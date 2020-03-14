U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: One Biotech Prices Ahead Of The IPO Market's Quarantine

Imara, a Phase 2 biotech targeting sickle cell disease, priced an upsized IPO at the low end of the range, raising $75 million at a market cap of $286 million.

One biotech pulled off an IPO this week, along with a blank check company.

As a rule, if March Madness gets canceled, then the IPO window is closed.

Remarkably, one biotech pulled off an IPO this week, along with a blank check company. Outside of a few more SPACs, the IPO market may essentially shut down for months, as coronavirus fears reshape the 2020 IPO timeline. Before issuance returns to normal, we'll need to wait for:

The VIX to fall below 30,

the IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) to climb off its lows, and

bankers and investors to feel comfortable at roadshows with dozens of people.

Mirroring broader markets, IPOs over the past five years averaged a 23% loss since the sell-off began, though a handful of names have outperformed. Companies in those industries are likely IPO candidates when the market re-opens.

Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA), a Phase 2 biotech targeting sickle cell disease, priced an upsized IPO at the low end of the range, raising $75 million at a market cap of $286 million. Backed by NEA and OrbiMed, Imara's sole candidate is an oral, once-a-day therapy entering Phase 2b trials in the coming months. Imara fell 6.3% on its debut - not bad during the market's worst day since 1987 - and closed back at its issuing price.

Deerfield Management's second healthcare SPAC, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFPHU) raised $200 million, offering shares with quarter-warrants. It finished the week up 0.1%. The SPAC is led by the former CEO of Universal American, Richard Barasch, and Deerfield partner Steven Hochberg. Their previous SPAC acquired medical equipment provider AdaptHealth (AHCO; 47% return from IPO) in July 2019.

SPAC activity has been at record levels in 2020, and this trend doesn't show signs of stopping despite some recently trading below their $10 issue price. Chardan Capital's second eponymous healthcare SPAC, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (CHAQ.U), filed to raise $85 million and Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) filed to raise $40 million.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/12/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 22.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 23.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 12.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 27.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Adyen.

