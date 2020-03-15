The Russo-Saudi Powerplay Against U.S. Shale Oil

In a classic case of misdirection with respect to a Saudi-Russian rivalry, I believe that the Saudis and Russians are coordinating a two-pronged effort to undermine the US shale oil.

With no production quota agreement, OPEC exists as a legal entity, not a functioning cartel, which now compels its members to increase production to maintain revenue and market share.

The Saudis can stymie US shale oil production by flooding the market with additional output and pushing oil prices far below the breakeven point for US shale oil firms already.

On the surface, it appears as if there’s a petro-Cold War between the Saudis and the Russians after the recent 5-6 March OPEC meeting in which Russia refused to commit to their part of additional production cuts as part of an aggressive program introduced by the Saudis to counter plunging oil prices. It appears rather unusual that neither the Russians or the Saudis engaged in any negotiated compromise on revised production cuts which created a “take it or leave it” ultimatum.

By walking away OPEC+ is no longer in play and neither are OPEC’s members whose agreement on production quotas extends to March 31 after which there is no agreement on production levels. Operationally there is no OPEC, a cartel created and designed to control production for the purposes of managing global oil prices. For this reason, because it’s already mid-March, it’s unlikely any OPEC member will adhere to the agreement particularly since the Saudis have opened the spigots.

During the week of March 8, Brent finished just below my 1Q 2020 projected price range of $35-$40/bbl as discussed in my SA articles, Oil Prices Heading Toward A Hard Landing (19 November 2019) and Oil Prices’ Hard Landing Initializing Descent (11 December 2019).

On the other hand, one can consider another perspective, albeit conspiratorial, because of unique emerging factors that favor the Saudis and the Russians to undermine the US shale oil industry.

It behooved the Saudis and the Russians to operate collaboratively to “neutralize” US shale oil which was emerging as an oil producing superpower to increase oil prices and also capture market share. This was Saudi’s objective in late 2014 by flooding the market, yet US shale producers proved resilient thanks to more efficient operations and continued private equity financing and bank loans enabling them to produce record-breaking amounts of oil.

It wasn’t until OPEC+ was created two years later in 2016 with the Russians and their non-OPEC followers that the Saudis had far greater “firepower” should another opportunity arise.

Thanks to this Russo-Saudi OPEC+ partnership the perfect storm emerged:

Global pandemic began in China forcing a shutdown of the #2 economy and largest oil importer.

For this reason global supply chains were disrupted which in turn provoked a precipitous fall in oil prices.

The initial lower oil price of $50/bbl was US shale oil’s average breakeven price for most firms, many of which were at the cusp or in bankruptcy proceedings because of negative cash flows and the reluctance of private equity and banks to provide additional financing.

Recently, the Saudis announced that they will dramatically increase production to 12.3 million b/d in April which is 300,000 b/d above their maximum sustained output. Russia only has a modest capacity to increase production estimated at 300,000 b/d.

In other words, the perfect scenario emerged to push oil prices into the abyss and severely disrupt the US shale industry. The crippling of US shale oil may be worth the extreme short-term pain for both the Saudis and the Russians. The objective is to reduce the US shale oil industry to still a large but tertiary producer, not an influencer, through numerous bankruptcies, limited financing to surviving firms and ultimately far lower production in 2020 and 2021.

This event comes just after overall US crude oil production set a record of 13.1 million b/d in February. US shale firms are on the hook for $200 billion in bank loans through lines of credit and have $200 billion in debt maturing within the next four years.

An excellent chart of all domestic and international energy firms with respect to the degree which they are leveraged in the $45-$60/bbl oil price range can be accessed through the Financial Times’ article, Energy Companies Feel the Pain of Saudi Arabia’s Price, 9 March 2020.

It may seem like a unilateral Saudi effort to punish the Russians from walking away from the “my way or the highway” deal, but the circumstances strongly suggest otherwise. The Russians are committed to be embedded at every level in the Middle East economically and politically. The aforementioned scenarios provide the perfect cover for their version of counter-sanctions on the US by disrupting and bankrupting dozens of US shale oil firms and the economies around the drilling communities such as US sanctions have disrupted Russian industries. These US shale oil difficulties were discussed in detail in my SA article entitled, Revised OPEC Quotes Won’t Derail Higher Oil Prices, under the section “US Shale Oil” published on 1 June 2018.

With respect to public relations and optics, this so-called Cold War clash of the autocratically led petro-titans of the Saudis and the Russians is akin to the infamous line in the movie The Usual Suspects (1995), “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

I believe that the Saudi-Russian fracture is a manufactured short-term separation rather than a divorce and they’ll be back at the OPEC+ table to reassess the global environment and establish a revised production deal during their next meeting scheduled for June 9-10.

The Saudi Perspective

Oil prices are less than half of what they require to balance their budget. Additionally, the Saudis have $500 billion in foreign reserves, down from $740 billion in 2014, but a stubbornly high breakeven price of $83/bbl. However, because of the unique circumstances and opportunity, they’re willing to pay this short-term draconian price to grab market share from US shale oil.

The Russian Perspective

Russia still has a strong incentive to remain in OPEC+ because of their growing economic and military influence in the region. The reason why Russia will have more leverage in establishing future OPEC+ production quotas because of their foreign reserves war-chest of $570 billion with a lower breakeven price of $42/bbl vs. the Saudis, greater economic diversity and survival experience under draconian US sanctions.

Since its formation in 2016, OPEC+ captured far more oil producers and provided a framework of cooperation and compliance and reasonable predictability. Without a coordinated effort factoring in trend of compliance (lack thereof), production limits, etc., prices are staring into the abyss. Ultimately this will result in oil prices overshooting the fundamentals of supply & demand.

The immediate concern is that there is unprecedented chaos in the market because no one has any tools to measure or assess what the fair fundamental price should be with little demand because of nation lockdowns in China and Italy and disrupted global supply chains while OPEC+ producers (and additional non-OPEC sources of oil production coming on line) have no production constraints.

Recommendation

For the aforementioned reasons, I believe that there is still considerably more downside to oil prices through 2Q 2020. My initial 1Q 2020 projection in November/December 2019 of $35-$40/bbl practically hit the nail on the head. My updated revised projection for 2Q 2020 is $20-$25/bbl.

I continue to recommend shorting the S&P Global Oil Index (CNY) provided by the Financial Times whose tear-sheet summary chart for your review is adjustable for a variety of time periods YTD 2020.

