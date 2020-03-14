Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 15
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which declared increased dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
4/13
|
4/29
|
1.01
|
1.08
|
6.93%
|
1.81%
|
10
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
(CL)
|
4/17
|
5/15
|
0.43
|
0.44
|
2.33%
|
2.55%
|
57
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.2875
|
0.3
|
4.35%
|
3.09%
|
11
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
3/30
|
4/15
|
1.038
|
1.04
|
0.19%
|
5.63%
|
23
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday March 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
(CINF)
|
4/15
|
0.6
|
90.58
|
2.60%
|
60
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
4/2
|
0.295
|
24.58
|
4.80%
|
21
Tuesday March 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co.
|
(BBY)
|
4/9
|
0.55
|
61.06
|
4.00%
|
17
Wednesday March 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aaron's Inc.
|
(AAN)
|
4/7
|
0.04
|
30.13
|
0.60%
|
17
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
4/10
|
0.75
|
121.86
|
2.70%
|
26
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
3/31
|
0.28
|
36.56
|
3.10%
|
11
|
Republic Bancorp KY
|
(RBCAA)
|
4/17
|
0.286
|
34.22
|
3.70%
|
22
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
4/15
|
1.045
|
106.92
|
4.00%
|
17
|
Tiffany & Company
|
(TIF)
|
4/10
|
0.58
|
127.94
|
1.80%
|
17
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
3/31
|
0.24
|
20.73
|
5.80%
|
38
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
4/6
|
0.54
|
114.1
|
2.10%
|
47
Thursday March 19 (Ex-Div 3/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
3/31
|
3.25
|
234.22
|
5.90%
|
10
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
89.26
|
1.10%
|
10
|
Philip Morris International
|
(PM)
|
4/9
|
1.17
|
79.5
|
6.50%
|
12
Friday March 20 (Ex-Div 3/23)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Yield
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|3/20
|0.45
|2.1%
|Bar Harbor Bankshares
|(BHB)
|3/18
|0.22
|5.7%
|BlackRock Inc.
|(BLK)
|3/23
|3.63
|3.8%
|Commerce Bancshares
|(CBSH)
|3/23
|0.27
|2.1%
|Chemed Corp.
|(CHE)
|3/23
|0.32
|0.3%
|Columbia Sportswear Co.
|(COLM)
|3/23
|0.26
|1.6%
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|(D)
|3/20
|0.94
|5.3%
|Emclaire Financial Corp.
|(EMCF)
|3/20
|0.3
|4.8%
|Evergy Inc
|(EVRG)
|3/20
|0.505
|3.6%
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|3/19
|0.72
|1.2%
|Harley-Davidson Inc.
|(HOG)
|3/20
|0.38
|7.5%
|Jack Henry & Associates
|(JKHY)
|3/19
|0.43
|1.1%
|Lear Corp.
|(LEA)
|3/18
|0.77
|3.6%
|Linde Plc
|(LIN)
|3/20
|0.963
|2.4%
|LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|(LMAT)
|3/19
|0.095
|1.8%
|Moody's Corp.
|(MCO)
|3/18
|0.56
|1.2%
|Magna International Inc.
|(MGA)
|3/20
|0.4
|4.5%
|Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|(NRIM)
|3/20
|0.34
|4.7%
|Insperity Inc.
|(NSP)
|3/19
|0.4
|3.2%
|Perrigo Company plc
|(PRGO)
|3/17
|0.225
|2.2%
|Ryder System
|(R)
|3/20
|0.56
|7.8%
|Resources Connection Inc.
|(RECN)
|3/19
|0.14
|5.6%
|RLI Corp.
|(RLI)
|3/20
|0.23
|1.3%
|Stanley Black & Decker
|(SWK)
|3/17
|0.69
|2.6%
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|(TRI)
|3/18
|0.38
|2.5%
|V.F. Corp.
|(VFC)
|3/20
|0.48
|3.5%
|Waste Management
|(WM)
|3/20
|0.545
|2.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.