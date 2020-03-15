7 Predictions For Today's COVID-19 Markets

Global financial markets are coping with great uncertainty. The continued spread of COVID-19 across the world has sparked extreme volatility and downside in risk assets. A great deal is still unknown regarding how events play out from here. The following are seven predictions for the economy, the markets, and more as we cope with COVID-19.

1. The U.S. economy is already in recession. I have found it interesting monitoring the various experts and their recession odds for the coming year. Many economists have placed their odds in the 50% to 65% range, which marks a meaningful increase from where they were just a few weeks ago. A notable few are higher with their odds. And some still believe that we will dodge a recession altogether.

While I never like to speak in absolutes when it comes to anything related to the economy or financial markets, I would place our odds of recession at better than 98%. In fact, I would contend that we are likely already in recession.

One has to look no further than the massive disruption that is already taking place across the country and the world so far in 2020 Q1 in terms of consumer and business activity. So much has already been cancelled or suspended, and activities that have been optimistically postponed or delayed for a couple of weeks through the end of March are highly likely to see these delays extend into 2020 Q2 at least into April if not May or even longer into 2020 Q3. This is why an effective fiscal policy program is so important to get properly implemented, as a lot of people across this country are almost certainly going to need a hand in the months ahead.

Maybe we don’t technically see two consecutive quarters of negative GDP in 2020 before it’s all said and done, but if this ends up being the case, it’s likely to come with barely positive quarterly GDP prints along with a lot of fiscal and monetary policy hocus pocus along the way.

2. This is going to get worse in the U.S. – a lot worse – before it gets better. This is the primary reason why I assign such a high probability to a U.S. recession in 2020.

I am certainly not an epidemiologist. But I have been reading copious amounts of information being provided by various epidemiologists to try and understand this current situation. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Since the end of February when the contagion started to take hold in the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has been tripling every four days.

This exponential pace of new cases is occurring at a time when testing for the coronavirus is still relatively scarce and hard to obtain for many in this country. In addition, most across the U.S. have been living life normally and without any social distancing up until the last few days with many planning to still go about their daily lives without any restrictions heading into the new week. These two points suggest that COVID-19 is likely spreading still undetected in many communities across the country and may serve to further compound the rate of new cases being reported in the coming weeks.

As COVID-19 testing expands in the coming weeks, expect the number of reported new cases across the U.S. to accelerate dramatically. This notion alone is likely to expand and extend business, consumer, and social related postponements and shutdowns for the foreseeable future.

3. Expect a disconnect between the economy and financial markets. Investors should be well conditioned to the idea of the U.S. stock market being disconnected from underlying economic realities. This characteristic has defined the U.S. stock market throughout the post crisis period, as the perpetually roaring stock market has never aligned with the underlying perpetually sluggish and uneven economy.

Of course, the primary attribution for this vast disconnect has been the extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve in conjunction with global central banks. Overall, more than $15 trillion in monetary stimulus was added to the financial system since the financial crisis to help support activities such as massive share buyback programs from U.S. corporations.

The U.S. stock market has plunged sharply since February 19 once it became clear that the COVID-19 situation was not going to be contained to Hubei province in China. In the process, the S&P 500 Index broke the bear market speed record by falling -27% in just 16 trading days. Such is the fragility of the stock market artificially inflated by monetary stimulus for so long.

The fact that the Fed was inclined to act in response to this decline was no surprise. But what is notable is that they have committed to throw A LOT of monetary stimulus at this latest problem. A “whateverer it takes” moment if you will. And this will be complemented by the simultaneous launch of a fiscal policy plan in the U.S. as well as major fiscal and monetary stimulus programs being brought online all around the world.

All of this money has to go someplace, so don’t be surprised if it finds its way into the U.S. stock market at least in the short-term over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, all of this stimulus is still not likely to prevent a number of financially challenged companies from falling into insolvency due to underlying economic realities and the lack of demand that may follow into the spring and summer (and perhaps even the fall). Nor is it likely to be enough to encourage companies to maintain their pace of share buybacks. These forces among others are bound to eventually take its toll on risk asset prices across the board following any short-term rebound.

4. BBB is the new high yield. An increasing number of companies have been parading around as investment grade borrowers when in reality they are high yield credits. With the economy in recession and mounting solvency challenges in the coming months, we are likely to see many of these “investment grade” companies put to the test. Whether this is the episode that finally scraps the credit rating companies and their business models remains to be seen. But expect increased bankruptcy rates in the coming months, not only from high yield issuers but also the BBB investment grade space.

5. This will get better, and we will have benefits from experiencing it. Unlike other past events such as World War II where we really didn’t know how long it would last and what the final outcome would be, what we can reasonably conclude with the coronavirus is that it will eventually reach an outbreak peak followed by a steady decrease in the number of new cases over the course of the next few months. Some estimate this peak may come within the next eight weeks, while some suggest it may take longer. Nonetheless, it will eventually pass and life along with the economy and the markets will all get back to normal.

Along the way, new innovations will be devised and our way of life will be transformed in many ways for the better. For example, companies will likely be more productive having learned how to operate effectively and efficiently under distance working circumstances. How people maintain their personal hygiene and sanitation practices is also likely to be transformed for the better. The world will also likely be far better equipped to prepare and deal for comparable global outbreaks in the future to help save lives and prevent their disruptive effects. And last but not least, the “snow day off from school” is likely to become a memory for kids going forward, as schools across the country quickly develop and maintain effective distance learning tools that expand how we can enrich the learning for our children no matter the weather or extenuating circumstances.

6. Introducing the high school graduating Class of 2039! Social distancing across the U.S. will have people gathering at home for extended periods. In some respects, it’s like a blizzard that may last for several weeks if not a month or maybe even two. And without new entertainment events and sports to keep us occupied, people are going to be looking for something to do – like watch Netflix and chill for example.

While hospitals may be overrun with coronavirus patients as we move through the spring of 2020, also expect that hospitals may also be overrun with various mothers arriving with fathers to deliver their newborn babies as we make our way into 2021. A baby boomlet is likely awaiting us once the COVID-19 scare has come and gone.

7. Rediscovering our priorities. Perhaps the one thing that the COVID-19 crisis will either remind us or teach us for the first time as we travel through our social distancing experience in the coming weeks and months is the importance of family. The daily lives of families across the country have seemingly become increasingly programmed with each passing year, with mothers and fathers and sons and daughters going a thousand different directions between work and social obligations and sports and activities and errands and whatever else.

Learning how to shut everything down and get back to the basics of family and the things that should matter most but most often get neglected may be one of the best things that can come out of this COVID-19 experience. Life goes by so incredibly fast, and from a family perspective I have a strong feeling that in the future I will look back on this time of hunkering down at home that we are now entering into and wish I could have it back (without the global health contagion, of course). I am determined to keep this thought in mind no matter how stressful the coming weeks may be from a work, health, and societal perspective.

Before closing this article, I wanted to express the following. We come together on this Seeking Alpha forum to share thoughts and ideas related to financial markets. But our personal and collective health and safety is far more important. So regardless of whether we agree or disagree on the content of this article, I sincerely hope that you, your families and all of us are able to stay safe and healthy as we endure this difficult and stressful time for our country and our world. I will be thinking and praying for all of you, and I wish you all the best of health both today and in the coming weeks. Take good care and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with you on Seeking Alpha both today and in the future.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Worried about what lies ahead for capital markets in the coming months? Come join us on Global Macro Research. I look forward to working with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.