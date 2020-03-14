Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 4/13 4/29 1.01 1.08 6.93% 1.81% 10 Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 4/17 5/15 0.43 0.44 2.33% 2.55% 57 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 3/16 3/31 0.2875 0.3 4.35% 3.09% 11 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 3/30 4/15 1.038 1.04 0.19% 5.63% 23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 4/15 0.6 90.58 2.60% 60 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 4/2 0.295 24.58 4.80% 21

Tuesday March 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 4/9 0.55 61.06 4.00% 17

Wednesday March 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 4/7 0.04 30.13 0.60% 17 Chubb Limited (CB) 4/10 0.75 121.86 2.70% 26 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 3/31 0.28 36.56 3.10% 11 Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 4/17 0.286 34.22 3.70% 22 Sempra Energy (SRE) 4/15 1.045 106.92 4.00% 17 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 4/10 0.58 127.94 1.80% 17 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 3/31 0.24 20.73 5.80% 38 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 4/6 0.54 114.1 2.10% 47

Thursday March 19 (Ex-Div 3/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3/31 3.25 234.22 5.90% 10 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 3/31 0.22 89.26 1.10% 10 Philip Morris International (PM) 4/9 1.17 79.5 6.50% 12

Friday March 20 (Ex-Div 3/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/20 0.45 2.1% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/18 0.22 5.7% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 3/23 3.63 3.8% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 3/23 0.27 2.1% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 3/23 0.32 0.3% Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 3/23 0.26 1.6% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 3/20 0.94 5.3% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 3/20 0.3 4.8% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 3/20 0.505 3.6% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 3/19 0.72 1.2% Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) 3/20 0.38 7.5% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 3/19 0.43 1.1% Lear Corp. (LEA) 3/18 0.77 3.6% Linde Plc (LIN) 3/20 0.963 2.4% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 3/19 0.095 1.8% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 3/18 0.56 1.2% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/20 0.4 4.5% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 3/20 0.34 4.7% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 3/19 0.4 3.2% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/17 0.225 2.2% Ryder System (R) 3/20 0.56 7.8% Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 3/19 0.14 5.6% RLI Corp. (RLI) 3/20 0.23 1.3% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 3/17 0.69 2.6% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 3/18 0.38 2.5% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 3/20 0.48 3.5% Waste Management (WM) 3/20 0.545 2.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

