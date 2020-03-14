Umpqua: After The Fall, What To Do Now

We're facing a Black Swan event; buy subject to having a well-diversified portfolio not over-weighted in financials and if you can afford to speculate - otherwise look for big bank bargains.

The stock has dropped about 40% since the coronavirus exploded on the world scene.

$28.8 billion-asset Umpqua is the largest independent bank in the Pacific Northwest with a clean balance sheet, conservative management, and a focus on real estate lending and customer service.

I recommended Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) at $17.50 per share on February 9, 2020. I've been a long-time investor in this bank. I like its position as the largest independent bank in the Pacific Northwest with its $28.8 billion in assets, clean balance sheet, conservative management, and focus on real estate lending and customer service. I also liked its valuation even as it fought a margin squeeze and worked through an expense reduction program.

Then came the coronavirus…

Today, March 13, 2020, I'm down 38.99% on an intraday basis compared to 2.3% on February 9! Ouch! Since many of you reading this will be wondering what to do, here are my thoughts. Some of these observations will be true for all banks.

Time for Some Quality Bargains

In old Navy parlance, let's clear the decks. UMPQ is not the highest quality bank out there. If you're looking to buy one or two banks during this downturn, it's not the one to buy. Stick with the huge majors like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) or Chase (NYSE:JPM). As I have repeatedly maintained, UMPQ is a higher risk bank. There may also be higher returns. If UMPQ just returns to $17.50 per share from its current intraday $10.67 per share, you've got a 70% gain.

Valuation: Down and Out

In traditional terms, UMPQ is very cheap. Per Seeking Alpha, UMPQ is trading at a price of 0.54x book and 0.92x tangible book, a P/E of 6.58, a forward P/E of 7.27 and a 7.98% dividend yield. As the chart below demonstrates, UMPQ has blown through all valuation five-year lows.

It's dirt cheap, but it could get even cheaper. Here's what I said in my February 9 article:

If you're looking for capital appreciation in the near term, this is not your stock; there's just no discernible catalyst on the horizon for 2020. I maintain that the stock is a reasonable buy at the current price with higher income balanced by higher risk and longer-term appreciation potential.

Factually, the stock is an even better buy now on valuation, but a 2020 catalyst did appear - a Black Swan pandemic!

The Margin Squeeze Will Tighten

Rates have plummeted. Here's the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

Lower rates are a real, pressing problem for UMPQ. They were already a problem through the 2019 year as net interest income before the provision for loan losses was down $18.0 million or 1.9% from $938.6 million in 2018 to $920.6 million in 2019. The net interest margin declined 33 bps from 4.04% for 2018 to 3.71% for 2019. During the 4Q 2019 Conference Call, CFO Ron Farnsworth made this very interesting comment (my addition in brackets and bold):

We expect the margin to remain around this Q4 level [3.51% or 3.40% excluding loan discount accretion] into 2020 without any additional fed funds rate changes. And for every 25 basis point change in rates, we'd expect about 5 basis point impact to the margin, all else been equal, which it really is.

That last point about the net interest margin's sensitivity implies that UMPQ's net interest margin took a 10 bps hit from the Fed's recent 50 bps rate cut. Based on the last information we have, UMPQ's net interest margin will be declining to approximately 3.41% over 1Q 2020 - and the net interest spread will break below its last 3.09% mark to around 2.99%.

Very roughly translating that into net interest income using 4Q 2019 average balances, we can expect a decline of about $25.8 million in net interest income for 2020, without accounting for any possible further reductions.

The margin squeeze tightens.

Credit Quality at Risk

UMPQ's credit quality has been excellent with, for example, NPAs as a percentage of total assets declining throughout 2019, hitting a 0.23% low at the end of 4Q 2019. If we dip into a recession, however, credit quality is bound to decline. How far is anyone's guess. According to CNBC, during a March 13, 2020, interview:

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Friday he expects the U.S. commercial real estate market will crumble, much like the broader housing market collapse of 2008. "You're going to have this blow up, too, and nobody's even looking at it," Icahn said on "Halftime Report."

Was he "talking his book" or does he know something we don't? It doesn't really matter as declining credit quality will accompany a recession; we have to factor in the added risk to UMPQ, but it is impossible to quantify. When we do our dividend safety analysis, we're going to increase the 2019 loan loss provision 50% from $72.5 million to $108.8 million, that's including our estimated CECL implementation impact.

Liquidity: Less of a Concern for UMPQ

The market crash sent investors scurrying for the safety of cash, threatening a liquidity crisis. Central banks have responded by pumping cash into the world's banking system. Reuters reported on March 13, 2020:

Central banks worldwide acted to shore up money markets after cratering share prices drove a rush for cash, hitting many regional currencies and threatening a surge in short-term borrowing costs. The succession of central bank moves came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday surprised markets by offering to inject up to $1.5 trillion into the financial system on Thursday and Friday. That unscheduled offer of effectively unlimited dollars came as U.S. stocks plunged nearly 10% in their biggest one-day losses since the 1987 market crash. The Fed was trying to avoid the credit market paralysis that occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis. Dealers accepted only $119 billion of the offerings, but the move sent a message that the central bank was willing to provide liquidity as needed, analysts said.

The Fed followed that move with $37.0 billion of Treasury bond purchases to inject more cash into the system. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasized the government's support in a March 13, 2020, CNBC interview. "There's no stigma about going to the discount window," he stated.

Is liquidity a concern for UMPQ? As a largely deposit-funded bank with only about 5.5% of its average funding liabilities (interest and noninterest-bearing liabilities, excluding other non-funding-type liabilities) consisting of reverse repo and borrowings, liquidity should not be a major concern for UMPQ. If it becomes one, the Treasury and the Fed have already signaled their willingness to support the banking system.

If Things Get Worse, Can It Pay the Dividend?

If you're sitting there with an underwater position in UMPQ like me, you want an update of the dividend safety analysis. Here it is:

Making the assumptions noted above, we're at a 69% payout ratio - earning the dividend, but squarely in what I regard as the danger zone.

Are we being too conservative or too generous? We're not giving effect to loan growth, our 50% increase in the provision for loan losses might be overly aggressive, and with the decline in rates, we can reasonably assume the bank might be able to sell more securities and/or loans for gains. On the other hand, the bank might shrink in a recession, the new CECL reserve methodology is forward-looking and might result in faster increases in loan loss provisions, any required borrowing for liquidity might tend to increase the cost of funds vs. deposit funding and the impact of declining rates on UMPQ might outpace the Fed rate cuts.

We are faced with a Black Swan event. So far, it looks like UMPQ's dividends may continue to be paid while we wait for the rebound, but there are no guarantees.

Conclusion

I increased my UMPQ position about 10% today, adding at an average price of $10.665 per share. I am a 3- to 5-year value-oriented investor and UMPQ is a relatively small position in my portfolio. I would not recommend that you purchase UMPQ until market stability returns unless it's a small, speculative position you're adding to an already diversified portfolio that is not over-weighted in financials. If you like the banks, try to pick up some bargains among the biggest and best of them. UMPQ has morphed from what I called on February 9 "a reasonable buy at the current price with higher income balanced by higher risk and longer-term appreciation potential" into a much higher risk speculation in an unprecedented economic, social and psychological environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.