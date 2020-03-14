Managing Through Volatility
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Why is the market experiencing extreme levels of volatility?
How can you use diversification to minimize risk under these volatile and uncertain market conditions?
Short- and longer-term investing strategies to protect your portfolio.
Markets are experiencing a level of volatility not seen since 1987. Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management, and Scott Colbourne, Managing Director for Global Fixed Income, TD Asset Management, discuss how to navigate the markets under extremely volatile conditions.