U.S. IPO Week Ahead: One Cannabis SPAC Lights Up A Dim IPO Market

by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Summary

Following the IPO Index's sharpest drop ever recorded, one cannabis SPAC is keeping the IPO market alive, expected to raise $150 million in the week ahead.

Social Capital's latest SPACs are also eligible to price this week.

Collective Growth Corp plans to raise $150 million at a $190 million market cap.

Following the IPO Index's sharpest drop ever recorded, one cannabis SPAC is keeping the IPO market alive, expected to raise $150 million in the week ahead. Social Capital's latest SPACs (IPOB.U, IPOC.U) are also eligible to price this week.

Led by former Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) executives, Collective Growth Corp (CGROU) plans to raise $150 million at a $190 million market cap. The acquisition vehicle intends to focus on ancillary cannabis businesses rather than those that handle the product directly. The cannabis industry has struggled recently; Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) became a penny stock this past week, off 94% from its July 2019 IPO, and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), which at one point was flying 800% above issue, is now down 76% from IPO.

Seven cannabis SPACs have IPO'd since 2018, one of which has completed its acquisition: Akerna (KERN; -49% from IPO). The other six trade below issue without warrants, and average a 0.1% return with warrants (GNRSU -2.0%; SRACU +0.5%; MCMJU -0.1%; SSPKU 0.0%; THCAU 0.0%; THCBU +2.0%).

U.S. IPO Calendar

Issuer
Business

Deal Size
Market Cap

Price Range
Shares Filed

Top
Bookrunners

Collective Growth Corp
Austin, TX

$150M
$190M

$10
15,000,000

Cantor Fitz.

Blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry.

Volatility is at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, effectively shutting down the IPO market. Based on previous periods of high volatility, it will take at least one month after the market settles for IPO activity to resume. While it's nearly impossible to price a non-SPAC IPO in this market, many companies have joined the pipeline since the sell-off began. These recent filers are some of the most likely candidates to break the ice when markets recover.

14 Recent IPO Filers Await Market Thaw

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Sector

Lead
Underwriter

Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU)

$40M

SPAC

EarlyBird

Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business.

Chardan Healthcare Acq 2 (CHAQ.U)

$85M

SPAC

Chardan

Second blank check company formed by Chardan Capital targeting the healthcare industry.

Accolade (ACCD)

$100M

Health Care

Goldman

Provides a platform that helps employees manage their healthcare benefits.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

$40M

Health Care

Maxim

Biotech focusing on therapies for CNS and sleep disorders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

$86M

Health Care

JP Morgan

Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for cancer.

Procore Technologies (PCOR)

$400M

Technology

Goldman

Provides cloud-based construction management and collaboration software.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

$86M

Health Care

BofA

Makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema.

Social Hedosophia II (IPOB.U)

$300M

SPAC

Credit Suisse

Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting US tech.

Social Hedosophia III (IPOC.U)

$600M

SPAC

Credit Suisse

Second blank check company formed by Social Capital and Hedosophia targeting ex-US tech.

ZoomInfo (ZI)

$500M

Technology

JP Morgan

Provides a data platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals.

GigCapital3 (GIK.U)

$200M

SPAC

Nomura

Third blank check company led by semiconductor veteran Avi Katz.

Inari (NARI)

$100M

Health Care

BofA

Medical device company for venous diseases.

SelectQuote (SLQT)

$250M

Financials

Credit Suisse

Provides an online DTC insurance platform.

FreeCast (FRCT.RC)

$17M

Technology

Alexander Capital

Provides an integrated platform for video streaming services.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/12/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 22.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 23.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 12.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 27.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Adyen.

