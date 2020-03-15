The Stock Market, Charts And The Corona Virus

The S&P broke through the 2,700 level to the downside, and now it looks like 2,700 could be overhead resistance.

I have been in the markets since the late 90s, and I have never seen anything like the week we just had in the stock market. What's crazy is we were Limit Down and Limit Up in the same week. For those of you that don't know, Limit Down/Limit Up is a circuit breaker instituted by the SEC that pauses trading when the percentage decrease or increase extends significantly beyond its normal range. The volatility was attributed to the Corona Virus and the public sector/private sector response to it (more on that later). Despite the attempted rallies, everything closed out the week down… a lot:

SPX -8.8%

Dow -10.4%

NASDAQ -8.1%

Which brings me to the charts. In the middle of the trading day on Monday, as the carnage began, I sent the below charts to a friend who was contemplating buying the dip. The first is the S&P 500 and the second is the Dow.

The above charts show the support levels in the two major indexes (I do admit that the Dow is not the best indicator because it only has 30 stocks, but hey, I did this on the fly in the middle of the work/trading day). The white lines show the support levels. Think of support as where the demand from the buyers is stronger than the supply from the sellers. I told my friend that in my estimation, the market needed a multi-day close above S&P 2,700 and above Dow 24,000 before I'd buy it. Why? Because the market needed to prove that the buyers were in control at the price where they had previously bought up the supply. If not, the next support level was S&P 2,335 and Dow 21,700. So what happened by Friday?

The S&P broke through the 2,700 level to the downside, and now it looks like 2,700 could be overhead resistance. In other words, there are now sellers with supply at the level where there used to be buyers. This tells me that if we cannot get a multi-day close above 2,700, our next stop is the next white line on the chart: S&P 2,335 which is where the buyers bought up all the supply back in January 2019.

Disclaimer: As I mentioned, the Dow is not the best indicator because it only has 30 stocks, but to be consistent and to demonstrate how I look at the markets, here are the results: The Dow broke through 24,000 to the downside and closed the week out at 23,185. I am now looking for a multi-day close above 21,700, which is where the buyers bought up the supply back in January 2019.

Bonus Coverage: NASDAQ -$NDX

From a technical perspective, the NASDAQ looks the strongest (of a weak market). It closed out the week handily above its support level of 7,375. I would view a multi day close above this level as promising for technology stocks in the short term.

The Corona Virus

I live in Michigan, and on Friday, the Governor announced additional confirmed cases of the Corona Virus in our state. As a result, she closed all K-12 schools until April 6. Michigan also released a list of possible exposure sites; I found this to be a very progressive and transparent move. When I reviewed the list, I realized that I was at one of the possible exposure sites with my family, a charity hockey game between the Michigan State Police and Schoolcraft College. I'm happy to report that we all feel fine. But I point this out only to demonstrate that it is only a matter of time before this outbreak hits close to home and that could put additional pressure on the markets.

Private companies across the country are restricting travel and requiring personnel to work from home. Many major corporations are banning vendors from on-site meetings. With restricted travel to China and now Europe, the supply chain has been greatly disrupted. Even if we get past the Corona Virus pandemic the next leg down in the market could come from the earnings misses that are very likely to happen.

The truth is that no one can predict what comes next, so I'm just keeping my eye on price, paying attention to supply and demand levels and watching for trends to emerge that meet my entry criteria.

Happy Trading and good health!

