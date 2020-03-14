A Paradigm Shift In Fund Flows Will Help BlackRock Grow

Regardless of the accuracy of my prediction about fund flows, BlackRock will deliver stellar returns as shares are considerably undervalued.

Investors received a reality check in the form of the spreading coronavirus and the oil price crash added salt to the wound.

BlackRock shares have been punished in the last couple of weeks along with the broad market.

Source

Since the fallout of the financial crisis, the popularity of passive investing, or index investing, gained exponentially. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) emerged as a clear winner of this development. The company, with the help of its iShares offering, has become the leader in the ETF market. This enabled the company to report stellar numbers as well, and investors were duly rewarded with capital gains and dividends for trusting BlackRock to become the industry giant it is today.

Data by YCharts

Enough has been already said about why BlackRock will continue to benefit from further growth of passive funds. But, a paradigm shift is on the cards and there's reason to believe that active funds will once again gain traction over index investing strategies. This, together with BlackRock's offering of active funds, will help the company grow even faster in the next decade. Shares are in deeply undervalued territory.

We will start with the story and then look at BlackRock's fundamentals. And in a separate segment, we will discuss why BlackRock is still a good investment even if the story doesn't play out as expected.

A reality check for investors

For over a decade, passive funds have outperformed their active peers. More on this performance later, but this attractive performance triggered a massive surge in fund inflows to passively managed funds and especially, exchange-traded funds. In September 2019, Bloomberg reported that the assets under management (AUM) of passive equity funds have surpassed that of actively managed funds for the first time in history. Since the financial crisis, cost-conscious investors flocked to these low-cost funds and that marked the beginning of this rally.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, markets crashed. This has already given a reality check for investors. Just a couple of months ago, a crash seemed very unlikely and the outlook was promising. The Phase 1 trade deal added to the positive sentiment. The Bloomberg recession prediction model was reading a 25% chance for a recession within the next 12 months in January. All of a sudden, the chances have risen to more than 50%.

Source: Bloomberg

This is an indication of what the COVID-19 has done to the sentiment of U.S. investors, analysts, and economists.

Active investment managers who were in the dark, have now started to make a comeback. On February 29, Bloomberg revealed that hedge funds have fared the market crash better than the S&P 500 Index and many passively managed funds. Not surprisingly, some active managers have made money during this turmoil. For instance, Brevan Howard Asset Management’s macro fund climbed 3% in February and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management posted returns close to 1% while the S&P 500 Index shed more than 11% in the same period. Pedro Escudero of DPM Capital which gained 124% in 2019 told Bloomberg:

March will probably be the best time to buy stocks since December 2018.

Investors who were under the impression that active investing is dead received more than just a warning call when many hedge funds started reporting positive numbers amidst this chaos.

The all-important question is: what does history say about market corrections/crashes and the performance of active managers?

The below table provides the answer to this question.

Date range Active management large-blend performance S&P 500 performance Difference 08/26/1987 - 10/19/1987 -16.9% -22.7% 5.37% 10/22/1987- 10/26/1987 14.18% -16.64% 2.46% 11/03/1987- 12/04/1987 -9.72% -12.08% 2.36% 10/10/1989- 01/30/1990 -9.48% -9.15% -0.33% 07/17/1990- 10/11/1990 -18.73% -18.86% 0.14% 10/08/1997- 10/27/1997 -9.37% -10.77% 1.40% 07/18/1998- 08/31/1998 -19.87% -19.19% -0.69% 09/24/1998- 10/08/1998 -10.76% -9.89% -0.87% 07/17/1999- 10/15/1999 -11.86% -11.91% 0.05% 03/25/2000- 04/14/2000 -10.49% -11.12% 0.63% 09/02/2000- 04/04/2001 -21.32% -27.09% 5.77% 05/22/2001- 09/21/2001 -24.62% -26.19% 1.57% 01/05/2002- 07/23/2002 -28.69% -31.59% 2.90% 08/23/2002- 10/09/2002 -18.51% -19.06% 0.55% 11/28/2002- 03/11/2003 -13.45% -14.36% 0.91% 10/10/2007- 03/10/2008 16.60% -18.08% 1.48% 05/20/2008- 10/10/2008 -36.31% -36.51% 0.21% 10/14/2008- 10/27/2008 -15.82% -15.43% -0.39% 11/05/2008- 11/20/2008 -24.71% -24.99% 0.28% 01/07/2009- 03/09/2009 -25.72% -27.22% 1.50% 04/24/2010- 07/02/2010 -15.56% -15.71% 0.15% 04/30/2011- 10/03/2011 -19.92% -18.81% -1.12% 05/22/2015- 08/25/2015 -11.79% -11.99% 0.19% 11/04/2015- 02/11/2016 -13.60% -12.82% -0.79% 01/27/2018- 02/08/2018 -9.88% -10.10% 0.21% 09/21/2018- 12/31/2018 -14.27% -14.07% -0.19%

Source: Hartford Funds, FactSet, Morningstar

In 19 out of 26 occasions, active funds have provided better returns than the index.

Even though active fund managers have been under the water for so long, the realization that actively managing portfolios is the best way to survive a market crash or a recession will likely help these strategies gain some traction in the future. A wake-up call has already been given by tanking oil prices and the spreading COVID-19 virus.

The next question to answer is whether such a shift has happened previously.

The performance of these strategies has been cyclical

The focus on the outperformance of passive funds in the last decade has been presented in a way that is misleading investors. As is often the case with investment media, the manner in which these numbers are presented does not help investors look at the big picture. The below chart, however, will help uncover some untold truth.

Source: Hartford Funds

As evident, the outperformance of passive or active strategies has been cyclical over the last 34 years. For instance, actively managed funds have provided much better returns than their passive counterparts from 2000 to 2010. However, since then, the trend has reversed. The 6 years before 2000 has been good for passively managed funds as well. This cyclical nature is something that many investors are not paying attention to and not a lot has been done by analysts, economists, or media to bring this relationship to the spotlight as well.

It's difficult to predict when the change would exactly occur but it most likely will. A severe market downturn might be what triggers this change. The current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is a perfect set-up for investors to get back to active funds but it might not be as easy as it sounds. However, even if things won't make a big difference this time around, another market shock might. Going by empirical evidence and the economic growth expectations for the global economy in the next few years, I believe that the shift from passive to active will occur somewhere in the next couple of years. When this happens, the fund flows into actively managed funds will skyrocket.

A paradigm shift is a welcome sign for BlackRock

In the fourth quarter of 2019, active strategies represented just 27% of the total AUM. However, these funds accounted for approximately 47% of company revenue in the quarter. This doesn't come as a surprise as index funds are cost-efficient products. Going by this data, it's easy to figure out why BlackRock, and the asset management industry for that matter, would welcome a surge in demand for active funds. This will help profit margin expansion and drive cash flow growth, which in return will enable them to distribute more cash to shareholders as well.

Along with the growth of passive funds, the operating margins of the company have declined.

Data by YCharts

The management has done a commendable job in trying to revive margins by controlling the cost structure. However, a true spike can only be expected if more inflows are reported to its active funds offering. A shift from passive to active will be welcome news for the company.

What if the change never happens?

BlackRock wouldn't mind. Even though a surge in demand and popularity for active funds will help the company expand its margins and deliver better-than-expected results, the lack of such a development would not hurt the company either. Over the last decade, BlackRock has done a tremendous job in positioning the company to earn economic profits by providing an unmatched array of index funds. As the largest asset manager by AUM, the company is certainly enjoying scale advantages. Its presence in most regions of the world makes BlackRock the go-to name for an investor who wants to benefit from the expected growth of emerging regions as well. In addition, the costs of shifting from one asset manager to another are high and such a decision is unlikely to be taken unless otherwise things go drastically wrong with BlackRock, which is a distant reality.

Revenue growth will be slow because of the sheer size of the company, but the recent decline in the share price has certainly pushed the share price back into undervalued territory.

A quick look at the Seeking Alpha valuation page reveals that BlackRock shares are trading well-above the sector median. However, this premium is warranted given that the company outperformed many of its peers in the last few years and is positioned to grow. The size of the company has led to an economic moat as well because there's hardly any style or market that BlackRock doesn't cater to.

Below are the revenue growth figures used in my model.

Fiscal year ending Revenue estimate (USD billions) December 2020 15.45 December 2021 16.31 December 2022 16.50 December 2023 17.52 December 2024 18.57

Source: Consensus estimates and author's projections

Using a cost of capital of 9.5% and an EBITDA multiple of 11.9 to calculate the terminal value, the intrinsic value estimate comes to $542 per share, which represents an upside of 31% from the current market price of around $413.

Takeaway: enjoy the dividend, sit back, and relax until active takes over passive again

My intrinsic value estimate is entirely based on the expected growth of BlackRock driven by fund inflows to passive strategies and the rising middle-income society in Asian countries who would create additional demand for investment management products. If the paradigm shift I expect indeed occurs, BlackRock would benefit immensely and my intrinsic value estimate would have to be adjusted significantly upward.

Shares yield a very attractive 3.5% and as Dividend Power pointed out in a recent article, the dividend distributions have an acceptable level of safety.

Whether or not a surge in the performance and the popularity of active funds occur, BlackRock is still an undervalued company by a healthy margin. This makes the risk-reward profile favorable for long-term investors. Until the market price converges with the intrinsic value, investors can enjoy the dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.