The coronavirus crisis was truly a black swan event. Essentially no economist or macro strategist had forecasted a recession in 2020. What is particularly curious (or frustrating) is that equities began to fall between January 24 and January 31 on news of coronavirus in China, but the S&P 500 exploded +5.1% higher to start February, renewing the trend of new record highs. There was complacency among stock investors and no one was warning vehemently of an impending correction (much less full bear market). Three short weeks later, no one dares to suggest a -27% move down on the S&P 500 is a windfall buying opportunity. Never has it been so manifest that emotions drive all investors, from the professionals to the individual investors.

Everyone missed this. Many fund managers, who should have been hedging positions, gave up on this practice. After so many years of seeing equity markets grind higher, and wasting put premiums, the temptation was great to save on hedging costs. Active managers, faced with one-way higher markets, were also forced to get more aggressive, as perennial fund under-performance is tantamount to job risk. All the supposed liquidity on the sidelines was expected to support asset prices, as investors would jump on any pullback in equities to put cash to work. Undoubtedly, many who finally saw the long-awaited pullback, with the S&P 500 down -10% to 3,000, began deploying cash. And everyone underestimated how powerful the overshoot to the downside would be.

We have observed a curious phenomenon. When professional investors and asset managers see positions go deep underwater, the words "we are long-term investors" are often uttered. This is the code phrase for "we bought too soon (or forget to sell higher up) but will ride these losses until they come back". It has been jokingly said that a long-term position is really a short-term position gone awry. Let's be honest, when an asset manager tells a client that "we are long-term investors," they are saying "we screwed up and bought too early/did not have the foresight to take profits".

This week we look at how long a long-term investor needs to wait get back above water. We'll look at the most popular index fund, SPY (S&P 500), to estimate the wait period for long-term investors. Of course, individual stock holdings can cause more painful waiting times. And in some cases, the wait may be eternal. We fear that is the case for numerous oil & gas exploration and production stocks today.

We looked at the S&P 500 going back to 1987 to get a broad look at the "wait times" for long-term investors. Investors will certainly remember the extreme case of the Nasdaq 100, with which investors having bought at the Tech Bubble top in 2000 would have had to wait 17 years to August 2016 to get back to break-even on initial investments. But for this demonstration, we'll stick with the broad S&P 500.

The table below shows the bear markets and major corrections in the S&P 500 since 1987. A bear market is defined as a drop over -20% while a correction is a drop of between -10% and -20%. Columns 2 and 3 give the date of the apogee prior to the price drop and the date at the lowest point on the S&P 500. In column 4, we consider the case of an early investor who attempts to buy into price weakness, after a -10% drop. We count the number of days it took to get back up this price level following the trough. The last column shows how long it took a long-term investor, who bought at the apogee, to get back to break-even.

S&P 500 Peak dates Trough dates Days back to break-even after buying -10% from top Days back to break-even after buying at top Bear Market Aug. 26, 1987 Oct. 21, 1987 552 695 Bear Market July 16, 1990 Nov. 10, 1990 176 232 Correction July 7, 1998 Oct 8, 1998 78 157 Bear Market March 23, 2000 Oct 9, 2002 2167 2678 Bear Market Oct 10, 2007 March 6, 2009 1540 2001 Correction April 23, 2010 July 1, 2010 89 195 Correction April 29, 2011 October 4, 2011 81 300 Correction Sept 21, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 118 214 Mean 600 days 809 days Median 147 days 266 days

As readers can see, the duration to earn back one's money varies greatly. Unsurprisingly, bear markets require a longer wait time.

If we just consider the major corrections since 1987, investors buying too early in the downtrend (-10% from the top) would have had to wait 91 days on average (mean of 85 days). For investors buying at the top, the wait to get back to break-even was 216 days on average (mean of 204 days).

While the move down since this past February has be extraordinarily swift, we must consider this now a bear market (over -20% drop). Looking at the four prior bear market cases, we have bad news for the long-term investors. Being too early to buy (again after the first -10% drop) would have seen investment dollars underwater for three years (and a couple weeks) on average. For the unfortunate investor having bought at the top, he would have had to wait three years and ten months to just recover the initial investment.

If there is a positive side to our numbers, we used the S&P 500 cash index. Assuming investors held on to the position all the way back to break-even, the total return (dividends included) would have advanced the wait to get back to even (however only by a couple weeks in the bear market cases).

Bottom line, hearing the words "we are long-term investors" gives us shutters. Now that we are in a bear market, the risk of holding losing positions for a long period is high. The best-case peak-to-trough to new high was the 1990 bear market, which only required about a nine-month wait. We will hope for this scenario today, as the 2000 and 2007 wait times would likely mean most investors will throw in the towel on lots of positions. This study also reminds us of the reason why investors nearing retirement, or in retirement, should allocate thoughtfully to equities. For some "long-term investors", the wait might prove to be too long.

