Markets Need A More Targeted Stimulus

That would help to prevent panic and would help the market to build an eventual floor. Without effective federal action, the market will struggle to find a floor.

A loan program that operates through businesses and that does not add to the long-term federal deficit would be an important ingredient. This article outlines such a program.

The nation needs a federal program that addresses the economic needs of those who will be most affected.

The extent of the eventual economic damage from COVID-19 is unknown, but it is unlikely to be small.

No one knows how extensive the spread of COVID-19 infections will be in the U.S. or, indeed, anywhere else. For a good explanation of how a containment policy might work, see Justin Fox at Bloomberg.com here. Fox explains that with intensive testing and stringent quarantines, the virus could be contained. On the other hand, New York City schools appear unlikely to close until the virus clearly has spread widely in the City. See this article in the New York Times

But in Italy, the government has just imposed the most stringent rules outside China. According to the New York Times

By taking such tough measures, Italy, which is suffering the worst outbreak in Europe, sent a signal that restrictive clampdowns at odds with some of the core values of Western democracies may be necessary to contain and defeat the virus.

Thus, although stringent avoidance of public gatherings may be the best way to contain the disease, such stringent rules seem unlikely to be adopted in some American venues. The result is likely to be patchwork programs that work sub-optimally.

The Market has been ahead of the curve

The U.S. stock market is not reacting so calmly. As of Friday, March 6, the S&P 500 has gone down about 15% since February 19—and it went down another 6% on Monday, March 9. That suggests that regardless of how extensive the outbreak will be, the market is pricing in significant economic damage. And that accords with many estimates coming from official and unofficial business observers. It appears to me that the market needs to see some concrete governmental action to stanch the economic impact in order to find a firm bottom. (Reflect, please, on late 2008-early 2009.)

Until such effective government action, the market likely will have up days and down days but will continue a secular down phase until either the virus peters out (which would take several months at the least) or the government acts to protect the people and businesses that will be most in need. You might make money trading in such a market, but for long-term investors, the gut-wrenching moves remain likely for several months, as more bad news comes in and the strains on businesses and the financial system that might serve them become more apparent.

The following graph from Joh Authers on Bloomberg.com illustrates the ups and downs that have occurred in other major selloffs compared with where we are at the end of March 10. As you can see, the actual bottom took quite a long time to develop.

Significant economic and personal damage is coming

I am not about to predict anything, except that there will be significant economic damage to American businesses and American earners and their families even if a containment policy eventually is effective. That is because an effective containment policy has to include travel restrictions, school closings, cancellations of mass gatherings, and many many home quarantines. All of those actions, regardless of how necessary or effective, will visit hardships on American small businesses and their employees, as well as many large businesses and their employees. See Ray Dalio in the FT on March 10, for example.

I am not going to try to predict the size of the dislocations, except to say they will not be minor—especially to those who are among the most affected—and it will fall randomly on them, without fault—and it will fall randomly most forcefully on those least able to afford it. (For the bear case, see, for example, this article on the seekingalpha.com website.)

What to do about it

To deal with this set of problems will require a creative solution that targets those likely to be most in need without setting up a new bureaucracy and without “just throwing money at it.”

The FT reported on Presidential economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s statements on Friday, March 6:

Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said the US administration was considering new tax relief measures to help businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, like airlines, while ruling out a large-scale stimulus package. Speaking on CNBC Friday morning, Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council at the White House, said discussions within the administration were focused on a “micro approach” that would aid some affected industries. “We would like to be targeted and timely, not the gigantic macroeconomic fix. I think that’s the issue. And we really have to wait for more information, almost on a day-by-day basis, before we can take action,” Mr Kudlow said.

Frankly, that would be an un-American way to go about ameliorating the problem. It is wrong to single out industries or people. That always leads to cronyism and discrimination.

There are pundits who, contrary to Mr. Kudlow, think a massive fiscal stimulus program is in order. One such suggestion comes from Harvard professor Jason Furman, who says in a WSJ op-ed that “Congress should pass a simple one-time payment of $1,000 to every adult who is a U.S. citizen or a taxpaying U.S. resident, and $500 to every child who meets the same criteria.”

The massive stimulus takes aim at the general economy, not at the parts of it that are most affected. And it spends money rather than lending it and getting it back. Maybe deficits no longer matter, but I remain among the unconvinced.

An even more blunderbuss approach would tend to reward the already well-off and not to benefit those in need (small businesses and employees) except by way of eventual trickledown. That would only exacerbate our current inequality problems.

The President's advisers in general are reported to favor a payroll tax cut. But that would help only those with jobs, not those who might be laid off and not the cash-strapped businesses that could be widely spread across the country and the economy.

We need a targeted approach

What we need is an approach that permits any business to get help so long as it can, over time, repay that help. And through the help to the business, to help the employees who otherwise might not be getting a paycheck.

Let me remind those with short memories that in the fall of 2007 there was a clear chance to head off the economic carnage of 2008, not by some general stimulus but by a targeted program that understood what eventually could be the causes of a great crisis. The solution was to help strapped homeowners. But there were to be “no bailouts”, “moral hazard” was the watchword, and no “undeserving” borrowers were to be helped out. So in the end, nothing was done and the Great Recession and Great Financial Crisis resulted.

I am not saying the economic impact of COVID-19 will as great as the Great Recession. That seems unlikely. But it could be very substantial. Therefore why not have a plan in place and funded, with the President only having to sign an executive order to bring it to life? The program might only last a few months or it might last a year, but it could be essential in relieving economic stress on those Americans who are most at risk economically.

What dollar amount of loans would need to be advanced? I do not think that matters. It will be a "whatever it takes" situation. If what it takes is modest, then the program would remain modest. But if what it takes is large, then the program would be large.

Think about all the small service businesses where quarantines could bring great hardships. Talk to your dentist. He or she employs nurses, hygienists, a receptionist and a back office person or two. If the practice treats a patient who turns out to have been contagious at the time, the practice may have to shut down until all risk that the staff is contagious has passed. That could take quite a while. And it could be repeated.

And think about the people who are asked to self-quarantine. Will they be likely to comply 100%? Might it not assist their decision-making and self-control to know that they are being protected economically and that the nation is pulling together?

Or think about school closings. Some experts are saying schools must be closed before there is local evidence of an outbreak. See Dr. Howard Markel of the University of Michigan for example. That is a huge dislocation. What do the working parents do? Replicate the school environment and its multiple contacts elsewhere? Stay home? And if they stay home, do they get paid (most service workers cannot work from home and most of the economy is service workers).

These are just a few examples of the hundreds of ways that Americans may be impacted in order to effectively curtail the spread of the virus.

A modest proposal

I would envision a simple loan program that could help both businesses and their employees. (It will not help everyone who needs it. Maybe something else can do that. My social architecture goes only so far.) Here is the outline:

Congress would enact this program but it would go into effect only upon a finding by the President that it was needed. The program would end when the President determined that it no longer was needed.

The program has to be simple enough to be set up within one month of passage by Congress. All criteria for assistance should be tied to filed federal tax data so no investigation would be needed. Treasury simply checks the applicant’s tax filing (which is electronically available and searchable). Similarly, all repayment obligations would become federal tax obligations (including estimated tax obligations) so that no new enforcement mechanism or bureaucracy would be required.

Loans would be extended to any business that filed an application, but limited in amount by the business’s historical sales and profits. Any business would be eligible, including individuals filing on Schedule C.

The size of advances would depend on the revenue and taxable income of the applicant in the tax year last filed by the applicant. My suggested amount of eligible borrowing per month would be the lesser of one twenty-fourth of gross sales or one-sixth of taxable income. An applicant would not have to allege or demonstrate need.

These simple underwriting features would assure that the vast majority of borrowing businesses will have the wherewithal to repay over a period of 36 months following the declared end of the emergency. Repayments would begin 90 days after the emergency was declared to be over. No interest would be payable before then.

The Treasury Department would run the program and would be tasked with making first payments within 14 pays after receiving an application. Additional payments would be made monthly, preferably by electronic credit, for as long as the program remained in force, unless the business opted out.

Every business that made application would be required to certify that in each pay period, it would pay every employee who was on the payroll on March 1, 2020 at least 75% of the amount paid to that employee in the last pay period before that date until the business began making repayments to the government. These payments would not be dependent on the employee working and the employee would have no obligation to repay the amounts paid under the program.

Obligations to employees would be enforced through the tax system, with penalties assessed for failure to make payments as promised.

The interest rate on the loans is a delicate subject. The program should not encourage arbitrage or relief of those who have overleveraged. But the rate should be reasonable. My suggestion is 5% per annum, except that as part of the application, every business should be required to certify that it has not incurred credit at a higher rate in the last 12 months—and if it has incurred credit at a higher rate in the last 12 months and 50% or more of that credit was outstanding on February 1, 2020, that higher rate will apply. The “honor system” would apply, except that a false certification would be a Federal crime. 5% makes sense because it is above the current home loan rates and the prime rate and the government can make money by lending at that rate, but it should not be punitive to businesses that have to pay it. If they can borrow at a lower rate without government assistance, they are likely to do so, and if they can self-fund their deficits, they are likely to do that in preference to incurring the loan obligation.

Not a panacea

This program would not be a panacea. But it would give substantial relief to affected businesses and their employees. By doing that, it would reassure the markets that a downward economic spiral is not about to take place. And the program would pay for itself over the 39 months after its cessation.

There are many people that this system will not protect—and some of them will be affected randomly and unfairly. This system need not be exclusive. Other systems might supplement it. But this system must be kept simple so that it can be effected quickly, since it is quite possible that it could be needed as soon as April 2020. I contemplate that it could be available by May 1. But if passed by Congress in March or early April, it would give the right signal earlier than May 1.

It would be practically criminal for Congress not to put something like this in place promptly. The virus could spread very widely quite quickly. Or it might not. But to hope it will not spread widely and therefore not to take economic precautions would unthinkable. Put the system in place; then let the President worry about whether and when it needs to be implemented.

Implications for investors

For those of us who trade, this may bd a great opportunity. The ups and downs are likely to continue to be large.

For those of us who are long-term investors, I do not think the bottom is in. It is likely that for the very long term, this is a good buying opportunity. But it is not like the same date in 2009, a few days after the market began its historic bull run. Buying in moderation now may make sense, but caution remains sensible.

But if you are older--like me--and have cash on the sidelines--like me--I think only very moderate buying makes sense at this time. There very likely will be better opportunities over the next few months, as the bad news continues to come in--at least until the government seems likely to enact and implement a realistic economic program. I do not see that program in the offing soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.