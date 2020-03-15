Franco-Nevada: A Great Opportunity Long Term

I recommend trading actively short term about 40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI.

Courtesy: Madison

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) is rated as one of the most compelling amongst the "streamers" category with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) or Royal Gold (RGLD). Two other smaller streamers can be viewed as good investment material in this category like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

Franco-Nevada is my ideal long-term investment in this category, and I am sure you will agree with me on that fact after reading my article.

Until recently, I considered the company as an ideal proxy for gold, but the recent trading activities forced me to revise this apparent correlation.

The whole group started to deviate from the apparent strength of the gold price, and while gold is still well over $1,550 per ounce, the gold miners and streamers plunged to multi-year lows in a few weeks.

The Black Swan event triggered by the coronavirus outbreak had some unexpected consequences that are deviating from the normal. In general, gold is considered as a refuge in time of economic hardship. Still, this common link has suddenly changed, and the gold sector suffered a painful correction that cannot be justified by the fundamentals. It is difficult to find logical justification for such a move, but it may primarily due to a forced selling triggered by margin calls.

Globally, Gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.

What differentiates Franco-Nevada from the rest of the group is that the company is also investing in the Energy sector (US shale). Below are the revenues per segment:

Looking at the revenues per metals and energy, we see that Franco-Nevada is still highly dependent on the price of gold, which represents 67.7% of the total revenues of 4Q'19 and 65% in 2019.

The new Oil & Gas segment was 11.6% in 4Q'19 and (14% in 2019) is rapidly increasing (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin, and the company is expanding in the Marcellus basin as well since July).

Source: FNV Presentation

The investment thesis continues to be the same since I covered the company on Seeking Alpha.

Franco-Nevada is my long-term choice because the company's fundamentals are reliable, and it has the potential for growth. It is expected to generate an EBITDA growing by 30% in 2022.

Furthermore, Franco-Nevada has a low debt load and pays a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is supported by sufficient free cash flow. The company can afford even more based on the free cash flow.

One useful attribute is that Franco-Nevada focuses on regions that are recognized as "safe jurisdictions" for the mining industry, which is a crucial requirement when it comes to planning long-term growth. It includes the energy sector, as well.

Source: Presentation.

Finally, the stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold. Also, FNV has done slightly better than its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals.

Data by YCharts

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

As we look back at 2019, the key milestone achieved in the year was the delivery of the first gold and silver ounces from Cobre Panama, a $1.356 billion investment made by the company. This world-class asset will generate significant cash flow for years to come. The start-up of Cobre Panama coupled with strong performance from our other assets and higher commodity prices resulted in record financial results.

Thus, I recommend trading actively short term about 40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI. This dual strategy (short term and long term) is crucial and provides not only a substantial increase in profit, but also reduces the risk attached to such recent market correction.

Highly Diversified Portfolio - A Definitive Advantage

Franco-Nevada owns a majority of assets in North America and Australia, which are regions considered as "safe jurisdiction" for mining. The map is from the 4Q'18 presentation.

Source: FNV Presentation

Franco-Nevada: A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q 2019

Franco-Nevada 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 170.6 148.2 179.8 170.5 235.7 258.1 Net Income in $ Million 52.1 -31.3 65.2 64.0 101.6 113.3 EBITDA $ Million 66.6 44.1 141.0 138.3 193.7 205.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 134.7 118.7 140.9 137.9 192.9 201.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.28 -0.17 0.35 0.34 0.54 0.60 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 128.2 97.8 143.6 119.1 170.4 184.6 CapEx in $ Million 703.4 286.2 57.6 38.5 341.1 8.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -575.2 -188.4 86.0 80.6 -170.7 176.6 Total Cash $ Million 76.9 69.7 72.6 432.3 91.7 132.1 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 207.6 157.2 432.2 242.4 80.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 186.1 186.1 187.3 187.5 188.1 189.2 GEO's 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 120.021 104.877 122.049 107.774 133.219 153.396 Gold price 1,278 1,228 1,304 1,310 1,472 1,480

Data Source: Company document and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $258.1 million in 4Q'19

During the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues were $258.1 million, a multi-year high again, up 74.2% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 8.7% sequentially.

Net earnings came at $113.3 million or $0.60 per share and $110.8 million of adjusted net income, or $0.59 per share.

Oil and gas assets once again helped prop Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 4Q'19 came at $30.0 million compared to $18.2 million in 4Q'18.

Source: FNV Presentation

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Based on higher production at our assets and the addition of the Marcellus asset in the third quarter, the company raised our energy revenue guidance during the year. Revenue for the energy assets for 2019 was $116 million, which also exceeded the top end of our range.

I wonder if the company will not be forced to revise down the guidance significantly for its energy segment due to the collapse of oil prices.

2 - Free cash flow was $176.6 million in 4Q'19

Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial indicator when it comes to evaluating the company's strength.

Free cash flow for FNV was affected significantly in the third quarter of 2019 due to a significant CapEx, but the fourth quarter was great and back to normal again. The company posted a profit in free cash flow this quarter of $176.6 million. Free cash flow for 2019 is now a profit of $172.5 million even after acquisitions (e.g., Cobre Panama and Permian) into cash flow (Cobre Panama, etc.).

3 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.4 billion in 4Q'19

The company shows a robust capital availability of $1.4 billion at the end of 4Q'19 (see table below).

Source: Q4 Presentation

4 - Franco-Nevada had no more net debt in 4Q'19 LT debt included a short-term debt of $80.0 million.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce was 153,396 GEOs in 4Q'19 Gold equivalent production was nearly the same compared to a year ago. Production was 153,396 GEOs compared to 104,977 GEOs in the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for 4Q'19 was $287, up from $276 sequentially, leaving a margin of $1,193 per ounce. The gold price realized was $1,480 per ounce.

Gold represented 76.7% of the total output in 4Q'19, excluding energy.

6 - Guidance 2020

Source: Q4 Presentation

Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2020 is a production of between 465K and 500K Au equivalent ounces for 2019 and increases. Energy revenues with the last acquisition are back to $100 million to $115 million.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The fourth quarter of 2019 was another impressive one for the company. The company topped analysts' expectations on adjusted earnings per share and also on revenue.

Cobre Panama will be the most significant driver of the company's growth in 2020. First Quantum met guidance and produced more than 147K tons of copper in 2019. Unfortunately, copper prices are quite depressed right now.

For 2020, First Quantum expects Cobre Panama to produce between 285K and 310K tons of copper as it continues to ramp up. Franco-Nevada expects sales to be between 90k and 110k GEOs in 2020.

The source of concern is about the new ATM initiated by the company in July. The company indicated that it sold 549.4K shares in Q4'19 for gross proceeds of $54.1 million in 4Q'19 and a total of $138.4 million in 2019.

Source: Presentation

However, with the recent drop in price, this way of financing has been a great success with an average of $96.55 per share or nearly 10% higher than the actual price per share.

Finally, the company indicated nothing new about the CRA audit (2012-2015) currently underway.

Franco-Nevada is involved in Canadian domestic tax matters and is subject to three audits that have potential tax payable of $1.1 million for 2014 and 2015. The Mexican and Barbados audits have a potential tax payable of $24 million (not including potential interest and penalties, or about $20 million for the above periods).

It is highly likely that Franco-Nevada will be cleared of any wrongdoing, and the cost will be minimal, in my opinion. Wheaton Precious Metals experienced the same issue a few months earlier and got a favorable ruling.

I consider the recent drop as an exceptional opportunity to accumulate FNV long term.

Technical Analysis

FNV was trading within an ascending channel pattern with line support at around $106 and line resistance around $123. Recently the stock sold off unexpectedly and showed a support breakout with a massive drop to $82, its first long-term resistance, and then recovered slightly to $88.

The new pattern is called a descending triangle pattern with line support at $82 and line resistance at $94. The strategy is to accumulate gradually from below $85 to a low at $74.50. On the positive side, FNV should retest $94, at which point I will probably sell about 40% of what I have accumulated lower.

