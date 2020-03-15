50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield By March Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 0.84% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Little, lower-priced REITs barely led the pack as of March 12.

50 Top U.S. REITs by Broker Target Upsides ranged 56.3% to 173.48%. Top 10, IIPR, DRH, OUT, INN, SBRA, SVC, RLJ, EPR, RHP and CORR, averaged 129.64% price target upside.

Top 10 net gainers APLE, INN, CLDT, SITC, SBRA, EPR, RLJ, RHP, SVC and CORR ranged 95.77%-189.05% 3/12/20. The top 50 U.S. REITs by yield represented eight of nine REIT industries.

CorEnergy showed top-broker estimated net gains at 189.05%, while Service Properties promised 23.25% yield (returns) out of 83 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed from YCharts March 14.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 95.77% To 189.05% Net Gains By Top 10 U.S. REITs Come March, 2021

Five of ten top dividend-yielding U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 50% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections of estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to March, 2021 were:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) was projected to net $1,890.50, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% greater than the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $1,622.93 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) was projected to net $1,530.77 based on dividends, plus target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% more than the market as a whole.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) netted $1,485.85 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $1,340.25 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was found to net $1,334.38 based on the median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) was projected to net $1,066.82, based on a median target estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) was projected to net $1,020.18, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% more than the market as a whole.

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) made the list with a projected net gain of $1,010.99, based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% greater than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $957.66 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for APLE.

The average net gain for these 10 was estimated at 132.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 14% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Top U.S. REITs By Target Gains

Top 50 U.S. REITs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US REITs

Top 10 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 3/12/20 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries.

The first of three hotel & motel REITs took first place on the list: Service Properties Trust [1]. The other two hotel REITs placed third and eighth: RLJ Lodging Trust [3], and Chatham Lodging Trust [8].

A lone healthcare facilities trust placed second, Sabra Health Care REIT [2]. Then five mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top 10 claimed the fourth through seventh and ninth places, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) [4]; Two Harbors Investment [5]; New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) [6]; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) [7]; AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [9].

Finally, a lone representative from the diversified REIT industry placed eighth, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust [10] completed the top 10 March U.S. REITs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top 10 U.S. REITs Reported 8.24% To 17.35% Price Upsides To March 2021; (22) No Downsides Were Detected By Broker Target Reckoning

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Predicted A 0.84% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced U.S. REITs To March 2021

Ten top U.S. REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting positive total annual returns.

As noted above, 10 Real Estate top gainers selected 2/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted Five Lowest Priced Of the Top 10 Highest-Yield U.S. REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 110.31% Vs. (24) 109.39% Net Gains by All 10 Come March 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 0.84% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The very highest priced of 10 Real Estate top yield equities, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, was projected to gain 18.91%.

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of March 12 were: RLJ Lodging Trust, Western Asset Mortgage Capital, Chatham Lodging Trust, Two Harbors Investment, and Service Properties Trust, with prices ranging from $7.26 to $9.29.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: Sabra Health Care REIT, Invesco Mortgage Capital, AGNC Investment, New Residential Investment, and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, whose prices ranged from $9.64 to $18.10.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

