Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

'Historic' oil price war

The failure of OPEC+ to agree on production cuts sent crude into freefall, plunging as low as $27 per barrel and marking its worst weekly decline since the financial crisis (it started the year in the mid-$60s). Besides a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia launched an all-out oil price war by slashing pricing for its crude in an effort to push as many barrels into the market as possible. It was in response to a face slap from Russia, which refused to cut output further and insisted that U.S. shale producers should be made to share the pain.

Collapse in Treasury yields

Fears this week sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield below 0.4% for the first time ever, touching an all-time low of 0.3469%. In fact, yields on all maturities (including the 30-year and two-year) stumbled below 1%. Traders now expect the Fed to cut rates by 100 basis points at its March meeting, which would bring the Federal Funds target range to 0%-0.25%. On Thursday, the Fed announced over $1T in repo operations (on top of at least $175B in daily overnight transactions) to address the recent disruptions.

Working from home

"We are moving beyond our earlier guidance of 'strongly encouraging work from home' provided on March 2 and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home," Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) wrote in a blog post. The company will also provide reimbursement toward additional daycare expenses, home office set up costs and continue to pay salaries to contractors and hourly workers who are not able to perform their responsibilities from home. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and other companies nationwide issued similar directives this week, though they were not mandatory.

Cash problems

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas to preserve cash as the coronavirus compounds the fallout from a year-old grounding of its 737 MAX. News that Boeing was planning to draw down the rest of a $13.8B loan it took last month sent shares tumbling 18% on Wednesday, their biggest one-day percentage drop since 1974. Other issues: Boeing booked 46 cancellations last month, resulting in a net loss of 28 orders, as carriers switch from the grounded MAX to other planes.

Coronavirus ad policy reversed

YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) discontinued classifying COVID-19 content as a "sensitive event," enabling ads on some videos discussing coronavirus, according to CEO Susan Wojcicki. "It's becoming clear this issue is now an ongoing and important part of everyday conversation, and we want to make sure news organizations and creators can continue producing quality videos in a sustainable way," she said. YouTube previously did not allow monetization if a video includes more than "a passing mention" of the coronavirus.

Just Walk Out technology

Boosted by the success of Amazon Go (AMZN), the company launched a new website to sell its automated checkout technology to retailers. Amazon has already inked "several" deals with customers, reflecting a strategy of turning its internal capabilities into lucrative services (think warehousing operations and cloud technology). Dilip Kumar, Amazon's vice president of physical retail and technology, had no market forecast to share but said shoppers' preferences will determine how big the business becomes.

The bear market growls

All three major indexes plunged nearly 10% on Thursday, suffering their worst sessions since "Black Monday" in 1987. Besides suspending most travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, President Trump announced efforts on deferred tax payments, payroll tax relief and low interest business loans, but investors seemed to have been looking for more. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq already had tough times earlier in the week after the WHO classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time.

Mayday call from the airline industry

"Without a lifeline from governments we will have a sectoral financial crisis," according to the International Air Transport Association. IATA last week estimated that the crisis could wipe out some $113B of industry revenue, in a forecast that did not include the U.S. clampdown on European travel. "There is a heightened concern there will be increased airline bankruptcies in 2020 given the fallout from the coronavirus," added Cowen analyst Helane Becker. "We expect some governments to step in to help some airlines, but ultimately we expect more airlines to fail this year than last year."

Trouble for the Mouse House

New Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Chapek is facing his first major challenge as fallout from the coronavirus affects many areas of the company. It announced Thursday the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from March 14 through the end of the month, while Walt Disney World is shuttering until April. The entertainment firm is also likely to take a hit at the box office: Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers have been pulled off Disney's film schedule for now.

Princess Cruises suspends operations

Impacting 18 ships, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is halting all ship operations for Princess Cruises for 60 days due to the coronavirus. "While this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company's core values," CEO Jan Swartz declared. "Rest assured the long-serving and dedicated professionals at our company will make best use of this time to prepare Princess Cruises' fleet of cruise ships for a successful return to operation."