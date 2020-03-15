Powerbridge Technologies Seeks To Continue Revenue Growth Trend

Until we learn the effects of the trade conflict and coronavirus outbreak on its results, my bias on the stock is Neutral.

PBTS has produced uneven revenue growth but greater EPS losses since its IPO in April 2019.

The firm provides trade software and services to Chinese companies.

Powerbridge Technologies is due to report its 2H 2019 financial results.

Quick Take

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) went public in the U.S. on April 2, 2019.

The firm provides trading software and related services to Chinese export firms.

In the first half of 2019, PBTS grew revenue sharply, but continued to produce net losses.

Investors will need to wait until we receive full-year results for 2019 before learning the effects of the U.S. China trade conflict and coronavirus outbreak on the firm's operations, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Company

Guangdong, China-based PBTS was founded in 1997 to make global trade easier and more cost-effective by providing more collaborative and efficient trade processes to customers in China.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and President Ban Lor, who was previously founder, CEO, and chairman at Lorons International Corporation.

Powerbridge Technologies has developed Powerbridge System Solutions (PSS) and Powerbridge SaaS Services (PSSS), which represent "more than 15 solutions and services deployable on-premise and in the cloud."

The company's Trade Enterprise Solutions enable import and export businesses and manufacturers to "manage business operations, simplify trade processes, reduce document handling, minimize operational cost and increase overall efficiency and productivity."

PBTS's Trade Compliance Solutions empower government agencies and regulatory authorities greater with "control and security, better use of resources, higher duty collection, less processing time and higher compliance efficiency in servicing global trade businesses and logistics service providers."

The company's Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing facilitates global trade-related loan and insurance processes, allowing businesses, financial and insurance service providers involved in global trade to "reduce workflow complexity, processing time and operational cost while increase processing efficiency."

PBTS is working on Powerbridge BaaS Services, a Blockchain as a Service solution to allow its customers to conduct trade in a more synchronized and collaborative way.

Customer Acquisition & Market

Among the company's corporate customers are manufacturers engaged in international trade, import and export companies as well as logistics and other service providers.

PBTS's government customers include "customs and other government agencies that oversee goods transport through the border, as well as government organizations that manage and operate free trade and bonded trade zones, ports and terminals, as well as other international trade facilities."

The firm obtains new clients from its in-house sales and marketing teams. PBTS has experienced a major drop in government customers, resulting in a sharp drop in top-line revenues.

Management intends to refocus its efforts away from the government sector toward the enterprise market, SaaS market, and blockchain development.

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global trade management software market is projected to reach $1.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are growing complexities of international trade and commerce and changes in international trade regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR, at 11.6% during the forecast period.

Recent Performance

PBTS's top-line revenue by quarter has been uneven in the quarters since its IPO, although Q2 2019's revenue was 64% higher than Q2 2018, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has fared better, with results at five-quarter highs in the last two reporting periods:

Operating income by quarter has deteriorated, swinging to operating losses in the two most recent quarters:

Earnings per share (diluted) have followed a similar pattern to operating losses, with sharply negative results more recently:

Since its IPO in early April 2019, the stock price has fallen 58.16 percent vs. the U.S. software market's rise of 11.8 percent and the overall U.S. market drop of 6.4 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

In its last earnings release in October 2019, PBTS reported sharply increased revenues for the first six months of 2019 and slightly improved gross profit.

Since then, investors have received no further updates from management as to the progress of the business.

Not surprisingly, the stock has continued its poor post-IPO performance, having dropped over 53% from its IPO price.

Unfortunately, this is an all-too-frequent pattern with Chinese company IPOs. Poor post-IPO performance and limited management communication.

While revenues have jumped during the first half of 2019, the second half will likely present greater challenges, as the effects of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China created increasing challenges for China's economy.

Additionally, China has received trade policy pushback from other large regions such as the EU, although not the degree and visibility as from the U.S. Trump Administration.

Until we learn 2H 2019's results from management, investors will be in the dark as we await the latest update.

Accordingly, my current bias on the stock is Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.