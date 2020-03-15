Week 12 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after-hours at Negative 131 and Positive 2 with the highest negative score ever recorded for this model.

Historically, the best MDA Breakout results occur in weeks with positive Momentum Gauges and long positions should be avoided when the signal is highly negative.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 121 out of 148 trading weeks (81.76%).

The MDA Breakout portfolio is up +11.60% YTD compared to the S&P 500 -16.09% YTD in the first 11 weeks of 2020, including negative Momentum Gauge warning periods since Feb. 24th.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 148 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are up +11.60% worst case, buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 11 compared to the S&P 500 -16.09% over the same period. These breakout picks skew highly positive for high frequency short term gains in less than 5 days as documented over the past 3 years. I have removed the best case (High YTD +121.76%) gains from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the worst case gains and the S&P 500 returns.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +11.07% and worst case 1.05% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading during the Negative Momentum Gauge signal weeks which increases risk of declines. Week 11 closed with an average loss of -25.91% compared to a loss of -9.64% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Breakout Returns are up +114.52% since inception including the negative Momentum Gauge warning event periods. These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown across the 7 topping signals warned in advance to members would increase total returns to over 160% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 7 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in the following article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since The 2018 Volatility Shock: What's Next

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We are currently still in negative event 7 since the Feb. 24th signal with the highest levels of negative momentum scores ever recorded by this model.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge signals are also the basis for the bull/bear ETF combinations used to hedge or leverage market conditions for maximum returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

The bull/bear ETF trading signal turned negative on Feb. 24th for the 7th major event in the past 18 months as illustrated above. Trading on this signal has produced the following returns for members, while we still remain in a very negative momentum signal through the close Friday. I am long FNGD, ERY, SPXU, SPXS, and UVXY following the signal from Feb. 24th with these current returns:

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +43.12% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +36.25% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +14.80% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +44.34% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +19.11% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +100.21% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +57.19% Direxion Daily 3x Energy bull/bear (ERX)/(ERY) +177.98% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +31.96% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +264.12%

Market Conditions into Week 12

The biggest one day drop since 1987 on Thursday, followed by the largest gaining day in years on Friday has significantly changed the average daily returns YTD. Expect these unusually large volatility swings to continue.

Strong 2020 MDA breakout stocks

There are very few stocks with any confirmed positive accelerating momentum this week. A small sample from recent weekly selections that are showing very large rebounding moves from highly oversold conditions on Friday:

QEP Resources (QEP) +59.50%

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) +17.65%

Malibu Boats (MBUU) +9.97%

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) +16.67%

Eventbrite (EB) +17.18%

eXp World Holdings (OTC:EXPI) +12.93%

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) +26.69%

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) +8.64%

K12, Inc. (LRN) +15.48

Meridian Biosciences (VIVO) +13.64%

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) +4.20%

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) +6.21%

We can confirm more Fed easing in Week 11 with an intervention of +20 billion as shown on the Fed's SOMA page below. This brings the total easing to $306.5 billion in liquidity just the past 20 weeks. The Fed has also announced yesterday a $1 Trillion stimulus (QE 4) package over the next several months. Fed easing was a very positive condition for the markets between 2009 and 2017, it has only returned in limited form since July 31, 2019.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue). The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart turned to a negative signal back in Week 9 with confirmation shown as the red line crosses above the green line on the chart.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge chart below is reserved for members and reflects the last 6 months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after hours at a record Negative 131 and Positive 2.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 13: Market Rebounding After Yesterday's Largest 1 Day Drop -9.51% Since 1987. Fed Eased Another $20 Billion.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 12: Record Volatility Continues With S&P 500 Down -5.28% Premarket And Crude Oil Down -6.06% Overnight

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 11: Record Volatility Continues With S&P 500 Down -2.50% Premarket And Crude Oil Down -3.40% Overnight

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 10: Record Volatility Continues With S&P 500 Up +3.7% Premarket And Oil Up +10% Overnight

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Mar. 9: Market Hit Limit Down -5% Overnight, Entire Yield Curve Below 1% For The First Time Ever, Oil Down -23%

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 12 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 12 stocks consist of two technology, one financial, and one healthcare sector stocks. These stocks are always released in advance to members early Friday and were hit hard with strong negative momentum conditions on Friday. Continue to use caution with the current negative Momentum Gauge conditions to see if an opportunity for entry emerges later in the week.

Huami Corporation (HMI) - Technology / Scientific Instruments Translate Bio (TBIO) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Huami Corporation - Technology / Scientific Instruments

Price Target: $17.00

(Source: StockRover)

(Source: FinViz)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Translate Bio - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $12.00

(Source: StockRover)

(Source: FinViz)

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 12

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. Conditions remain highly negative and additional caution is highly recommended until we see more positive reversals in the signals.

In the prior week, Dow picks of 3M Company (MMM) and Walmart (WMT) continue to hold up well during this record correction period.

The Dow pick for next week are:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is showing a successful retest of the support line on Friday, but all the short-term indicators of sentiment and fund flows remain in negative territory. Retest of resistance at $280/share in the coming days and a return to the first rally resistance at $300/share will be the validating indicator of full recovery. The large move Friday was a very positive early signal, watch for more confirmation.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny-stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

My recent thoughts on the Coronavirus impact can be found among the contributions to the SA Roundtable series:

The latest MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for March were released at the start of the month and are only down -1.75% led by gains in Kroger (KR) +9.17%, Clorox Company (CLX) +5.24%, and Gilead Sciences (GILD) +2.00%

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

