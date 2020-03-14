S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Selling Stampede Like No Other

The wild swings in the market were unnerving and virtually unprecedented. We are now in a bear market backdrop.

While it is extremely difficult, keeping the situation in perspective is a must now.

While the "virus" is now called a pandemic, what we have on Wall Street is a 'panicdemic'.

"The most important consideration when investing in the stock market is the primary trend of the equity markets."- Richard Russell (Dow Theory Letters)

When the trend changes we change.

Congratulations to the "Top Callers". After hundreds of S&P highs that were set in this bull market, 47 of them in the last 13 months, they finally got it right. A Black Swan known as coronavirus came along and made their long-awaited dreams come true.

In case some are not familiar, a Black Swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, their severe impact, and the widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight.

Oh, but wait, we will now be told they (the infamous top callers) saw this coming all along. Unfortunately for them, they made that same argument every year since 2011. Their losses have to be staggering, but here is their opportunity to put a drop in their buckets. I hope they don't fumble this away by using illogical theories.

But I digress. A Global Health Scare, crude oil trading at $30, and the 10-year Treasury that traded as low as 0.4%. All occurred in the last 2-3 weeks. The shock to the markets is unprecedented and so is the decline from what was a market high 19 trading days ago.

The S&P 500 closed the week at 2,711 and is off 19.9% from the all-time high, but dropped by 26+% on a closing basis and is in a bear market. The entire move took four weeks to take place. As a comparison, we experienced a 19.8% correction in 2018, which took 16 weeks to play out. Other drops into bear market territory show similar timelines taking weeks to develop.

Last week I addressed what was at the time a 12% correction:

"The 'FEAR' component of the current market action gives me pause." "Unfortunately, the potential complications surrounding the coronavirus are more unpredictable and have made investors much more emotional. It is the explosive FEAR component associated with this virus selling that is more concerning. That FEAR is repeated to market participants on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. There is simply no escape from it. My concern isn't with what I foresee as potential global economic impacts. For sure there will be many. My concern lies with the uncoupling from reality that the never-ending fear rhetoric is adding to the storm." "Given social media today and the overabundance of news at our fingertips, I do not see this stopping anytime soon. Far too many moving parts and agendas to keep that mindset in place. This keeps the markets on edge until the majority sees the event played down or going away." "Facts tell us until proven otherwise, this time frame should be viewed as a correction in a BULL market trend." "The next few days will determine if the interim lows set in this correction will hold."

That commentary was the same commonsense approach that correctly called this bull market for 6+ years while reaping huge rewards for investors.

This week, facts changed, the rhetoric that was so concerning since the beginning of this health issue was ramped up. The shock from the Saudi/Russia fallout over oil production added to the panic. The facts are the facts and "price action" which is followed on the way up should now be followed on the way down.

That plan has been addressed here many times, and when the investment scene was in turmoil, I reinforced that notion on February 29th:

"If and when the data shows this is a full-fledged BEAR market, I'll gladly join that contingent and proceed accordingly." "In simple terms, know yourself, know your plan. I am aware that the next bear market could be coming, just as I was aware of the possibility in 2016 and December of 2018. The skeptics aren't telling me anything I don't already know."

With the landscaping changing on a dime, so has my strategy. The long-term trendline has been violated on a closing basis. The speed and magnitude of the decline in 18 trading days suggested a more aggressive approach for some accounts was required. Other situations took on a different strategy.

Remember each situation is different, no one plan fits all.

Sometimes, there's not much you can say. As global concerns over the coronavirus weren't damaging enough to economic activity, this weekend's move by the Saudis to slash oil prices added just another boot on the neck of the economy. Moves that we are seeing right now in equities and other financial assets don't come around very often, and while they are the result of developing economic conditions and uncertainty, the moves themselves will ultimately also have their economic impacts.

Monday brought the worst percentage daily loss (7.6%) for the S&P since October 2009. The largest one-day point decline for the Dow 30, which also lost 7.8%. Those declines and subsequent damage would be eclipsed later in the week. No surprise that all eleven sectors were down on the day. The energy sector was demolished.

Turnaround Tuesday saw a rally take shape that recovered 4+% of the previous day's losses. This rally also was accompanied by decent breadth. The markets, of course, traded off fear and headlines. The crude oil war, the virus, global economic demise dominate the daily commentary. Angela Merkel announced that 70% of the German population will be infected with the coronavirus. With a population of 82 million, these dire predictions tend to send panic through the streets. Germany currently has 3,500 cases.

The S&P has not seen back to back positive trading sessions since February 12th, the last Bull market high. That streak was kept in place with Wednesday's negative close. Commentary on both the oil shock and health scare was ramped up and the carnage continued on Thursday. The Dow lost 10%, the S&P 9.5%, and the Nasdaq 9.4%. For the S&P it was a decline worse than only four other days in history: 10/28/29, 10/29/29, 11/6/29, and 10/19/87.

With the indices stretched like a rubber band to the downside, a rebound rally took place on Friday lifting the major indices off the lows, with the S&P gaining 9+% on the day. Lately, what has been considered a yearly percentage move transpires in a day! For the week the S&P lost 8.7%. The index now sits 19.9% off the highs and is down 16% for the year.

Economy

No one knows with any real certainty how much, or for how long, the coronavirus will impact the U.S. economy. What we do know is that it will have an impact. And, after data releases of recent weeks, we also know that the US economy was in very good shape before it hit.

Before the coronavirus hit, I would have placed the odds of a recession in the next 12 months lower than 10%. Forecasts are already out informing investors that it is all but certain we will indeed have a recession here in the U.S. this year.

Investors will get a better feel for how the economy will shake out in the coming weeks as the virus-infected data rolls in. This remains a fluid situation.

NFIB small business report showed an increase of up 0.2 points to 104.5, which is reading among the top 10 percent in the 46-year history of the survey. Those expecting better business conditions increased and job creation and openings improved as well. Real sales expectations declined along with capital expenditure and inventory plans. Note that this result comes before the negative commentary on coronavirus started to ramp up.

NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg:

"The small business economic expansion continued its historic run in February, as owners remained focused on growing their businesses in this supportive tax and regulatory environment. February was another historically strong month for the small business economy, but it's worth noting that nearly all of the survey's responses were collected prior to the recent escalation of the coronavirus outbreak and the Federal Reserve rate cut. Business is good, but the coronavirus outbreak remains the big unknown."

February CPI report beat estimates with a 0.1% headline and a 0.2% core gain, with increases that rounded from a restrained 0.089% for the headline but a sturdy 0.223% for the core. February's CPI firmness relative to estimates reflected a firm 0.4% apparel price rise, a 0.6% gain for tobacco prices, and a 0.4% bounce for used car prices after a -1.2% January drop.

Analysts saw the largely expected big energy price drop of -2.0%, but a 0.4% rise for food prices. With the market focused on the U.S. impact of COVID-19 and the OPEC price war, today's firm February gains added little to the outlook. For what it's worth however, analysts still have a slight down-tilt for monthly CPI gains going into the crisis.

The prime rate is set to decline. Loans with adjustable rates such as home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are going to see instant relief. For every $100,000 in such loans, borrowers will now save $500 per year in interest costs. When viewed on a broader basis in the economy, such lower rates are going to help millions of households be able to weather any looming financial storm. Mortgage rates were already at low levels, but now they are offering current and prospective homeowners a chance to lock up a rate that will help to support their financial well being for years and decades to come.

Low Rates Send Mortgage Applications Surging. Mortgage applications jumped 55.4% week over week thanks to the highest refi application volumes since 2009.

Mortgage rates are dropping and we could see rates approach the lows seen in 2012 and 2016.

Earnings Observations

I have plenty of thoughts on the earnings picture now. However, the situation is too fluid for any of them to be presented. They will more than likely change many times before we have anything that might be of use. The market is reassessing what that picture will look like.

With fear taking over, the worst case is starting to be priced in. That is simply how it works when emotion is making decisions. It's always sell first assess later.

The Political Scene

The Trump administration announced Friday it is awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour.

President Trump also proclaimed a state of emergency in reaction to the coronavirus health scare. The administration stated there will be additional announcements made over the coming weekend. Stay tuned.

Former Vice President Joe Biden did not mathematically seal up the Democratic Party's nomination for President, but in practical terms, he looks to have assured his place at the top of the ticket. The nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho all resulted in wins for Biden, while states stronger for Sanders (North Dakota and Washington) gave Sanders what look to be narrow wins based on the current reporting.

While Sanders still came out of states with delegates, the math is looking increasingly bleak for his campaign. It's not likely the Senator will drop out quickly, and lots can happen between now and the convention. That said, Biden looks on track to amass enough delegates to win on the first ballot of the convention barring some sort of exogenous event. Betting markets now have Biden priced at 92% to win the nomination and have priced Hilary Clinton (3.8%) and Michelle Obama (1.3%) at higher odds than Sanders (1.2%) or any other alternative. That is not a typo, Clinton and Obama.

Elsewhere in election news, we note that betting markets have steadily sold the odds of President Trump being re-elected off to the point where he is now a coin-flip. On February 18th, FiveThirtyEight's approval tracker briefly showed the President the most popular since March of 2017 at 44.6% approval (51.0% disapproval).

Ratings have since slid to disapproval 53.1% versus 42.7% approve. Polling does not yet appear to be showing a large shift towards Biden in swing states similar to what betting markets have priced, but that data should be substantially lagged anyways. Betting markets are assuming that the current viral outbreak will worsen and negatively impact the President. RealClearPolitics shows the following margins for Biden in swing states: Michigan +4.8%, Pennsylvania +3.8%, North Carolina +3.4% versus Trump up by less than 1% in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida. Democrats winning back Michigan and Pennsylvania would give the President a 2-point margin in the electoral college, with N.C. the tipping point state; Biden will need to win MI, PA, and at least two other EC votes from one or more of NC AZ, WI, FL, IA, ME (splits EC votes), or NE (splits EC votes) to win back the White House.

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury blew the bottom out of the trading range again over the coronavirus fears. The 10-year note yield saw a print of .40% before rebounding to close the week at .9%.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 45 basis points today.

Sentiment

With equities entering bear market territory this week, current sentiment understandably holds a significant bearish bias. Bullish sentiment fell 9 percentage points to 29.7%. While low, sentiment was lower as recently as October, August, and the spring of last year. The current reading on bullish sentiment is pretty much right in line with the average of past bear markets.

We never really saw an extended period where sentiment was so exuberant it raised a warning flag. A black swan event tosses most playbooks out the window.

Crude Oil

Responding to Russia's face-slap on March 6th, Saudi Arabia launched an all-out oil price war the very next day. The world's No.2 oil producer (following the U.S.) slashed pricing for its crude to push as many barrels into the market as possible.

The cuts are an indication of how the Saudis will respond to the breakup of the alliance between OPEC and partners like Russia. OPEC talks Friday ended in dramatic failure, as Saudi Arabia failed to get Russia to agree to a prolonged production cut.

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state producer, lowered April pricing for crude sales to Asia by $4-6 a barrel and to the U.S. by $7 a barrel, launching a full-out war. In February, Saudi Arabia produced 9.7 million b/d. But with the agreement on cuts expiring at the end of the March, it can pump as much oil as it wants; it claims it can produce as much as 12.5 million barrels per day.

Now the talk will turn to defaults in the energy sector. Of course, that is part of the market reaction to this drop in oil prices. The fear is that this will spread and affect the banking system and cause another financial crisis.

Will the weak players in the energy sector default? Absolutely. That is and was occurring to some degree before this price crash. Can this then speed up the process? Of course. Here are the facts. Overwhelming defaults cascading into a financial crisis did NOT occur in 2015/'16 when the price of oil fell to $26 a barrel.

The reason, ALL of the major banks have less than 3% of their total loan portfolio in the energy sector. Most have less than 2%. Given the change in mindset with alternative energy threatening the entire industry as such, I am hard-pressed to believe the U.S. Banking system decided to go all in and started increasing its loan exposure to the oil industry after the 2016 event.

The most recent data I was able to gather shows the same levels of loan exposure today. This appears to have a low probability of exploding to a full-blown financial crisis event similar to 2008/ 2009. However, we can expect to hear this brought up as another issue that will crater the U.S. economy.

Also, major U.S. banks today are in much better financial condition than in 2008/'09. I do not know where the price of oil can go now, but I would not pay too much attention to those that say any bounce back in the price per barrel won't be seen for a very long time. Plenty of speculation now but no one has that answer.

The same was discussed in February 2016 when the price of WTI was $26. At the end of April 2016, it was $45. Avoid all of the panic induced commentary that is everywhere now. The larger impact will be found in the employment picture in the U.S shale oil industry, where we can expect many layoffs as companies scale back operations. However, the industry is familiar with boom and bust cycles, this is the third major downturn in the last five years.

The Weekly inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 451.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 5.0 million barrels last week and are about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Given the fear of a global recession and the OPEC debacle, WTI sold off hard, settling at $32.30 on Friday. That represents a loss of $8.98 from last week or a mind-boggling drop of 21+%. Energy stocks dropped to 11-year lows.

The Technical Picture

No matter where a technician looked this week, the daily, weekly, and monthly charts for the S&P showed major support levels being taken out by the hour. The technical damage is close to incomprehensible in such a short time frame.

Anyone that has been in the stock market for any length of time realizes this destructive price action and the present situation will not correct itself in a short time.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

When an investor sets out on a course to manage their own money, many important rules need to be followed. One that is important now, concentrate on the issue that YOU can control. Since none of us can control the spread of coronavirus or the price of crude oil, it's best to avoid obsessing over the daily news flow on each of those topics.

What we can control is how we plan, then set an investment strategy in motion. No one knows what is going to happen with the coronavirus, but you can certainly expect there to be new cases and deaths here in America and abroad. The big question when it comes to the stock market is how long it takes investors to adjust to this story, and then the new fundamental landscape that is yet to be determined.

Therein lies the real issue, no one has a meaningful fundamental picture. In my opinion, ANY views offered by any analyst is virtually useless. With so much fear in the air, these continue to be dangerous times. Without any fundamentals to work with, investors will immediately lean to the worst-case fundamental view that they can conjure up, and that is reflected in the wild trading action. Speculation and guessing is the narrative these days. Rest assured all of it will have a strong negative bias. Human nature and emotion are in control of the situation.

When the stock market sets sail on any trend up or down it can and often will extend to extremes. In this case downside extremes. How an investor fares in this environment depends on their situation and their plan. It is also dependent on knowing how the stock market works. History has laid out examples for us. The last two bear markets that occurred in 2000 and 2008 also give us clues of what often occurs.

There will be strong rallies, and strong downdrafts all occurring in this new trend. Volatility will remain high as will emotion. How an investor navigates these moves is crucial. There should be no panic and it is best to avoid guesses, speculation and emotional decisions. That includes warnings from the Perma Bears and the entire crowd that told investors to "get out" and "stay away" from one of the best bull markets in history.

This crowd feels emboldened now. Their views weren't reliable during the Bull market, and they cost investors a small fortune. I seriously doubt they will have any useful information to add to the picture. We navigate with an open mind keeping ALL possibilities on the table.

The page is turned and it's time to traverse the newly christened trend by using strategies that produced enormous gains from one of the best bull market trends in history.

I also feel the need to address another situation that is alarming, yet prominent in our world of social media. It is the height of financial irresponsibility for anyone in this type of forum to give advice using the words "get out" when referring to a stock market investment strategy. How many times do we run across those types of market "calls" month after month, year after year.

However, that seems to be the way charlatans disguised as analysts like to get attention. Somehow they feel empowered to do so. The bear market is a few days old and it's been determined this can only get worse. Newsflash no one knows that to be fact. No one knows how deep the bear market goes. Speculation and outright guessing are all-around investors now, so why not keep an open mind and add the view that says we have already seen the lows. Time will tell.

Instead of "get out", it is far better to realize that there are many different situations out there, and each personal situation requires a different set of rules. It won't get attention but it's the correct way to approach the issue.

A "V" recovery, perhaps a "W" rebound is in the cards. Suffice to say anyone that has a longer-term view needs to keep this in perspective. For those folks, stocks just went on sale. The stock market has recovered from events far worse than a health scare. There was this one incident some may remember on 9/11/01. I repeat this once again so it sinks in:

"Know yourself, Know your situation, Know your plan, react without emotion."

No doubt these are difficult times to make financial decisions. So please allow me to put forth a plan for those out there that have a long time horizon, and are in their prime earning years. Given the circumstances that brought this bear market to our doorsteps, until proven otherwise, this is a cyclical bear market in an ongoing secular bull market trend. I suggest using that as your backdrop.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

