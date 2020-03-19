National Retail Properties Is A Buy

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a triple net lease REIT (‘NNN REIT’) with a long 30-year history of raising their dividend. I don’t see any indication of that streak ending, as internal and external growth levers still look to be in full swing. The recent selloff has led shares to yield over 4%. I rate NNN a buy.

National Retail Properties

NNN is a giant in the triple net lease REIT industry with $8.5 billion in gross assets spread over 3,118 properties:

(2020 Presentation)

A quick refresher, the NNN REIT industry refers to landlords who own properties but don’t operate them. NNN can be considered to be more like a bank than a real estate landlord - NNN purchases land from their customers, and in return the customers also sign long-term lease contracts with built-in lease escalators. Their customers cover the taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs known as the triple nets. NNN counts on their customers to not only make all rent payments but also to continue operating at that space for the long term. In the space, I consider NNN to be a combination of value and high quality, with a greater tilt toward the latter. 4-wall rent coverage is high at a weighted average of 3.5 times and their tenants are mainly experiential and service related:

(2020 Presentation)

Continuing the bank analogy, NNN primarily grows through external acquisitions, basically issuing new loans. NNN has maintained a steady acquisition pace in recent years:

(2020 Presentation)

I note that 2016 saw a year of outsized acquisitions, likely due to all REITs trading at exorbitant valuations during that time. NNN has maintained a decently high acquisition cap rate during this time:

(2020 Presentation)

At 6.9%, this puts them between the low end, around 6% from Realty Income (O), and the high end, 7.8% from STORE Capital (STOR).

As a player with significant operating experience, NNN has gone through many “cycles” of NNN leases. I define the end of a NNN lease cycle as lease expiration. Because NNN acts more like a traditional bank than owner of prime real estate, lease expiration tends to not be a time to aggressively raise rents but rather attempt to maintain the current rent. As we can see below, NNN has done quite well at this, with lease renewals very close to 100% on average:

(2020 Presentation)

NNN reported decent 2019 results. FFO increased 4.4% to $2.80 per share. NNN raised their dividend by 4% as well. NNN has a long 30-year history of raising their dividend:

(2020 Presentation)

I expect NNN to continue this streak for many years to come as its business model has proven to be not only resilient but also very consistent in growth.

Balance Sheet

NNN has a strong balance sheet rated BBB+ or equivalent.

(2020 Presentation)

Debt to EBITDA (including preferred stock) stood at 5.5 times at the end of 2019, a steep drop from the 5.9 times in 2018 and 6.2 times in 2016. This looks to be due to the fact that shares have traded at a rich valuation for the past two years - NNN has steadily increased the amount of equity issuance from $256.8 million in 2017 to $542.3 million in 2019.

When investing in NNN REITs, all things being equal, you want to buy them when leverage is low, as this gives them greater flexibility to issue more debt in times of poor equity valuations. NNN has been overpriced in the past - we can’t blame them for that. Their willingness to aggressively issue shares at rich valuations is an example of excellent capital allocation.

Valuation

NNN has guided for 2020 to have FFO of $2.90 per share. At recent prices, NNN trades around 16.5 times forward FFO and a 4.4% forward yield. I think that they can raise their dividend by a long-term rate of around 4%, as the market is big enough to allow for a long growth runway. I view a 3.8% dividend yield to be a more appropriate valuation - that represents a share price of $55, or approximately 20% total return upside.

Risks

NNN’s leases proved resilient even in the 2008 great financial crisis. It is difficult to know what would happen in the next economic slowdown. NNN has said that customers tend to not want to move locations just to save a moderate amount of rent. This makes sense - but at some point I expect customers to focus on increasing their bottom line.

NNN’s valuation is supported by an appetite for yield. If NNN is valued instead for a higher yield, then returns might be poor in the near term. Shares are not yet at a “deep value” level. Investors should be prepared for unexpected volatility in such a scenario.

The NNN REIT space is highly competitive. It is possible that this plus the nonexistent interest rate environment may cause acquisition cap rates to decline. This may also motivate customers to change addresses if they can get significantly lower rent elsewhere. The market for NNN leases seems big enough to allow for growth without competitive cannibalization, but this is a risk to look out for.

Conclusion

NNN has a solid balance sheet and arguably high quality portfolio of NNN leases properties. I expect its current yield and growth profile to provide for solid returns moving forward - growth comes like clockwork. I rate shares a buy.

(Tipranks: buy NNN)

Invest In Best Of Breed NNN is "only" a buy: the Best of Breed Portfolio features over 25 stocks rated "strong buy" or "conviction buy." Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.