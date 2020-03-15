Bond Markets Have Beaten Equity Markets At Assessing Coronavirus Known Unknowns

In contrast to the initial resilience of equity markets, fixed income markets were quicker to treat the epidemic as an extended threat, rather than a short-term economic shock.

Since then, every equity market has fallen, and fear-stricken investors have fled to haven assets.

A few weeks ago - even as news of coronavirus spread - equity investors were celebrating as stocks powered to new highs, driven by the performance of US tech stocks.

By Philip Lawlor, managing director, Global Markets Research

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent market panic has turned investors into Donald Rumsfelds - attempting to price the "known unknowns".

Chart 1: Asset class returns since February 19, 2020

It is extraordinarily difficult to price an unprecedented event, but what we can say is that the bond market has been more alert to the economic impact of coronavirus. In contrast to the initial resilience of equity markets, fixed income markets were quicker to treat the epidemic as an extended threat, rather than a short-term economic shock.

This is illustrated by the early contraction of government bond yields before the recent spectacular falls (Chart 2), while corporate bonds have been the canary in the coalmine, with investment-grade heading sharply downwards, as US High Yield bonds heading in the opposite direction (Chart 3).

Chart 2: Government bond yields have broken to record low levels

Chart 3: Corporate bonds - the canary in the coalmine

Significantly, bond markets are also pricing in a fall in the US ISM, a purchasing managers' index summarizing economic activity in the US manufacturing sector (Chart 4). The market prices in a plunge in ISM to 40, which as Chart 5 illustrates implies -2% US GDP Growth and near certain recession.

Chart 4: The bond market thinks US ISM will plunge

Chart 5: ISM at 40 implies -2% US GDP growth

We have previously noted the optimism bias in EPS forecasts (chart 6). As well as watching out for improving 2nd derivative in infection rates, and concerted fiscal and monetary policy support, bond markets appear to be an accurate indicator of the path ahead.

Chart 6: FTSE All-World Consensus EPS estimate trails (USD)

