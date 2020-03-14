SPLT: Extreme Volatility In Rates Highlights Risks In Long-Term Bonds

We see risks of a yield curve steepening where the spread between short and long term bonds widens, implying downside losses for the SPTL fund.

Extreme trading action over the past week given the global coronavirus pandemic may have represented a near-term top in the bond market among long-dated bonds.

The high-duration profile of the fund has benefited from sharply lower rates driving a 28% return in the fund over the past year including 13% year to date in 2020.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSE:SPTL) with $2.5 billion in total assets provides exposure to U.S. Treasuries with maturities of 10 or more years. Long-dated bonds have been a surprise winner in 2020 given the sharp moves lower in yields with the market gravitating towards fixed-income as a safe-haven trade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions to the global economic system and expectation of low inflationary pressures sent the 10-year rate to briefly reach a record low this past week. SPTL was up by as much as 27% year to date on March 9th. A sharp pullback in recent days has been in the context of historic volatility across asset classes. We believe a peak may have been reached in long-term bonds and highlight ongoing dynamics in the yield curve that represent increasing risks for the SPTL ETF.

SPTL Background

While the official investment strategy is to hold Treasuries with a maturity of 10 years or more, the actual portfolio is tilted at the far end of the curve with a 91% composition at the longest in maturities between 20 and 30 years.

The strategy here is similar to the more widely traded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which features an average duration of 18.9 years compared to 18.0 for SPTL. SPTL is essentially State Street Global Advisors' competitor fund in this market segment. The key advantage of SPTL is its lower expense ratio at 0.06% compared to 0.15% for TLT.

A Duration Example

Duration is a measure of the bond or bond fund's sensitivity to changes in interest rates that considers its maturity, yield, coupon, and potential optionality. The higher a bond’s duration, the more its value will decline as interest rates rise to represent a measure of risk. On the other hand, the bond value gains when interest rates decline. A quick approximation to interpret SPTL's duration at 18.06 is that for every 100-basis point move in rates, the bond fund would gain or lose 18.06%.

To continue with our example, a quick look across the moves in treasury rates of the past year clearly shows what has been a sharp move lower in yields particularly in recent weeks implying higher bond prices. For reference, the 20-year Treasury rate (which most closely matches SPTL duration profile) has declined from 2.82% this time last year to the current level of 1.31%. As the duration of SPTL predicts, this 151-basis point move lower has resulted in a 28% gain for the fund over the past year. Coincidently, the fund's return is fairly close to the 27.3% estimate based on the textbook equation (18.06 * 1.51). The dynamic here serves to place into context the fund's performance.

SPTL Performance

Long-dated bonds and a high duration positioning has been the optimal strategy in 2020. Looking back heading into 2020, the world was a very different place with firming expectations of a rebound in global growth following the U.S.-China trade deal and improving economic indicators. The coronavirus outbreak that began in China in early January and has since spread to all parts of the world has now disrupted all expectations.

Bonds have benefited as both a safe-haven asset and also supported by dovish monetary policy messaging between the FED and Central Banks worldwide committing to support liquidity and market conditions. Through March 13th, SPTL is up by 13.4% compared to a decline of 17% in the S&P 500 (SPY).

Risk Considerations

The point we want to emphasize is that long-dated bonds and high-duration bond funds like SPTL can expose investors to significant levels of risk should the current interest rate trends reverse. While the long-dated bond segment has benefited from structurally declining rates over the past several decades and significantly in 2020, losses could be significant in the event long-term rates move higher or merely bounce from current levels. We are particularly concerned about interest rate volatility.

Investors in SPTL today are essentially betting that long-term rates can drop even lower and surpass the levels reached during the extreme levels of market volatility last week when rates reached historically low levels on March 9th. One observation is that the trading action on that day may have represented a "blow-off top" for bonds at least for the immediate future. To further our point, SPTL is down by 14.2% since reaching a high of $51.31 on March 9th.

The current consensus is that the FED will cut the overnight 'FED funds rate' again and potentially to zero as the next move following the emergency 50 basis point rate cut last week. That being said, keep in mind that monetary policy rate cuts only directly impact short term rates while the long end of the curve is based more on market dynamics.

Watch for a Yield Curve Steepening

The risk here is that of a yield curve steepening in a dynamic where short term rates can fall lower but the spread with long-term bonds widens. One possibility is that the market is looking ahead to the containment of the coronavirus outbreak to a world that will be filled with aggressively dovish monetary policy and potential fiscal stimulus. This setup in conjunction with an economic recovery could drive inflationary pressures down the line that the market is beginning to price in.

Looking at the 10-year Treasury rate currently at 0.94%, a bounce above 1% in the coming weeks just back towards levels from mid-February could imply a further 10% drop in SPTL. It's simply not a sure bet that long-term rates must trend lower from here even with a bearish outlook for the global economy. A very bullish for risk assets could also be negative for long-term bonds.

We Recommend Reducing Exposure to High-Duration a Long-Term Bonds

Within the State Street SPDR fund family, investors can consider the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) as a low-risk alternative. SPTS is appropriate for conservative investors seeking capital preservation given its low average duration of 1.9 years suggesting limited interest rate risk.

We also like the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) as a middle ground considering it invests across a portfolio of investment-grade issuers including corporates and agency mortgage-backed securities. SPAB is more of an intermediate-term fund with an average duration of 6.0 years which offers some exposure to trends in rates, but more balanced risk compared to SPTL.

Notably, SPTL and the SPTS both feature similar dividend yields at 2.1% despite significantly different levels of volatility. SPAB offers a higher yield at 3.01% based on its credit risk exposure to bond segments beyond Treasuries. The choice between these three is a tradeoff between yield, interest rate risk, credit exposure, and total return potential.

Takeaway

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is a good low-cost option to gain exposure to the far-end of the yield curve and high-duration treasuries. The market segment has significantly outperformed over the past year given the trend of declining rates which culminated this week with a record low yield amid extreme levels of market volatility.

In our view, the trading action may have represented a near-term top for long-term bonds with emerging risks that rates can bounce higher from current levels. Investors should be aware that the high duration profile of SPTL represents higher levels of interest rate risks should the yield curve steepen. We recommend shifting towards short and intermediate-term bond funds as a more balanced approach to fixed-income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.