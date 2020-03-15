Update On Municipal Market Liquidity
Includes: AFB, AWTM, BAF, BBF, BBK, BBSA, BFK, BIL, BKN, BLE, BSD, BTYS, BYM, CLTL, CXH, DFVL, DFVS, DLBL-OLD, DLBS, DMB, DMF, DSM, DTF, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, EDV, EGF, EIM, EIV, EOT, EVN, EXD, FIBR, FLMB, FMB, FMN, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IIM, IQI, IVOL, KSM, KTF, LEO, MAAX, MEN, MFL, MFM, MFT, MHD, MMU, MNP, MQT, MQY, MUA, MUB, MUE, MUH, MUS, MUST, MVF, MVT, MYD, MYF, MYI, MZF, NAD, NEA, NEV, NIM, NMCO, NMI, NUV, NUW, NVG, NXP, NXQ, NXR, NZF, OIA, OPER, PBND, PLW, PMF, PML, PMM, PMO, PMX, PRB, PST, PVI, PZA, RINF, RISE, RVNU, SCHO, SCHQ, SCHR, SHV, SHY, SPTI, SPTL, SPTS, TAPR, TAXF, TBF, TBT, TBX, TFI, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TTT, TUZ, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, UBT, UDN, USDU, UST, USTB, UUP, VFL, VGIT, VGLT, VGM, VGSH, VKI, VKQ, VMO, VTEB, VUSTX, XMPT, ZROZ
by: FieraCapitalUS
Summary
There is considerably less liquidity in the municipal bond market today.
Municipal/Treasury ratios are above 200%.
As we assess the scope of the panic selling due to COVID-19 concerns, some of our initial observations are included below.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.