Bazooka Jay

Jay Powell fired a bazooka

The Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve took to the podium on Thursday and ‘got to work’ with his balance sheet. In the midst of the U.S. stock market tumbling amid justified fear and uncertainty around the ongoing escalation of the COVID-19 situation, Jay Powell announced a monetary policy response of epic proportions. This is clearly a Fed that is set on trying to save U.S. capital markets at all costs. Will they succeed this time around in the face of an epic challenge?

Detailing the Fed’s bazooka shot

First, let’s call what the Fed did on Thursday what it is. After a more than five years since the last installment, the Fed effectively launched QE4 with the announced schedule to purchase $80 billion in Treasuries across the yield curve over the next month through April 9.

Beyond asset purchases, the Fed meaningfully expanded what was already a big repo operation that had added $400 billion to the Fed’s balance sheet to date since last September. This major increase included up to $3 trillion in repos planned between now and the end of March. Put differently, the Fed is set to increase its repo facility by more than seven times over the final two and a half weeks in March versus the cumulative repo operations over the prior six-month period.

In short, the Fed has offered up QE4+ on monetary rocket fuel. Risk asset prices are now getting huge and sustained shots of adrenaline. But will it work?

Didn’t the Fed’s announcement already fall flat with investors on Thursday?

The answer here is no. Sure, the market rallied and immediately sold off in the wake of the Fed’s announcement early Thursday afternoon. But here’s the thing. First, it is not uncommon for the market to initially recoil on the day of a Fed announcement only to go bursting higher in the months that follow. Second, the Fed’s injections of liquidity are not instantaneous to the words being spoken. Although very quick, it still takes a series of hours if not a few days before the Fed’s injected liquidity starts coursing through the market veins. This is likely what we started to see on Friday.

Stacking up QE4+ versus its predecessors

So how big is this latest asset purchase plan (we already know the repo facility is huge).

What we now know as QE1 from March 2009 to June 2010 included $600 billion in asset purchases, or roughly $37.5 billion per month.

QE2 from November 2010 to June 2011 included another $600 billion in asset purchases in nearly half the time, resulting in roughly $75 billion per month.

QE3 that began at the start of January 2013 and continued through October 2014 came at a pace of $85 billion per month.

The first month of QE4 purchases rolled out on Thursday detail more than $80 billion in asset purchases over the next month. In short, this is as big as the biggest QEs in our post crisis past.

Stock market returns were robust during past QE

And this was true regardless of the economic backdrop. The S&P 500 Index rallied by as much as +70% on the wings of QE1 despite an economy and a banking system that was still teetering on the edge.

Stocks rallied another +20% during QE2 despite already running well ahead of trend even before the Fed announcement.

And stocks soared by more than +40% under QE3 and managed to completely blow past a variety of risks that emerged along the way.

Shifting to the significance of the repo facility and why this matters for stocks as well, consider the performance of the U.S. stock market during the Fed’s major repo operation, particularly once policy makers got clear of the end of the quarter in September 2019. Put simply, it floated higher with very low volatility and very few down days for months afterward all the way up until the day the news was announced that the coronavirus had spread to South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

So what should we expect from Bazooka Jay’s actions on the markets?

Let’s start with the short term

While the stock market should be continuing to go down sharply on a fundamental basis given the major and potentially prolonged economic disruption the COVID-19 situation has and will continue to cause – this is going to get a lot worse in the coming weeks before it starts to get better – the U.S. stock market has the potential power now to sustainably bounce at least into the short term. This is particularly possible given that U.S. fiscal stimulus will also soon be coming online and other central banks around the world are taking decisive actions of their own to varying degrees.

A strong short-term stock rally may occur even if the coronavirus situation deteriorates markedly along the way in the coming weeks. While such an outcome would be a decidedly bad look for capital markets (while it is likely to be depicted as such, the U.S. stock market, particularly when it is going up, is not a barometer of anything meaningful anymore other than showing the ability of policy makers to artificially inflate risk asset prices regardless of the underlying state of the economy), the magnitude of the Fed’s policy injections are massive. And if they do not succeed in stabilizing the markets with this latest bazooka shot, I suspect they will quickly come back with even more policy support than the additional 100 basis point rate cut that is now widely assumed to be coming from the Fed’s next policy meeting on March 18.

In short, this looks like a Fed that will stop at nothing to keep this stock market running (and no, we are not in a bear market just yet – stocks have to fall by over -20% for longer than a few hours before I’m ready to declare the more than decade long bull market officially over). I don’t agree with the Fed’s dogged focus in this regard. But until members of the FOMC start calling and asking for my thoughts, which is definitely not going to happen, mine is to adjust portfolio allocations accordingly.

On to the intermediate term

Put simply, I will be looking to use any sustained short-term rally in stock prices to strategically pare back risk asset positions and raise cash. For while stock investors may potentially look past the growing coronavirus risks in the short term, the situation is likely to become bad enough and the accumulated negative economic effects sufficiently pronounced that it eventually becomes too much for the markets to bear. This will be particularly likely if the shutdown of various segments of the U.S. economy ends up extending much longer than the market currently expects.

Central bank credibility is increasingly coming into question

The final challenge for the Fed is a broader structural issue. The balance sheet expansion associated with this latest program is a huge amount. And if it ends up not working to lift share prices even on a short-term basis, the Fed may unwittingly find themselves without any policy ammunition and waning credibility to handle these types of challenges effectively going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.