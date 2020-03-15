CD Projekt S.A.: A Bet On Cyberpunk's Success

Success of Cyberpunk is already expected by the market and is therefore priced in.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC:OTGLF) is an aspiring game developer with competitive advantages over its rivals. At the same time, it has a highly cyclical business model with capital intensive and long development times. Furthermore, there is a high dependency on a few titles and their success. The current valuation puts a high pressure to succeed with Cyberpunk and is therefore a risk.

Current situation and Outlook

Currently, CD Projekt has a small number of different products. Almost 61% of the revenue is generated with the franchise The Witcher and the associated card game Gwent. Further 39% comes from the company's own online sales platform GOG.com.

According to CEO Adam Kiciński, CD Projekt will be expanding into a two-game franchise in the future. On the one hand, the successful The Witcher franchise will be continued. On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077, which is currently under development and will be released on 17.09.2020, will be added. With this, CD Projekt wants to focus on the development of story-driven RPG games.

The current focus is on the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077, a highly anticipated RPG/shooter game in the gaming community. Currently, more than 400 developers and thus almost half of the entire staff are working on the completion of the game, whose release has already had to be postponed once. The expectations of both the public and CD Projekt itself on the success of Cyberpunk are enormous. This is reflected in the media interest as well as in the share price.

Source: Board Report 2018

Based on the figures in this chart and the number of pre-orders, expectations for the new release are very high. CD Projekt has already announced that the number of pre-orders of Cyberpunk exceeds the number of pre-orders of The Witcher 3 by far. This increases the expectations of the investors, who try to take the success of cyberpunk into account in the company valuation. From my point of view, this is accompanied by a high degree of uncertainty.

Competition

Despite a rapidly growing (9.3% y/y) market for video games and a market volume of USD 152 billion, competition is very strong. Besides the big publishers like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), there are a lot of smaller developers on the market. Therefore, it is very important for CD Projekt to have a unique selling point. In the last few years, the company has managed to create a few unique selling points.

CD Projekt enjoys a very good reputation among the players. This can be traced back to the experiences with the game titles released so far. CD Projekt's main advantage is that, unlike the other major manufacturers such as Activision Blizzard or EA, they do not supplement the games with in-game purchases or lootboxes and take their time for their games. CD Projekt is therefore acting more foresighted and not intent on short-term profit. Rather, the quality of the game and the gaming experience is the focus. For this reason, the CD Projekt brand represents an important moat in the gaming world. The trademark rights to The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 also represent a solid moat.

Another competitive advantage is the experience in the field of RPG development, which has been gained over many years through the successful development of Witcher as well as Cyberpunk.

In addition, the Witcher games, among others, are based on a specially developed engine, which is practically the basic framework for the development of a game. In this way, extensions for the game can be developed on the basis of the existing engine, which saves some resources and represents a barrier to market entry, especially for smaller game providers.

Growth and Cycle

The growth of CD Projekt is practically only organic and not based on acquisitions or share buybacks. However, it is a very cyclical business model that depends on the (successful) release of video games.

The cyclical business model is typical for a game developer. Moreover, the long and capital-intensive development cycles of video games are problematic for smaller companies. At the same time, with every development, there is the probability that a game will not be well received and thus urgently needed revenues will be missing in order to finance the next development phase. It is problematic if relatively small game developers (compared to EA, ATVI) are dependent on the success of a few game titles, as failure would result in a long financial dry spell.

Large game manufacturers are trying to counteract this cycle. They diversify their game portfolio and try to publish titles or extensions at regular intervals. This is made easier by the fact that game franchises are often based on the same engine. In this way, Activision Blizzard, for example, can release a new CoD every year with relative ease.

Another way to reduce the volatility of cash flows is to allow in-game purchases or to force regular payments through subscriptions (e.g. WoW). CD Projekt has been known to avoid in-game purchases and has been able to collect many sympathy points from the gaming community. However, the dependence on one-time game purchases is relatively high. This is further strengthened by the fact that CD Projekt currently has only one major game on the market, The Witcher, and other products such as GOG.com and Gwent are hardly able to reduce the volatility.

For this reason, the EPS development of CD Projekt depends mainly on 1-2 game titles and their success.

The high dependence on publications is shown in the following graph:

Source: Board Report 2018

Another factor that increases the cyclicality are the development costs. These rise very sharply in the time before a release, as a large part of the resources must be invested in the development and marketing of the new game.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

A good capital structure with low indebtedness is needed to be able to survive longer and capital-intensive development phases without problems. This will be necessary at least until CD Projekt has established itself on the market with several franchises or sources of income and can demonstrate steady cash flows.

Stability

The balance sheet of CD Projekt looks very clean and stable. They have practically no financial liabilities and hardly any debt service. At the same time, they have an equity ratio of 89%. The existing liabilities of 123,974,000 PLN can be almost entirely attributed to products paid in advance. They are offset by a cash balance of 103,878,000 PLN.

Source: Created by author using data from Annual Reports 2011-2018

Accordingly, gearing and the dynamic gearing ratio are also negative, which is an important factor for CD Projekt's business model. In this way, they can avoid getting into trouble even during longer periods without a major release, higher development expenditure and fluctuating cash flows.

Profitability

The profitability of CD Projekt is composed of several factors according to the product mix. GOG.com and Gwent have a much lower profitability than game sales. This means that profitability falls, especially in years when there are no new releases. This is particularly evident in 2018, when The Witcher's share of total sales was lower than in previous years.

Source: Created by author using data from Annual Reports 2011-2018

If you look at the margins in a peer group comparison, it becomes clear that CD Projekt is currently above average, as Activision Blizzard (2019 Q3: 26.83%), Electronic Arts (2019 Q3: 22.05%) and Take-Two (2019 Q3: 7.44%) only have lower margins. Although, the margin declined significantly in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to the current product mix. However, this should improve upwards again with the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

An important point to bear in mind when considering the EBIT margin is that the development costs, which are currently relatively high due to Cyberpunk 2077, are not taken into account here, but are listed in the balance sheet under "Expenditures on development projects". In my view, this distorts the overall picture, as a very large share of costs is not taken into account. In comparison, the development costs for ATVI and TTWO are listed in the Income Statement and are therefore included in the profit and margin.

The return on equity also fluctuates considerably. This is also directly related to the release of games and highlights the dependence of CD Projekt on the success of individual titles. The significant increase can be attributed to the release of The Witcher 3 in 2015.

Source: Created by author using data from Annual Reports 2011-2018

Here it makes no sense to compare the return of CD Projekt with another company at the same time. Rather it makes sense to take two game manufacturers in a similar cycle phase. A good example is Take 2 Interactive. While the company was reporting a negative return on equity in the third quarter of 2013, this was increased to 54.5% within one quarter in the context of the publication of GTA 5. After the effect of the publication faded away, this high level could not be maintained.

Source: Created by author using data from Annual Reports 2013–2018

These fluctuations are common for companies that benefit greatly from a few large publications. Looking at more established publishers, ATVI’s return on equity is lower, but also much more consistent. This is due to the variety of income streams that larger companies have built up over the years.

The dependence and susceptibility to fluctuations of CD Projekt is also evident from the fluctuations in operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Source: Created by author using data from Annual Reports 2011-2018

These fluctuations would have been even more pronounced if the volatile development costs had been considered as part of the CAPEX. This table shows the strong cyclicality and the high dependence on successful releases of CD Projekt.

Dividend

Due to the fluctuating cash flows, shareholders should not expect steady and increasing dividends. CD Projekt has a very volatile dividend policy that always adapts to the current situation. For example, the dividend was suspended in 2018 after it significantly exceeded the FCF in 2017 and therefore had to be paid partly out of cash reserves. In my view, CD Projekt should completely avoid paying a dividend in the coming years, as the capital can be used very well for future growth.

Evaluation

At first glance, the valuation of CD Projekt seems very high. However, the strongly cyclical business model should be considered. Currently, the future success of Cyberpunk plays a central role for the valuation. This one event determines the short- to medium-term success of the company and consequently the development of the valuation and the share price. At present, the success of CD Projekt is assumed by the market.

In my opinion, classic evaluation methods do not make sense, since CD Projekt is in a special situation and should therefore be evaluated according to the upcoming event. For example, a classic valuation using multiples currently makes no sense, as these are exorbitantly high at CD Projekt. Also, future cash flows can only be forecast very imprecisely, so no serious statement about the success of the company can be made in this way.

I see one possibility of evaluation in determining the value of the upcoming event. In this way, it would be possible to calculate multiples adjusted for the upcoming event, which in turn would make it possible to estimate the value of the company.

My assumptions are based on the statement by analyst Matthew Kantemann from Bloomberg stating that 20 million copies of cyberpunk will be sold in the first year. I also calculated a historical return on sales after game releases of 40% and an average price of 60 USD per game sold. Based on these assumptions, earnings per share of 4.95 USD can be determined. At a current price of 62 USD, this would result in a P/E ratio of 12.5 for the year after the release of Cyberpunk. As a result, CD Projekt does not appear overvalued in consideration of the upcoming new release.

In my view, a fair price cannot be determined reliably, as the valuation depends almost entirely on a specific event in the future, the outcome of which is very uncertain.

It should be considered that the success is already priced in and, in my opinion, the risks in case of a less successful sale of cyberpunk clearly outweigh the opportunities.

Summary

CD Projekt is an aspiring and fast-growing game producer with a great unique selling point. It has already proven that it is able to produce very successful games and enjoys great popularity among gamers. As an investor, you should consider the strongly cyclical and development-intensive business model with high dependency on a few products. CD Projekt counteracts the risk of failure with a very solid financial situation and increasing product diversification. This strategy should pay off in the long term. In the short to medium term, the company is highly dependent on a few specific events.

Investors should continue to bear in mind that this is a growth company with high risk and an unstable dividend. It offers the opportunity to participate in the success of an aspiring game developer in a rapidly growing industry. Nevertheless, in my opinion, based on the current valuation, the risks currently outweigh the opportunities. For this reason, I believe that CD Projekt merely serves as a high-risk addition to a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.