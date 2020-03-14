Kadmon Holdings: Pick Up This Late-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company In March 2020

Today, we will see why Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) is an attractive pick in March 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 2009, Kadmon Holdings went public in 2016. The company is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule therapies and biologics in areas of immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immune-oncology. The company is currently studying small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor, KD025, in cGVHD (chronic graft-versus-host disease) indication after at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, in an ongoing pivotal trial. The company is also studying its lead asset, KD025, in other indications such as SSc (diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis) and IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) indications. Finally, Kadmon Holdings expects its immune-oncology drug candidate, KD033, to enter the clinic in the first half of 2020.

How KD025 works in cGVHD?

cGVHD is a common complication following allogeneic HCT (hematopoietic cell transplantation). Caused due to the attack on the patients’ cells by transplanted immune cells, this disease affects multiple organs and leads to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues. In 2017, the U.S. prevalence of cGVHD was 14,000, while the annual U.S. incidence was 5,200.

The ROCK (Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase) pathway is involved in the regulation of multiple profibrotic processes including stress fiber formation, myofibroblast activation, and pro-fibrotic gene transcription.

KD025 works by down-regulating these fibrotic processes and rebalancing the immune system in cGVHD.

KD025 has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in the Phase 2a clinical trial

In Phase 2a clinical trial, Kadmon Holdings evaluated various doses of KD025 as well as varying dosing frequencies in cGVHD indication. Half of the enrolled patients had more than four organs affected, 65% had received at least 2 prior lines of cGVHD therapy, while 73% were refractory to the previous line of therapy. ORR (overall response rate) of 65%, 63%, and 52% were reported for Cohort 1, Cohort 2, and Cohort 3, respectively. In key patient subgroups, ORR was 58% in patients with two or more prior lines of systemic therapy and 62% in patients with four or more organs involved. Here, the data cutoff date is September 13, 2018.

In December 2019, the company announced longer-term follow-up results from this trial which demonstrated improvement of overall ORR from 59% to 65% in the mITT (modified intent to treat) patient population. Responses were observed across all key subgroups and in all affected organ systems, including in organs with the fibrotic disease.

The ORR in the second and third cohort of patients has also improved in this Phase 2a trial. This performance is significantly better than the FDA ORR requirement of 30%. Amongst responders, 75% of responses occurred by week 8 assessment. Four out of 35 responses occurred after 24 weeks of treatment with KD025. Kaplan-Meier median DOR (duration of response) in the mITT responder population was 35 weeks or 8 months. 51% of responders maintained a response for ≥ 20 weeks. CRs (complete responses) were seen lower GI (gastrointestinal), upper GI, esophagus, joints/fascia, mouth, liver, eyes, and skin. PRs (partial responses) were observed in the lungs.

KD025 patients also reported a reduction in corticosteroid doses. This is a major benefit considering the many severe side-effects associated with a corticosteroid. 19% of patients could completely discontinue corticosteroids while 67% could reduce corticosteroid doses. The median corticosteroid dose reduction is 50%. Corticosteroid dose reductions were observed both in responders and non-responders. KD205 reported FFS (failure-free survival) of 47% at 12 months. The 2-year OS (overall survival) was 83%.

Besides robust efficacy, KD205 has also scored better on safety and tolerability profile. The AEs (adverse events) were consistent with those expected in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids. No apparent increased risk of infection and no CMV (cytomegalovirus) infection was reported. The trial discontinuation due to drug-related AEs was 6%.

Based on these results, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to KD025 for the treatment of adult patients with cGVHD after failure of two or more lines of systemic therapy.

In November 2019, Kadmon Holdings announced positive topline results from the planned interim analysis of the fully enrolled pivotal trial, ROCKstar (KD025-213), evaluating KD025 in cGVHD patients who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The data cutoff date was 17 October 2019. Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%.

KD025 achieved 64% ORR in 200mg QD arm and 67% in 200mg BID arm. Three patients achieved a complete response. KD025 also demonstrated robust ORR across all key patient subgroups. Finally, the safety and tolerability demonstrated were in line with that seen in the Phase 2a trial.

Kadmon expects primary analysis after 6 months of completion of enrollment and follow-up analysis after 12 months of completion of patient enrollment. On March 13, the company announced the completion of the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. The minutes of the meeting is expected in the next 30 days. Thereafter, the company will provide a detailed update on the meeting outcomes. Subject to FDA feedback, the company expects to file NDA in 2020.

KD205 may be ahead of the competition on various relevant metrics

In August 2017, FDA approved AbbVie’s (ABBV) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for the treatment of adult cGVHD patients after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy, making it the first-ever drug to be approved in this indication. The approval was based on results from an open-label, multi-center, single-arm clinical trial, Study PCYC-1129-CA, enrolling 42 patients with cGVHD after failure of first-line corticosteroid therapy and requiring additional therapy. 88% of patients have two organ involvement. For an oral, once-daily dosage of 420mg Imbruvica, the ORR reported was 67%. The median time to response was 12.3 weeks. The trial discontinuation rate due to adverse events was 24%. Imbruvica thus fared worse than KD205 in terms of median time to response as well as discontinuation rate in clinical settings.

In January 2020, Incyte (INCY) announced failure to meet the primary endpoint of ORR in Phase 3 GRAVITAS-301 study evaluating itacitinib in combination with corticosteroids in patients with treatment-naïve acute GVHD. This again seems to highlight the superior corticosteroid-sparing effect of KD205.

Kadmon is also evaluating KD025 in other major immune conditions with high unmet demand

Kadmon Holdings is also evaluating KD025 in an ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled, 60-patient Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis indication, a chronic immune disorder characterized by fibrosis of the skin and internal organs. A condition similar to cGVHD has a much higher prevalence of around 75,000 to 100,000 in the U.S.

Kadmon Holdings has also presented some interesting data for KD025 in IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) indication. The data, however, is very early with only 29 patients studied in an open-label trial.

Investors, however, should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Kadmon Holdings depend almost entirely on the clinical and commercial prospects of KD025. This exposes the company to significant business concentration risk. Although the cGVHD research program is significantly derisked, there always remains a possibility of the drug falling short on efficacy and/or safety and tolerability in a pivotal setting. Hence, the company is exposed to significant R&D failure risk. Uncertainty about regulatory decisions and timings exposes the company to a high degree of regulatory risk

Also, Kadmon Holdings is a loss-making company and can continue to be so for many more years. This can affect valuations.

According to Evaluate, there is also much to prove for KD025 in the IPF indication. In the Phase 2 trial, there were 39 patients enrolled. Of the 14 who opted for best supportive care arm, five crossed over to the active arm. Then seven discontinued from the trial, while only one discontinuation was considered associated with treatment. Hence, the results do not seem to be on an intent-to-treat basis.

Kadmon also enrolled patients who had previously received or had declined treatment with Esbriet and Ofev, implying that this patient population has been living with IPF diagnosis for much longer. Although the company claims that the enrolled population represents a real-world setting, this may not be correct. Physicians may choose alternatives for IPF patients who stop responding to approved therapies such as Esbriet or Ofev.

Cash and cash equivalents on the company’s balance sheet were $139.6 million as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, the company spent $80.1 million in cash on operations. Assuming an increased annual cash burn rate to account for advancing the pivotal trial and filing of NDA of KD 205 in cGVHD indication, I believe that the company can sustain its operations till the end of 2020. Thereafter, the company may opt for dilutive financing, debt, or can raise funds by divesting its stake in MeiraGTx (MGTX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Kadmon is $12.80. On January 10, Nomura Instinet analyst Christopher Marai initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $10 price target. The analyst is optimistic about the success of ROCK inhibition mechanism in indications beyond cGVHD and expects this to emerge as a multi-blockbuster opportunity across autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.

On January 3, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eliana Merle reiterated Overweight rating and set target price to $10. She sees Incyte’s failure in acute GVHD indication to be positive for Kadmon. She has estimated U.S. peak sales of $500 million for KD025 in cGVHD indication.

Besides KD025 in the U.S., Kadmon Holdings can expect revenue contributions from its commercialization partnerships for KD025 in Japan and China, in terms of upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties. In October 2019, the company also announced FDA approval of Clovique (Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules, USP), a room-temperature stable, branded generic product used for the treatment of Wilson's disease in patients who are intolerant of penicillamine. This again can contribute to the company’s revenue streams in the coming years.

A potential FDA approval of KD025 in cGVHD indication is expected to dramatically spike up the company’s revenues as well as catapult Kadmon Holdings to profitability in 2021.

In this backdrop, I believe that Kadmon Holdings is a solid pick for aggressive biotech investors with an investment horizon of at least one year in March 2020. I consider the target price of $10 to be a fair estimate of the true growth potential of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.