a stellar February (+54.19%) due largely to rising expectations of a favorable resolution to the dispute with its largest tenant, Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ). Windstream released cleansing documents on February 19th that revealed the current status of the ongoing negotiations between the two parties, which appeared to suggest that they may be close to reaching an agreement.

Mall REIT CBL Properties (CBL) had the lowest total return (-36.81%) in February. Although CBL posted a solid fourth-quarter earnings beat, 2020 guidance fell far short of expectations. With same-center NOI growth expected to be in the range of -8.0% to -9.5%, it appeared that hopes that CBL’s operations would begin to significantly recover in 2020 are less likely than some had expected. CBL is facing the dual challenge of paying down debt while simultaneously redeveloping vacant anchor space at many properties. Not all news was bad, however, as CBL demonstrated good balance sheet discipline with aggressive debt repayment and improvements in some debt covenants. Additionally, CBL continues to have strong free cash flow from operations, which it is using to fund these redevelopments and secured debt reduction.

Only 7.73% of REITs had a positive return in February, with 18.78% in the black year to date. During the first two months of last year, the average REIT had a stellar +14.78% return, whereas this year the average REIT has seen a dismal total return of -8.3%.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 02/29/2020) to lowest dividend yield.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Although a REIT’s decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company’s fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com.

Valuation

NAV Data as of February 29th, 2020

The REIT sector median discount to Net Asset Value significantly widened in February from -3.8% to -13.8%.

The median NAV premium of Casino REITs narrowed from 22.6% to 9.8% in February, but Casinos remain the REIT property type afforded the largest premium by the market. Industrial (-0.1%), Data Centers (-3.1%) and Residential (-6.5%) all traded at premiums to NAV at the beginning of February, but finished the month at a discount. Safehold (SAFE) (+92% premium) dramatically outperformed the market in February and overtook Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) (+84.2% premium) as the REIT trading at the largest premium to NAV.

Despite the fact that the median Health Care premium to NAV declined from +20.1% down to +9.5% in February, 5 out of the 10 REITs trading at the largest premium to NAV are Health Care REITs. Office REITs, however, now account for 4 out of the 10 most discounted REITs. Hotel REIT Ashford Hospitality (AHT) ended February at the greatest discount to NAV (-58.1%) due to the ugly combination of a notoriously poor management team and concerns that the hotel industry will be the most negatively impacted REIT property type by the coronavirus.

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Takeaway

The large-cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) significantly increased during 2019 and further expanded during each of the first two months of 2020. Investors are now paying on average nearly 67% more for each dollar of 2020 FFO/share to buy large-cap REITs than small-cap REITs (20.2x/12.1x - 1 = 66.9%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and NAV premium. Large-cap REITs are on average currently trading at a small premium to their respective NAVs. Mid-cap REITs, however, trade at a modest discount of -7.43%, small caps at a large discount of -15.47% and micro caps at a staggering -33.11% discount to NAV.

Stock market volatility dramatically increased in the last week of February and will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Policy uncertainty is already elevated due to the fact that it is a presidential election year. The rapid spread of the coronavirus first in China and then throughout an increasing number of other countries has added further uncertainty, given that it is not yet known how widespread the exposure will eventually be and how long it will take to develop effective treatment and eventually a vaccine. As a result, estimates regarding both the length and magnitude of economic impact vary greatly.

Heightened fear and uncertainty can lead to illogical share price movements, which creates the opportunity to reposition portfolios to capitalize on the mispricing. An example of this mispricing is the increasingly massive discount that has become available in a litany of micro-cap and small-cap REITs. After February’s market selloff, the average micro-cap REIT now trades at only approximately 2/3 of NAV, whereas the average large-cap REIT still trades at a premium. This suggests that many micro-cap and small-cap REITs have become more attractively priced relative to large-cap REITs. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.

