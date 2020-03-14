Coronavirus: Consider Using China As A Hedge Now

Investment Thesis

Originated from China, the coronavirus is officially a global pandemic now (announce by WHO on March 11th). While the financial markets around the world are suffering from investors' panic, the situation in China has largely stabilized with most cities resumed to their normal. We believe the fact that China is leading all the other countries in fighting the epidemic makes it a good option to hedge the market turmoil at this time.

China's Situation Has Largely Stabilized

Starting from Jan 23rd, when Wuhan was officially locked down, China has been fighting with the outbreak for nearly 50 days. Many signs have shown that the situation has stabilized significantly, including a recent visit of President Xi Jinping to Wuhan on March 9th. This is his first visit since the outbreak began, and many viewed this as a sign of things being successfully controlled in China. Most cities have resumed to their normal starting from the end of February, and even people in Wuhan was told to "go back to work" recently.

As reported, new infections in Hubei continued to stabilize, with new cases declining for a week. And according to the director of China’s State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, Li Lanjuan,

Wuhan may have zero new cases by the end of March if we work harder and if nothing sudden comes up.

We expect Chinese economic activities to fully resume by mid-April, if not sooner, which means the impact from the outbreak will essentially be limited to Q1 2020.

Companies Have Been Optimistic About Outlook

While many companies are delivering their Q4 results recently, one question that got asked a lot during the earnings call was regarding the impact of the outbreak. Here we took some perspectives from the companies who released their Q4 earnings recently, to get an idea about how large the impact will be on the Chinese economy.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Earnings Date: Feb 28th

In the past 2 weeks, however, business activities have started to pick up as more people return to work. At Baidu, our employees are gradually returning to the office, applying strict safety measures. We assume businesses across China will do the same, and that our marketing services will pick up at a faster pace into quarter end. A big portion of our marketing services is dependent on offline activities, and we expect these sectors to see negative growth this quarter. Some may experience negative growth into next quarter. On the other hand, we are benefiting from online sectors, such as online games, e-commerce, online education and other online services.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): Earnings Date: March 2nd

for Q1 guidance, some of the FMCG categories – fresh produce, home products, health care products, are growing much, much faster than usual. The coronavirus situation in March is still unknown. We have tried to take into consideration the potential downside. But so far, we've been doing relatively well, again just on a relative basis. And we guided double-digit revenue growth.

pinduoduo.com (NASDAQ: PDD): Earnings Date: March 11th

Today (March 11th) marks the one month since the resumption of work for most of China. Our merchant operations and logistics have resumed and are gradually returning to normal. As we launched at the end of February, a three-day campaign on RMB10 billion subsidy shopping festival on the theme of people returning to work, we have sensed a recovery on consumer demand. During the first half-hours of that campaign, we sold over 50,000 iPhones on our platform and 20,000 MAC lipsticks. That give us confidence that the longer-term demand for the industry remains unchanged.

As you can sense from these earnings talk, the companies are quite confident about the overall situation and optimistic about business outlook into Q1 2020 and longer. Their perspectives are largely aligned with ours that the economic activities are resuming to normal, and the worst time for businesses has passed.

China-Related Assets Could Be A Good Hedging Option Now

On the market side, although major China-related ETFs (like MCHI, CQQQ) have also plunged double digits over the past month, they still beat the major US index by nearly 15% in a relative sense:

Data by YCharts

The sell-off on China-related equities were mainly driven by the concern on a global economic recession, as well as the overall panic atmosphere on the market. We think there has been no economic foundation for this plunge, given the fact that the Chinese economy is gradually resuming to the normal level. This makes China-related equities a good option for investors to hedge the current market turmoil. Given the uncertainty in the pandemic situation in the US and the huge volatility in the market right now, China-related equities provide a "safer" harbor for investors right now:

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

China still faces the risk of another wave of outbreak, after the economic and social activities resume. The risk is low though since the government is very alerted and experienced in fighting the virus;

There is also a chance for a global recession, in which case China won't be able to stay away from it.

Conclusion

Based on the epidemic situation in China, we are optimistic about its economic activities resumption. Based on recent earnings talk from major Chinese companies, the impact of the epidemic is coming to an end. All these lead us to believe that China-related equities serve as a good option to hedge the market turmoil at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.