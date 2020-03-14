Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL) 3/19 4/3 0.28 0.3 7.14% 1.96% 6 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 3/30 4/15 0.225 0.25 11.11% 6.92% 7 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 4/6 4/21 0.32 0.36 12.50% 0.99% 6 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/19 3/27 0.275 0.3125 13.64% 4.64% 6 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 4/8 4/22 0.115 0.12 4.35% 1.90% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday March 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 4/1 0.15 9.5 6.30% 9 Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 4/1 0.704 24.79 11.40% 10 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 3/26 0.79 49.01 6.40% 9 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 4/15 0.205 28.18 8.70% 9

Tuesday March 17 (Ex-Div 3/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/1 0.4 36.73 4.80% 6 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 4/2 0.08 13.51 2.50% 6 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 4/2 0.26 19.6 5.60% 10 Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 4/20 0.4 49.04 3.30% 9 Synovus Financial (SNV) 4/1 0.33 21.25 6.90% 7

Wednesday March 18 (Ex-Div 3/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corp. (AL) 4/8 0.15 23.76 2.70% 8 Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL) 4/3 0.3 15.3 2.00% 6 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/27 0.3125 26.92 4.60% 6 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 3/31 0.07 9.55 9.20% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 3/31 0.0447 11.25 4.70% 6 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 4/7 0.47 54.96 3.70% 7

Thursday March 19 (Ex-Div 3/20)

None

Friday March 20 (Ex-Div 3/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 3/17 0.3 14.3% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 3/20 0.27 4.9% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 3/18 0.21 3.6% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 3/18 0.58 2.2% Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 3/20 0.36 6.7% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 3/23 0.14 2.9% Carter's Inc. (CRI) 3/20 0.6 3.3% Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 3/18 0.4025 3.0% Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 3/18 0.3 3.0% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 3/18 2.66 1.9% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 3/18 0.24 2.0% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 3/20 0.105 1.2% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 3/20 0.17 2.2% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 3/20 0.26 3.9% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 3/17 0.935 17.8% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 3/19 0.075 2.7% Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 3/20 0.7 8.5% W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 3/17 0.3 2.8% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 3/18 0.08 3.4% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 3/18 0.28 5.1% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 3/19 0.28 9.6% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 3/18 0.26 2.6% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 3/20 0.16 0.3% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 3/20 0.1746 2.1% PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 3/17 0.52 23.6% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 3/18 0.22 3.7% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/19 0.39 1.1% Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 3/20 0.15 5.1% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 3/20 0.2 4.9% Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 3/19 0.12 2.0% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 3/20 0.44 6.8% Terex Corp. (TEX) 3/19 0.12 3.2% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 3/20 0.1425 5.3% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 3/20 0.33 4.8% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 3/23 0.06 0.9% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 3/20 0.34 7.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.