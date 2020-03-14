ViacomCBS: A Hollywood Buy During The Chaos

It will probably deteriorate further given the disruption of the new SARS strain, but this will make the shares even more attractive.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) reported Q4 numbers back in February and held its first earnings call. Since then, the stock has weakened.

Those wondering what to make of the price action should consider that the company is still a media conglomerate that has a lot of content at its disposal, as well as viable distribution platforms. Granted, we're not talking Disney (DIS) or Netflix (NFLX) here, but ViacomCBS possesses a very notable portfolio of film/episodic assets, and it is always a major player at the multiplex (although its film slates can be more cyclical than the Mouse, certainly).

From a valuation standpoint, many have observed the inexpensive nature of the stock. Combine that with long-term potential and you come away with a need to place the shares on a watch list (at the very least).

(Addendum: I'm also going to have a note on the virus risk at the end, which is a Black-Swan-type event that none of us can control. It will affect this stock, badly, but that may only make buying it even more compelling.)

The Quarter

The statistics presented in the fourth-quarter document obviously aren't of primary concern, although they shouldn't be altogether ignored, either. VIAC is basically a new company, although the business model remains the same; it will be the strategies/ideas going forward that should focus our attention as potential investors. The press release makes this clear, as it spends some time at the front declaring its strategic intentions.

I'll get to that section shortly, but let me get some numbers out of the way. For Q4, top-line sales declined 3% to $6.9 billion, while sales increased 2% to $27.8 billion during the fiscal year. That was something of a sizeable miss by $280 million for Q4 revenue. Adjusted earnings per share, diluted, came out to $0.97 versus $1.66 in the year-ago frame; the full-year comparison was $5.01 versus $5.87. The $0.97 adjusted earnings number was a big miss of over forty pennies.

VIAC used $460 million for operations the past quarter as opposed to generating a similar amount last year. It ended the year generating $1.2 billion versus $3.5 billion. Obviously cash flow has declined in a serious way. As was mentioned in the earnings call, the company is investing in content, also in a serious way. Free cash was obviously nonexistent in Q4, but it approached $900 million for the full fiscal year. Long-term debt is stable at $18 billion, and interest expense of $1 billion for the full year was likewise steady (although I would like to see that number reduced sooner rather than later; a billion bucks represents a lot of potential content/franchise incubation).

Those are the numbers. They don't matter much. As I continue to cover this media concern in the coming months, you probably will read me declaring a similar sentiment. It's big-picture stuff right now. One should never ignore the numbers, but it's what happens in the next few years that really matters. The first four quarters will yield many benefits of the doubt... but there are a few things I will be looking for, such as a killer instinct for commercial content (i.e., keep art-house material to a minimum for now, at least on the theatrical side), and identification of assets that can be sold for purposes of deleveraging (SA recently reported on a potential sale of the company's book operations).

Looking Forward: Content And Strategy

VIAC is hungry to make its mark following the re-merger. To that end, it knows that content will be a key factor. Improving Paramount's slate, as well as figuring out new approaches for its cable networks in a cord-cutting world, are goals that will generate new value opportunities, in my opinion. I think management will experiment more than it has in the past, especially under the not-so-prosperous leadership of Philippe Dauman and all the Redstone-family squabbles.

From the press release, one immediately notices a priority: streaming. Management has identified this non-linear strategy as a growth business. As companies like Disney and Netflix and others chase subscribers via content investment and increased debt loads, VIAC wants to play supplier. There's going to be a lot of money flowing through the streaming system, and with Viacom and CBS now together, leveraging that macro-media reality should be a simpler endeavor. I am bullish on VIAC coming up with new over-the-top franchises that can win both awards and large audiences. Then, that content can hopefully be taken and licensed elsewhere, depending on the specifics of deal structure.

Management also knows theatrical is important. Even though streaming is the zeitgeist right now, one can never underestimate the power of blockbuster franchises. Linear premium channels still need content and output deals, so VIAC once again can concentrate on supplying such demand. This isn't to say VIAC can't also focus on platforms... Pluto TV, for instance, is also important, as is CBS All Access and Showtime. I should point out, too, that those who read the press release's section on content strategy might think VIAC wants to concentrate on supplying its own streaming companies and not necessarily third-party customers - one could read it that way, I agree, but I believe the company will definitely want to be a seller to others in addition to itself. This particular conglomerate would benefit from investments in non-exclusive properties as well as some exclusive ones. Besides, the conference-call commentary from CEO Robert Bakish indicates a willingness to an omnibus programming approach.

It's interesting to note, going back to financials for a moment, that the company plans to back all of this investment with better cash flow derived from cost synergies and other benefits. CFO Christina Spade had this to say:

"We will also drive free cash flow by strategically re-prioritizing our content spending to high growth areas across our businesses, which will substantially improve our working capital. And we anticipate a cash benefit of approximately $200 million from the $250 million in cost synergies that we expect to deliver this year. In 2021, there are several items that will drive approximately $500 million of additional free cash flow. They include the tailwind from continued strategy driven working capital improvements, further realization of merger integration synergies, and the benefit of having the Super Bowl partly offset by the absence of political."

Those high-growth areas, again, would be streaming.

One fascinating question from an analyst opened up a long answer from the CEO on how the company decides where to place its content. Do you put a particular program on MTV, Showtime, Access? Bakish's answer shows a preference for not having a preference... in other words, go where the best ROI yield is probable. As media companies increasingly enter non-linear and subscription/ad-supported tier strategies, this is probably a more important consideration than one might initially credit. Audience data will certainly come into play, as will subscriber levels and branding expectations (i.e., people tend to get used to certain genres of programming being placed on certain platforms; an unexpected tonal shift of genre could lead to confusion, and ultimately, rejection of inappropriately-placed content). Bakish gave the example of a SpongeBob show that seemed better suited for Netflix as opposed to linear Nickelodeon since a lot of the younger demographics have placed a significant time investment on that platform.

There was a great question from an analyst on content production costs, something I am always inclined to discuss, but the CEO unfortunately didn't say much on the subject. He basically reverted back to the streaming-versus-linear argument in terms of capital allocation (i.e., ROI is better on the former). I want to know exactly how VIAC intends on keeping budgets reasonable, especially as talent continues to figure out how it wants to be compensated in the streaming age - e.g., how much should an upfront fee be to buyout backend profit participation? More clarity on that would have been most appreciated.

In summary, shareholders can look at all this in the following manner: streaming will receive the most investment, both for VIAC's own platforms and the platforms owned by other concerns, while theatrical continues to be optimized and linear is, well... let's hope for the best for linear! On that last point, I could see VIAC taking some of its streaming content and then syndicating it back to linear - to illustrate my point, a comedy series that goes a few seasons on Access could then find its way to Paramount Network, MTV, etc.

SARS-CoV-2

We are now facing a Randall-Flagg situation with the new coronavirus. Markets are tanking, Disney has shuttered its theme parks, and VIAC's stock is not off to a strong start for 2020.

Data by YCharts

It's difficult to analyze exactly how the virus crisis will affect media stocks like VIAC in the near term. I would expect that the next twelve months will be difficult for the shares as Wall Street institutions attempt to price in the risk not only for the Hollywood sector but for the macro market as a whole. There are plenty of unknowns, especially unknowns related to possibly positive moves by management. One thing I hope CEO Bakish might implement is moving movies to streaming/other distribution channels as opposed to theatrical. This would cut down on marketing costs and it would promote the platform. There are options, too - the company could simply make an outright sale to a platform such as Netflix - see Cloverfield Paradox - and also go to physical disc, or it could release to physical disc and digital/streaming, or any combination. All Access could also be the platform of choice for first release if that might work out the best. Paramount has moved the release date for an important project, the sequel to the big horror hit A Quiet Place. I don't think that is necessarily the correct move, as technology is in place to allow these projects to still be in the marketplace making money at a time when a severe crisis is denying businesses the opportunity to bring in cash flow.

I suspect some of these moves - such as Disney shifting Mulan - might be tied to needing a theatrical release in place, at least at some point, before other distribution channels are exploited, because talent contracts demand it. Otherwise, I further assume that payments for foregone profit participation would need to be made, something that the releasing studio would not want to cover without money coming in from a multiplex launch. I obviously am not privy to contractual details, but it would seem logical that avoiding the use of direct-to-consumer models as a potential best-practice contingency plan has to have some compulsory element attached, especially given all the investment in those direct-to-consumer models (i.e., why not try to amortize some of those costs with some blockbuster content?).

I'm also looking to cutbacks on dividend payments as a temporary strategy to conserve cash, as well as elimination of some capital investment in projects. The company will cut costs where it can, something which will probably place further pressure on the shares.

I see VIAC as a strong long-term buy based on valuation and content. In terms of valuation, the SA quote system rates it very highly. There's also a possibility of the company being pursued by an acquirer, or perhaps for a merger transaction, but I'm not factoring that in at the moment. I believe VIAC will be a buyer of smaller media concerns and/or investors in related tech startups that could pay off down the road (Hollywood's interest in Quibi comes to mind as an illustrative example).

The technical price action of the stock is a mess. A market participant can certainly attempt to call the bottom, but from my perspective, VIAC is simply a buy idea right now. I don't currently own the stock because of some timing issues in my portfolio, but I hope to be an owner in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.