Mattel Is Just Too Risky In This Market

Despite the stock trading at lower and lower levels, the unknown risk to Mattel's business in the near future is a risky proposition that we remain cautious of.

The company's poor fundamentals make it vulnerable to disruption that could result from the outbreaks in Europe and the US.

Legendary toy company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has struggled in recent years due largely to a generational shift of children's mind-share from physical toys, to digital games, videos, and apps. The company's shrinking top line and negative earnings have caused shares to slide over recent years to what are now a fraction of what they were. The company has taken steps over the past couple of years to aggressively cut costs, lower its capital footprint, and grow its digital offerings to regain share among its young consumer base. While the numbers have shown some positive momentum, the company does not appear financially strong enough to smoothly manage the possible challenges heading its way as a global recession appears increasingly likely.

Increasing Potential For Disruption

The Coronavirus is an ongoing and evolving threat that continues to spread globally. As I write this article, the outbreak is accelerating in the United States and in Europe. People are either being urged to avoid areas of large gatherings (such as malls), or governments are enacting complete shutdowns to contain the virus (such as in Italy and soon to be Spain and France).

While the original origin of the virus was in China where the company only generates 8% of revenues, the accelerating outbreak is now hitting the two geographic markets that contribute a staggering 79% of Mattel's total revenues.

The threat of disruption is two-fold. First, we don't yet know the extent or duration of the outbreak. Until that becomes more clear, it's impossible to know to what degree or duration that retail channels (which Mattel heavily relies on) will be shut down - or at the very least see reduced traffic. Toys are a highly seasonal business, and we are still a long ways from the holiday season. However, there is a ripple effect that will occur.

The large scale shutting down of economies will result in many consumers seeing reduced pay, lost hours, perhaps even losing their jobs. Consumers will be forced into tighter financial circumstances the worse this gets. Even if the virus is a non-factor by the summer, there is a strong possibility that many consumers will be playing financial catch-up by the time the holidays arrive - meaning softer holiday spending. All of this is bound to impact Mattel's operating results to some degree.

Weak Financial Foundation

While many companies will see their operating results impacted by the virus, Mattel is not currently in a very good position to withstand the pain. The company is in the middle of an attempted financial turnaround. The company finished 2019 with FCF of $65 million - the company's first year with a positive FCF stream since 2016. That is just a 1.9% FCF conversion rate on Mattel's 2019 total sales.

With 2019 EBITDA of $453 million, the resulting leverage ratio is 6.28X on a gross basis (4.89X on a net basis). Furthermore, the company currently carries non-investment grade credit ratings from the major credit agencies.

Management is currently expecting both FCF and EBITDA to increase in 2020 due to a combination of top line growth and margin expansion thanks to the initiatives that Mattel has been working through over these past couple of years. However, we feel that a steep traffic drop in Mattel's retail channels over the course of the year would potentially (and likely) threaten these operational improvements. If the company reverts back to burning cash flow, the company could risk additional long-term harm via additional debt (if the $600 million is unable to cover losses).

Weak Fundamentals + Volatility = Risk

It's of course tempting to see a stock fall to new 52-week lows and consider a valuation based investment. Mattel has fallen as low as $7 per share - less than half of its 52-week high of almost $15.

Analysts are currently expecting Mattel to turn a small profit in 2020 of $0.10 per share (pending disruption from the outbreak). If we go by P/S ratio, the current revenue multiple of roughly 1.75X is actually above the stock's median P/S ratio of the past decade (1.53X). While the share price has fallen, a lot of this has been compensated for with a declining business.

Mattel has the look of a "falling knife" in our view. Without solid fundamentals to build upon, the unknown severity of disruption from the outbreak could lead to operational shortcomings in Mattel's business that are difficult to project at this point. With the overall markets compressing and pushing better businesses (higher quality model, better balance sheets, higher growth) into attractive valuations, Mattel just comes across as an unnecessary risk. We find the risk/reward ratio unfavorable, a proposition we aren't pursuing in such a volatile market environment.

