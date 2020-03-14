Philip Morris: Mr. Market Has Afforded Yet Another Opportunity

Philip Morris International has once again fallen to the low-mid $70s, an attractive level that provides a discounted valuation and outsized 6.1% yield.

The recent volatility of the market has taken few prisoners. Stocks across the board have plummeted as the indices enter bear market territory. We have written about tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM) frequently in the past. We feel that the time is right to bring attention to this name once again. Simply put, the company had a strong recent quarter - just before "stuff" hit the fan in the markets. The stock has now been pushed into the low-mid $70s again. While that is a value on its own merit, we see the economic environment in the US potentially pressuring the US dollar. If the US dollar weakens, it would provide a massive tailwind to Philip Morris, meaning that the stock's time in the low $70s may finally be running out. We will highlight four foundational points of why Philip Morris is attractive today.

Strong Operational Performance

The company closed out its 2019 fiscal year by releasing Q4/full-year earnings in early February. The company sells a portfolio of cigarette brands, led by Marlboro in global markets excluding the United States and China. Tobacco is a resilient product category, the highly addictive nature of cigarettes allows for companies such as Philip Morris to increase prices to help stave off the secular declines of smoking rates. These declines typically result in an annual decline in total shipment volumes for cigarette makers - again, compensated for with price increases.

Given these characteristics, you want to monitor the relationship of volume declines to price increases. Philip Morris for example saw net pricing increase 6.5% for 2019. This is in line with the company's 10-year average. This is against combustible volume declines of 4.5% (a net positive). When you factor in the continued rapid growth of HTU volumes, the total shipment volume declines to just -1.4%.

Source: Philip Morris International

The continued growth of IQOS has helped backfill the secular decline of combustible cigarettes and enabled Philip Morris to achieve high-single-digit revenue growth (excluding FX). IQOS now contributes 18.7% of total revenue for Philip Morris and is the key growth driver moving forward as the company strives for "a smoke-free future".

Source: Philip Morris International

IQOS continues to roll out in new markets, embolden its footprint in existing markets, and is now beginning roll out in the United States under a licensing deal with sister company Altria Group (MO). Given the slow burn available in most developing markets (where regulations are minimal), IQOS is being afforded plenty of time to come into its own. Management has reaffirmed its forecast for the business to grow at a 5%-8% rate through 2021. It remains to be seen if this is altered in response to potential disruption from the Coronavirus.

Tobacco is a remarkably defensive product, however, so it should fare better than most consumer products against containment efforts in countries with Coronavirus outbreak. It's difficult to quantify the risk to Philip Morris, as disruption would depend on the degree of global outbreak, and the severity of containment measures. A complete shutdown like what has happened in Italy would obviously be most damaging. Although in these instances, it would make sense that smokers would stockpile tobacco. We see a similar phenomenon in the US as consumers are cleaning out grocery stores in anticipation of quarantines.

The Dividend

As yields continue to evaporate from Treasury notes, stocks paying big dividends such as Philip Morris become increasingly attractive. Shares of Philip Morris are currently yielding 6.1%, nearly the highest yield the stock has offered since being spun off from Altria. With 10-year notes yielding less than 1%, this is an enormous disparity.

Source: YCharts

The defensive nature of the tobacco business should result in manageable dips in operating performance in the face of this outbreak. However, investors should note that Philip Morris has a very high dividend payout ratio. The company distributed all of its 2019 reported earnings (doesn't include adjustments or FX) as dividends. However, the company's cash flows cover the dividend payout more sufficiently at 79%. A high payout ratio is typical of tobacco companies, and should softer operating performance pressure the dividend payout, Philip Morris currently holds $6.86B in cash - enough to cover the dividend for more than a year. Investors should feel confident in the company's ability to afford this high-yielding payout.

The Dollar Could Be Starting To Weaken

Another variable to keep an eye on is the strength of the US dollar. Should the US dollar begin to weaken, it would provide a tailwind to Philip Morris. The company generates virtually all of its revenues internationally, and then converts them to USD for reporting.

Source: YCharts

A strong dollar has been something Philip Morris has dealt with for years, and a reversal of this trend would only help buffer the company from potential disruptions from the outbreak.

Valuation Is Compelling

While many stocks have retreated from levels of overvaluation in this newly formed bear market, some stocks such as Philip Morris have only become increasingly undervalued. Shares have pulled back into the low-mid $70s, a level that has been hit only a handful of times since 2012.

Source: YCharts

This share price results in an earnings multiple of just 14.4X 2019 adjusted EPS of $5.19. This multiple is 16% below the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 17.2X.

If we look at the current yield on free cash flow, the current figure of 7.7% is also at the high end of its multi-year range.

Source: YCharts

Philip Morris is once again trading at an attractive level despite its success with IQOS and long-term runway of strong profitability through combustible cigarettes. Safety in investments is important in such a volatile environment, and we feel that the company's balance sheet is sufficient to continue supporting its high-yielding dividend. Long-term investors are bound to benefit from capital gains as eventual PE expansion is encouraged by a strong underlying business model.

