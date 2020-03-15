Euro Downside Is Set To Continue

The combination of weak economic prospects and the prospect of increased political instability should place continued pressure on the euro going forward.

The inability of European Union members, including Italy, to orchestrate their own monetary policies in response to the global pandemic is likely to result in greater political instability in the region longer term.

Weak fundamentals in the euro zone, even prior to the emergence of the coronavirus, will place countries such as Italy at greater risk of recession.

The fundamentals would support a fall in the euro going forward, as economic instability is likely to persist in the face of the coronavirus threat, which is ongoing.

Markets have been frankly wild recently. Equities have collapsed firmly into a bear market. Politics may be playing a part, while the coronavirus (which causes the COVID-19 disease) is still taking center stage, yet it is important to consider that equities were considerably strong going into this bear market.

From the chart below, we can see (from Commitments of Traders data, published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) that asset managers were extremely bullish on equities prior to the fall. On the bottom pane, we can see the net-long position of asset managers per the green line, which has now dropped off in line with their liquidation of equities.

(Source: Barchart.com)

The chart above essentially gives us an idea of how different players in the market were positioned prior to the fall in S&P 500 E-Mini futures contracts. Asset managers are institutional investors who, as a collective group, manage literally trillions of dollars in assets (albeit across all strategies and asset classes). When asset managers are extremely bullish, this can serve as a contrarian indicator, i.e. we can expect equities to more likely fall.

The recent decline in equities has meant that popular carry-trade currencies like the euro have spiked. The chart below shows how EUR/USD has spiked in line with falling equities (the chart also includes S&P 500 futures prices, per the green line, set against the far-right y-axis).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The euro is a popular carry trade due to the negative interest rate as set by the European Central Bank; the deposit facility rate is negative -0.50%. This feeds into funding markets, including FX brokerages, meaning that traders can exploit leveraged short positions on the euro to pocket interest income offered by currencies with positive (or higher) rates.

Furthermore, Europe has been less politically stable in recent times (see Brexit, for instance). The region has also struggled to grow with much fervor, with annual inflation rates converging to zero. Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, tends to perform better than other European countries. Yet its (calendar-adjusted) annual GDP growth rate was only +0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (see below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

As noted in a recent article of mine, the recent spike in the euro has not been driven by fundamental reasons, but rather mechanistic reasons. As U.S. equities have fallen, positions have been exited en masse, sending capital back to where it came from (in this case, back into euros from U.S. dollars). The fact that EUR/USD has fallen recently, following its recent spike, indicates that much (or all) of this capital repatriation has likely finished.

It is worth noting that gold has also fallen too. In this author's opinion, this was most likely due to the extreme volatility we have seen recently; as volatility increases, large price swings lead leveraged traders to liquidate assets in order to meet cover losses and meet margin calls. Gold also correlates positively with EUR/USD (or said otherwise; gold tends to correlate negatively with USD).

The chart below shows gold prices per daily candlesticks, with EUR/USD illustrated by the blue line, set against the far-right y-axis. Notice that in the beginning of the move, in March 2020, both gold and the euro spiked as market uncertainty increased. However, later into the move (most recently), gold prices dropped precipitously in alignment with the euro's decline.

The initial spike in both gold and the euro likely resulted from a reactive flight to safe havens, and a repatriation of capital following an unwind of foreign equity positioning, respectively (as discussed above). However, the latter drop in both gold and the euro likely resulted from forced (or fear-driven) portfolio liquidations and bearish fundamentals, respectively.

These forced liquidations arise from the increased asset price correlations putting stress on particular investment strategies, including but not limited to risk parity. Risk parity exploits both leverage and correlations, but fails to perform in increased volatility when these correlations break down.

For example, you might think that gold could serve as a hedge against your equity positioning (you might expect that gold would rise on the back of bearishness in equities). Yet as we have seen, a market crisis can see both equities and precious metals fall in unison. Bridgewater, Ray Dalio's firm, is a famous developer of risk-parity strategies; the firm recently reported a 20% (year-to-date) draw-down.

The pressure is likely to continue on global markets, as the coronavirus continues to lead to population lock-downs and large-scale quarantines. With fewer people in work, national income drops, and one man's income is another man's spending. While we may see some short-term bursts in risk-on activity, these rallies are likely to be sold until the growth of coronavirus case numbers begin to slow (and/or until some degree of "herd immunity" is achieved).

The euro is particularly vulnerable to this, as the euro zone was not in an especially strong place to begin with. Italy's large case counts have led the country to lock down large areas of the country, forcing closures of many businesses and retail establishments. We can expect the spread between the 10-year Italian bond yield and the 10-year German bond yield to continue to rise, as investors price more risk into Italian bonds.

The chart below uses weekly candlesticks to illustrate the recent spike in this yield spread, something I predicted would happen in a recent article covering the euro. To be clear, I do not think this move is over, as Italy is now at great risk of recession.

In the longer run, what not many people are talking about is the threat of further political stability in the euro zone. Because of the common currency and shared monetary policy of the members of the European Union, in addition to certain controls over fiscal policy, countries within the region are not able to fully control their financial responses to crises. The coronavirus, a global pandemic and therefore a global problem, is likely to result in further political tensions across the EU. Going forward, EUR/USD should continue to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.