Marathon Petroleum Has Become Unreasonably Cheap

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has plunged 60% in just three weeks. The collapse of the stock has resulted from the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the announcement that Seven & i Holdings dropped its plan to acquire the Speedway gas station chain from Marathon. However, the market has punished Marathon to the extreme. In this article, I will analyze why Marathon has become unreasonably cheap.

The oil price war

The entire energy sector has been going through a fierce sell-off this year due to the expected effect of coronavirus on the global demand for oil. The sell-off accelerated on Monday due to the oil price war that Saudi Arabia declared during the weekend. Saudi Arabia tried to persuade Russia to participate in new production cuts, on top of the previous ones, due to the effect of coronavirus on the global demand for oil. However, Russia refused to participate and thus Saudi Arabia decided to maximize its output in order to punish Russia for its stance.

This price war is similar to the price war that Saudi Arabia declared in 2014 against the U.S. shale oil producers in an attempt to drive them out of business. However, there is a major difference between the two wars. The demand for oil products was strong thanks to healthy global economic growth back then whereas the demand for oil products is likely to come under pressure this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The demand for jet fuel has already collapsed and hence it has driven the jet fuel price below the price of diesel for the first time in at least a decade.

Due to this war and the outbreak of coronavirus, the price of oil has collapsed to a nearly 4-year low level. As a result, the ongoing oil price war is likely to have a strong impact on the oil producers, who are highly leveraged to the oil price. On the other hand, while the prices of gasoline and heating oil have followed the downtrend of the oil price, the former have fallen at a slower rate. This is natural, as the depressed prices of refined products enhance the demand for them significantly. This is exactly what happened in the last downturn of the energy sector, in 2014-2016, when the oil price collapsed from $100 to $26. The prices of the refined products fell more slowly and thus they resulted in abnormally high refining margins. Depressed oil prices are almost always good news for refiners. This has been the case so far, as the decline of the prices of refined products has been slower than the plunge of the oil price.

Some investors may claim that this time is different, as the demand will be negatively affected by coronavirus whereas the demand was strong in the previous downturn. However, refining margins have improved so far during the ongoing downturn. Even if this changes in the near future, the effect of coronavirus cannot last forever. Many pharmaceutical giants are in the process of identifying an efficient medicine for the treatment of coronavirus while a vaccine will probably be available within the next 18 months. It is unreasonable to believe that coronavirus will condemn the oil market to a permanent recession. As an efficient treatment for the virus will be identified sooner or later, the oil market will return to growth mode the latest from next year.

Valuation as sum of the parts

Due to its recent collapse, Marathon currently has a market capitalization of $15.0 billion. This amount is much lower than the amount of $22 billion that Seven & i Holdings was considering to offer in order to acquire the Speedway gas station chain of Marathon. The suitor abandoned its plan due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This is a reasonable investing decision, as the outbreak is likely to weigh on the demand for refined products in the next few months and, more importantly, all the companies are now focusing on their efforts to limit the consequences of the virus on their business instead of seeking new business endeavors.

However, the demand for oil products will not be under pressure for more than a year. As soon as the effect of coronavirus fades, Marathon will resume its efforts to sell its retail business. When the company first announced its plan to sell its retail segment, it estimated that it could sell it for at least $15-$18 billion. According to another report, the company can sell its retail business for more than $20 billion. Given also the reported interest of Seven & i Holdings for $22 billion, it is reasonable to assume that Marathon will eventually be able to sell its retail business for an amount between $15 billion and $22 billion.

Moreover, it is important to note that the retail segment is the smallest segment of Marathon. To provide a perspective, in 2019, the retail segment of Marathon generated operating income of $1.6 billion while the refining segment and the midstream segment generated operating income of $2.4 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. The same pattern was observed in 2018 as well. In other words, the two major segments of the company generated operating income of $6.0 billion (79% of total operating income), which was essentially four times greater than the operating income of the retail segment.

Thanks to its resilient business model, which is characterized by reliable cash flows, the midstream segment is not cyclical and hence it deserves a similar valuation multiple to that of the retail segment. The refining segment is more cyclical than the other two segments and thus it warrants more caution. However, as soon as the effect of coronavirus fades, the refining segment will greatly benefit from the new international marine standard (IMO 2020), which has come into force since the beginning of this year. According to this standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters are now forced to burn diesel or ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil instead of heavy fuel oil. As the former are much more expensive than the latter, they will offer a significant boost to the refining earnings. Consequently, it is reasonable to assume that the refining segment deserves at least a similar valuation multiple (based on last year’s earnings) to that of the other two segments. Therefore, as the refining and midstream segments generate 79% of total operating income, they should be worth about 4 times more than the minimum valuation of the retail segment ($15 billion), i.e., they are worth at least $60 billion.

Given the net debt of $35 billion of Marathon, the two major segments of the company are currently considered worth $35 billion (=15+35-15), which is much lower than the above estimate of $60 billion. It is worth noting that the valuation gap of $25 billion was calculated conservatively, as we assumed that the retail business is worth only $15 billion. If we assume a more reasonable valuation of $20 billion for the retail business, the other two segments should be worth $80 billion and the valuation gap becomes $50 billion.

Valuation relative to Valero

Marathon and Valero (VLO), the largest U.S. refiners, have very similar refining segments. Each of the two companies has 15 refineries and a refining capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. The main difference is the fact that Valero generates the vast majority of its earnings from its refining business whereas Marathon generates a significant portion of its earnings from its other two segments. To be sure, Valero generated 85% of its total operating income from its refining segment in 2019. As Valero currently has a market capitalization of $20.0 billion, it is reasonable to assume that the market values its refining business approximately $17 billion (85% * 20).

On the other hand, as mentioned above, the refining and midstream segments of Marathon are currently considered by the market worth $35 billion. Given the 40/60 ratio of their operating income, the refining segment is currently valued at about $14 billion by the market. This is lower than the $17 billion valuation of the refining segment of Valero.

Depressed P/E ratio

Marathon earned $4.94 per share in 2019 and is expected to earn $5.45 per share this year, mostly thanks to the aforementioned tailwind from IMO 2020. Therefore, the stock is now trading at a markedly low P/E ratio of 4.6. Beyond this year, it is really hard to forecast the earnings of Marathon with precision, as the earnings of refiners are markedly sensitive to the cracks of refined products, i.e., the difference between the prices of products and crude oil. That’s why refiners never provide guidance for their earnings, even for the running quarter.

However, in the absence of a recession, the company is likely to benefit from the healthy secular growth in the demand for jet and diesel. Moreover, the total refining capacity in the U.S. is not likely to grow materially for the foreseeable future, as there are no new refineries under construction right now. To cut a long story short, it is reasonable to expect at least flat earnings per share from next year.

Therefore, the forward P/E ratio of 4.6 of the stock is certainly an extremely cheap valuation level. As soon as the effect of coronavirus begins to fade, the stock will return to a more reasonable P/E ratio, around 10.0, and hence it will highly reward investors from its current price. Marathon has traded at an average P/E ratio of 10.7 over the last decade. If the earnings multiple of the stock expands from 4.6 to 10.0, the stock will offer capital gains of 117%.

Moreover, due to its fierce sell-off, the stock is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 9.3%.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Overall, Marathon can offer a total return of 126% whenever the market looks beyond coronavirus, merely thanks to the normalization of its valuation level and its attractive dividend yield.

Final thoughts

The stock of Marathon has been beaten to the extreme due to the massive sell-off of the entire energy sector and the news that the suitor of its retail business does not intend to acquire the business anymore. However, the market has punished the stock to the extreme. Its current valuation grossly undervalues its refining and midstream segments, which generate 79% of the earnings of the company. Moreover, the stock is cheap compared to its peer Valero and is now trading at an extremely low P/E ratio while it is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 9.3%. As a result, those who have the courage to invest with a contrarian view are likely to reap outsized returns whenever the market decides to look beyond coronavirus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.