Nestle: One Of The Best Stocks You Could Own In A Pandemic

Shares aren't yet a bargain, but have come down a ways from their highs. For investors looking for safety, Nestle is a strong option to consider.

With the ongoing outbreak of the Coronavirus, much of the volatility in the markets is tied to a few underlying questions. Who/what will be disrupted? The severity of that disruption? And finally, how long will the disruption last? Unfortunately, these questions are difficult to answer because the extent of the Coronavirus in many developed nations is still unknown. In the United States, testing capacity is just beginning to ramp up. When we look at possible "defensive" investments (companies that will maintain performance through the duration of the outbreak), consumer staple conglomerate Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has to be near the top of the list. The company has a massive footprint of products that consumers will need (and in some cases stock up on) regardless of the economic conditions yet to develop. The stock has sold off with the broader markets in recent sessions, so we will take a closer look at this blue chip stalwart.

About As Defensive A Business As It Gets

Nestle is the world's largest food and beverage company. They have a brand portfolio that spans just about every aisle of the typical grocery store. Product categories include beverages, water, nutrition products, pet care, dairy, ice cream, prepared meals, candy, and so much more.

source: Nestle

Many companies will be severely disrupted by the mitigation measures being put in place in countries such as the United States. The slowing of the economy will hurt industrials, restaurants, retail, etc. However, people will still need to eat and drink. Nestle's large footprint and diverse portfolio will capture this. Furthermore, the company is not dependent on any given product type, geographic market, or production facility. Nestle sells thousands of products all over the world, produced in more than 400 factories. As long as stores are physically open, Nestle will move product.

Nestle Is A Financial Fortress

Given the disruption of various businesses and the potential for this to eventually cause a recession, it's important that we look for companies with strong balance sheets. Companies that rely heavily on borrowing of capital could expose investors to risk. Nestle is a financial fortress for two key reasons.

The first is Nestle's actual balance sheet. The company is sitting on a solid cash pile of $7.7 billion, and the company's gross leverage ratio of 2.0X EBITDA is below our cautionary threshold (2.5X) that we use to flag companies for overleveraging. Nestle also carries strong ratings from the major credit agencies with an AA- from S&P, and an Aa3 from Moody's. Both ratings are "high grade", the second highest grouping under "prime".

source: Ycharts

If that wasn't enough, Nestle possesses a characteristic that is rare for most companies in its sector. Nestle's brand portfolio is so large and holds so many quality brands that at any time it could sell a brand to raise cash - similar to integrated oil companies and how they collect and sell assets. Shuffling its assets is something that Nestle has not been shy about doing. Just in the past few months, Nestle decided to sell off its US ice cream business for $4 billion in a deal that will close in Q1 of 2020.

Steady Growth Engine

While Nestle is one of the best defensive stocks in our view, that doesn't necessarily mean that Nestle lacks the ability to grow its business. Nestle certainly isn't going to wow investors with stunning top line growth. Revenues have actually gyrated a bit over the years - due in part to turnover in the company's brand portfolio. However, over the past few years, Nestle has been able to increase its bottom line with relatively little movement on its top line.

source: Ycharts

How has Nestle managed this? It's difficult for a company as large as Nestle to drive volume based growth. Being the world's largest provider of food and beverages (items that cost little per piece) is a "high floor" business, but volume is tough to grow because people generally eat the same amount of food consistently over time. Population growth is your best growth driver, and that is a figure that is steadily - but modestly growing. Nestle has instead focused on premium products to drive a more profitable sales mix in its business.

source: Nestle

Actions to drive this have included some shuffling of Nestle's brand portfolio, products catered to higher spend categories (such as vegan/vegetarian, organics), and innovation in high growth categories such as pet food. This strategy has been working for Nestle over the past several years, and analysts are currently projecting earnings growth of 7.8% per annum over the upcoming five-year period.

Caught Up In The Volatility

A massive consumer staples company such as Nestle typically functions like an iceberg in the stock market. It is such a slow and steady business that it really doesn't move that fast - its beta is just 0.37. However, recent times have been truly extraordinary and Nestle hasn't been immune to the volatility.

source: Ycharts

As recently as the first week of March, Nestle ADR shares traded at just over $112 per share. In just over a week, the stock has now fallen to under $100 per share - even after Friday's massive rally. If we convert the company's full-year 2019 EPS of 4.41 CHF to USD ($4.64), the stock is now trading at a 21.0X earnings multiple. This is right in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio. The fact that the stock is now just in line with historical norms despite the chaos in the markets, is a testament to the stock's blue chip reputation (and that the stock was a bit overheated coming off of all-time market highs).

So does that make Nestle a buy today? It can be a bit complicated. On one hand, Nestle is a true blue chip company and is poised to run smoothly through the Coronavirus outbreak as it continues to progress in the weeks/months to come. That quality and safety is certainly worth having a discussion over at 21X TTM earnings.

On the other hand, the current valuation is certainly not a bargain. Future expectations for capital gains should be modest as they will likely be driven mostly by organic earnings growth versus PE expansion (that means roughly 10% total returns between earnings growth and dividend). Our take is that shares are just a bit high at the moment - especially after such a drastic move higher on Friday.

It's difficult to predict where the markets go from here - we are in an environment where the Dow Jones is moving 1,000-2,000 points higher or lower on a whim. It doesn't seem like we are done with negative headlines regarding the US outbreak, and these headlines have proven capable of putting immense selling pressure on the market. We like Nestle's quality beginning at 20X earnings (under $93 per share), but would gradually accumulate as we move lower. Nestle isn't going to turn a small investment into a massive nest egg, but it's among the most high quality and safest stocks on the market. In these times, that is certainly worth something.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author's Note: Based in Switzerland, Nestle's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be effected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.