Occidental Petroleum - Utilize Options To Gather A 25% Secure Yield With Future Potential

The company is operating in an incredibly difficult oil environment. OPEC+ is refusing a production cut as COVID-19 increasingly marches the economy towards a recession.

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is focused on executing in 2020, both in terms of the Anadarko acquisition, and in terms of production.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is one of the largest publicly traded American oil companies. The company’s market capitalization has dropped to just under $11 billion, as its dividend has increased towards 5% (post dividend cut). As we’ll see throughout this article, not only is the company’s dividend secure, but utilizing an options strategy, investors can gather a 25% annualized secure yield.

Occidental Petroleum - Simply Wall St.

Occidental Petroleum 2020 Guidance

I’ve talked about Occidental Petroleum as a company several times before. The purpose of this article isn’t to discuss the company’s specific assets, but rather to discuss the company’s financial setup along with potential investment strategies.

Occidental Petroleum 2020 Guidance - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has been careful not to highlight the specifics of its expected FCF from oil production, choosing to instead focus on production. I would feel the same way in such a difficult oil environment. The company is guiding for 1Q 2020 production of ~1.375 million barrels / day, primarily centered in the Permian Basin, but also spread out across the United States and internationally.

The company is estimating production based on Feb. 13 Brent 2020 calendar strip prices. It’s also worth noting, as the company’s significant assets have been laid out, the company’s pure production costs are very low at ~$7.50 / barrel. That means the company, even in a difficult pricing environment, can generate significant income. At the same time, the company gets cash flow from its midstream, and chem business.

At the same time, Occidental Petroleum has set up a unique hedging program that at <$45 Brent means the company, in 2020 earns Brent crude + $10 / barrel. That has resulted in the company’s 2020 breakeven for capital spending + dividends (at no production growth) being at $40 / barrel WTI. Post dividend cut, that breakeven has cut towards low-$30s WTI (not counting the $10 / barrel hedging program).

However, it does highlight several concerns. The first is that as prices drop below $30 / barrel, and they could, the company would have to make some tough decisions. For example, the company could be forced to cut its dividend or capital spending further, however, as one of the largest publicly traded shale producers, the company is in a better position than most. As we’ll discuss in the risks section, several things could cause prices to drop, requiring tough decisions.

Occidental Petroleum Capital Profile Improvement

It’s also worth noting that Occidental Petroleum will have more long-term difficulties, unless in 2020, it accomplishes goals that are harder at lower oil prices.

Occidental Petroleum Synergies - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

The Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, by Occidental Petroleum, is being affected by the COVID-19 black swan. Chevron benefited significantly, by not having to go through the acquisition, and getting the breakup fee. The acquisition panning out relies on several important things, namely synergies, and divestitures. The company has made rapid progress on synergies, accomplishing ~$2.5 out of a ~$3.5 billion synergy plan.

However, asset sales are where things become much more interesting. Occidental Petroleum has estimated ~$10.2 billion in planned synergies from announced acquisitions, with ~$7.0 billion in debt repayment so far. However, the company was forced to put off a Wes Midstream (NYSE: WES) acquisition due to concerns. In mid-2017, the company’s Wes Midstream stake was worth ~$10 billion. Now it’s worth <$3 billion.

Now so far, holding onto the acquisition isn’t a bad deal, because the company can gather dividends. As a majority stake holder, these dividends are very important to Occidental Petroleum, it’s more than $1 billion in cash annually. However, with Wes Midstream having a yield of more than 22%, investors are clearly expecting a dividend cut. I think it’s unlikely, but it’s worth paying attention to.

It’s also worth noting the company might have additional divestment difficulties with the rapid drop in oil prices - that could affect debt payback abilities.

Occidental Petroleum Investment Strategy

So how do I recommend investing in Occidental Petroleum during this difficult time. I recommend using an options based strategy.

Wes Midstream - Seeking Alpha

The first way I recommend investing in Occidental Petroleum is through Wes Midstream. Occidental Petroleum has made a number of moves to separate out Wes Midstream, however, at the end of the day its retaining a significant stake in Wes Midstream. From that significant stake, the most significant thing to Occidental Petroleum is the dividends, which is why a dividend cut is unlikely.

Wes Midstream is currently trading at an almost 50% dividend yield. The stock is $5 and May 2020 options with a $10 strike as CALLs have a $2. That means you could get 40% of your purchase price in 2 months. Given that the chance of Wes Midstream going bankrupt is very low (long-term fee based contracts), even if the dividend gets cut to 0 that's a solid yield.

I’m not sure what the market is pricing in for Wes Midstream, but the chance of a bankruptcy is effectively 0. Now the market is pricing a substantial dividend cut, and the company might choose to take advantage of that to cut its dividend. However, even a 75% dividend cut (like Kinder Morgan) would still provide you with an annual yield of almost 12% - nothing to sneeze at as the 10-year yield craters.

More so, with that dividend cut out of the way, which I still feel is unlikely due to Occidental Petroleum’s needs, there would likely be significant share price appreciation. It’s worth noting Wes Midstream is on a path to cover its dividend and capital spending from cash flow, and has numerous long-term contracts.

The second way to play this is through investing in Occidental Petroleum, and utilizing an options based strategy. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum options have enormous implied volatility with Jan 21 $15 CALLs trading at $3. That means a 20% 1 year yield, even if the low prices remain and the company chooses to cut its dividend to 0.

These unique strategies let you generate strong yields, even at the worst time in the market, using the IV of options. At the same time, you get companies with strong cash flow portfolios that have been panic sold to play a long-term oil recovery.

Oil Market Movements

The latest collapse in oil prices is caused by a mix of things. The first is COVID-19 putting strong negative pressure on oil prices, as demand drops. People are stopping travel, and with a Boeing-747 burning a gallon per minute of jet fuel, the decline is significant. Fortunately, China returning to work is helping to manage the decline from earlier in the year, however, quarantines outside of China are increasing fears.

Simultaneously, OPEC+ has decided, at perhaps the worst time possible, to stop supporting oil prices. This is mainly due to Russian reluctance to participate in a major production cut. There doesn’t seem to be any existential goal here to drive “shale producers” or other companies out of business - although this crash is definitely enough to make capital budgets dwindle and decline.

OPEC+, and by that we mean Russia, seems to think that COVID-19 is being overestimated. Depending on who you talk too, that’s true. China seems like, after almost 2 months of stringent quarantines, to be well on the path to solving the outbreak. Unfortunately, an incubation period, plus lack of test cases, means that new outbreaks are simultaneously breaking out in South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

That’s especially concerning. South Korea is a gateway to the rest of southeast Asia, some of the most densely populated areas in the world. Iran is well connected to the Middle East, home of some of the largest international airports in the world. Italy is a gateway to Europe, evident in the fact that the Italian outbreak has pushed nearly every other major European country’s case count into the hundreds.

I stated it before, as people told me I was overreacting about what was a “bad flu”, but at this point, the signs are increasing that the virus will go global. Especially in the United States where there is increased evidence of community transmission that simply wasn’t detected due to a lack of test kits from the CDC. Here’s where two important factors come into play.

The first is that the virus seems to kill 2-3% of those infected depending on who you believe. That’s significant, and the best way for the world to handle that is to attempt to delay it, as drug trials and research are rapidly ramped up. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is already expecting Phase 3 data readout from drug trials by the end of the month. However, that alone is fine, the economy took the 1918 Spanish Flu in stride.

The more concerning aspect is that not only has COVID-19 essentially shut down major supply chains in an unprecedented manner, but it comes at the peak of one of the longest expansion cycles in history. While some might argue that this expansion cycle is artificial, driven by low interest rates and debt-fueled corporate tax cuts in the United States, the economy is more sensitive to a potential recession.

Worldwide Oil Production - Research Gate

While COVID-19 might be temporary, the oil consumption declines in a recession aren’t. The 2008 financial crisis caused a several million barrel / day decline in consumption. Oil markets were doing great before that and still had a difficult time. In oil markets that have been hobbling along since mid-2014, with a massive COVID-19 dealt blow, the result might be different this time.

The point of this discussion is that oil prices are fundamentally unpredictable. An OPEC+ production cut, something I still feel has a reasonable chance, could help stabilize markets and get them back to their $60-70 / barrel steady-state price. On the other hand, a recession with no action, could lead to prices revisiting their early-2016 lows.

Bankers won’t be so interested in supporting companies when the lows come a second time, without the rapid recovery that was anticipated the first time. The over leveraged producers are mostly wiped out, however, with long-term low oil prices, even the giants, with low breakevens could be at risk. At ~$33 / barrel WTI, Occidental Petroleum would need to decide between not paying maintenance capex or no dividend.

My experience in the oil markets, after the devastating past few weeks, is that, OPEC+ has realized they were wrong and will use a production cut to help stabilize the markets. That in turn will result in massive returns for the mid-to-large cap oil companies that have been historically hammered as investors have rushed out of them. I’ve been wrong before.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum really has one significant risk worth paying attention to. That risk is oil prices. The company understands its capital spending well, and can handle growing or decreasing production in a variety of environments. At the same time, the company understands its debt load and asset sales, and it has the experience to be able to handle this.

However, what the company cannot control, as has been incredibly evident over the past few weeks, has been pricing pressure. Oil prices have continued to have a difficult time as COVID-19 potentially triggers a recession. We discussed this in significant detail above. However, OPEC+ not responding with a production cut, and the delay in capital cuts, are a major risk to the company.

So far, a dividend cut isn’t necessary, and with a dividend yield near 12% and impressive implied option volatility that’s exciting to see. However, there is some risk that could change going forward.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum is an impressive company with significant cash flow potential. The company is focused on its incredibly low production costs and significant production of ~1.38 million barrels / day. At the same time, the company has impressive chemical businesses and midstream businesses. These two things together help provide overall impressive cash flow.

There are a number of ways to invest in Occidental Petroleum, and I discuss a few above. Wes Midstream is a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum is no longer interested in selling its stake. The cash flow of Wes Midstream is required for Occidental Petroleum’s financial health and a dividend cut is unhealthy. Or investors can invest in Occidental Petroleum and use options to maximize their yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long oxy, wes. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.