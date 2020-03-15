Lindt & Sprungli's Valuation Is Bittersweet

Lindt & Sprungli (OTCPK:COCXF) (OTCPK:LDSVF) is never going to trade at a discount - in the past 40 years, the only time the share price took a substantial dip was during the Great Recession in the late 2000s. However, while you will likely have to pay a premium to obtain the stock of this premium Swiss chocolatier, whether you do or not depends on how much of a long-term investor you truly are.

Lindt holds pole position in the U.S. premium chocolate market. Image provided by Just Food & Chocolate.

Why would Lindt merit consideration as an investment at all? Simply because it is top dog in the U.S. premium chocolates market, which worldwide is the largest, takes third position in U.S. chocolate sales overall, lagging behind only the privately-held Mars, Inc. and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and is ranked seventh among the top 100 candy companies in the world by net sales. Brands such as Lindt, Russell Stover, Ghirardelli, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Whitman's all help secure Lindt's hold on pole position in the premium chocolate market, as its revenue and net income figures attest.

Year Revenue (CHF) Revenue ($) Net Income (CHF) Net Income ($) 2014 3.39 billion 3.63 billion 342.4 million 367.13 million 2015 3.65 billion 3.91 billion 380.4 million 407.88 million 2016 3.9 billion 4.18 billion 419.7 million 450.01 million 2017 4.09 billion 4.39 billion 450.7 million 483.25 million 2018 4.31 billion 4.62 billion 485.1 million 520.14 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Lindt & Sprungli's investor relations page.

The 2019 figures show that this trend of consecutively rising revenue and net income is continuing, as revenues for 2019 were CHF 4.51 billion ($4.84 billion), and net income was CHF 509.6 million ($546.41 million). Lindt, in short, continues to be a money-making machine, as evident from the 13.15% operating margin.

Existing Lindt shareholders have benefited from the company's consistent profitability, as evident from the 11.15% return on equity and from the fluctuating but reliable annual dividend payments that have been distributed since 2000 and should continue to be distributed in light of the 67.10% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of CHF 621.5 million ($666.39 million).

Going forward, Lindt should continue to capitalize on its expansion into Eastern European markets, as it has enjoyed double-digit growth in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, and Slovakia. Double-digit growth has also occurred in Brazil, China, and Japan, and globally Lindt's 500 stores have reported 11.8% growth in sales for 2019, around CHF 600 million ($643.34 million). Lindt is also seen as the key beneficiary of chocolate market growth by Morgan Stanley, which rates the stock as Overweight and forecast 2% growth globally for the chocolate market:

We think an increase in innovation, promotional/marketing spend (helped by lower cocoa prices), cleaner ingredients and better quality, as the chocolate manufacturers have adjusted their products to be more in line with the clean snacking trend, is helping to resuscitate US chocolate confectionery growth.

Lindt's strong financial position will enable it to take advantage of this (admittedly paltry) growth opportunity, as long-term debt of CHF 910.1 million ($975.84 million) is completely outsized by a net worth of CHF 4.67 billion ($5.01 billion), and total current liabilities of CHF 1.69 billion ($1.81 billion) are offset by total current assets of CHF 2.98 billion ($3.20 billion), cash on hand worth CHF 654.8 million ($702.10 million), short-term investments worth CHF 405.2 million ($434.47 million), and total accounts receivable of CHF 1.13 billion ($1.21 billion).

All told, there is little to quibble about regarding the business of Lindt & Sprungli. It is a top-tier premium chocolatier with a dominant position in the global chocolate market, excellent revenue and net income figures, a strong dividend record and a stronger balance sheet. However, the stock of Lindt & Sprungli is a different story. Lindt offers two classes of stock: full shares of stock, which have a nominal value of CHF 100; and participation certificates, which have a nominal value of CHF 10. The ADRs which trade on the over-the-counter markets are not sponsored, so I will only be looking at the shares trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The full shares trade under the ticker LISN, and the participation certificates trade under the ticker LISP.

Currently, Lindt & Sprungli trades at a share price of CHF 80,700 ($86,528.96) - the participation certificates trade for CHF 7,410 ($7,945.22) - with a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, based on earnings per share of CHF 2,123.66 ($2,277.05) and offering a dividend yield of 1.23%. It is readily apparent the chocolate is not the only premium quality here - the stock is trading at a considerable premium. That being said, it generally does, as its five-year average P/E is 40.70 and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.19%. While Lindt may be trading at a slight discount to its own averages, it is not a value stock by any means.

In fact, Lindt is trading at a premium to the food manufacturing sub-sector average of 23.50 and to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.75. By every metric, Lindt is trading at a premium to its sub-sector and to the index, and therefore is likely trading at a premium to fair value - raising the question of what fair value for Lindt is.

Metric Lindt Sub-Sector Index P/E 38.13 23.50 22.75 P/CF 18.82 18.28 16.27 P/B 19.09 5.89 2.88 P/S 4.16 2.38 2.44

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.54 (38.13 / 15 = 2.54) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $34,066.52 (86,528.96 / 2.54 = 34,066.52). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (38.13 / 40.70 = 0.94) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $92.052.09 (86,528.96 / 0.94 = 92,052.09).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (1.19 / 1.23 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $89,205.11 (86,528.96 / 0.97 = 89,205.11). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $71,774.57, or CHF 68,403.17 (34,066.52 + 92,052.09 + 89,205.11 / 3 = 71,774.57). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 21%.

This estimate also suggests a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 for Lindt & Sprungli (68,403.17 / 2,123.66 = 32.31), indicating that the stock will always be trading at a premium. One look at the price chart over the past 30 years will tell the tale.

Lindt's share price from 1989 to the present. Chart generated by Lindt & Sprungli's investor relations page.

There are two significant drops on the graph above - the first around 2000 and the second in the late 2000s. These periods coincided with recessions in the general market, and few companies were unaffected in these periods. Otherwise, the trajectory of Lindt stock has been up, consistently.

This is a stock for investors who are prepared to hold for the very long-term. Trading volume is very thin as the investors who would be prepared to invest thousands into Lindt stock are those who have not taken the decision lightly and would not be prepared to relinquish those shares in the event of a market crisis - such as those that have occurred recently. Nor is the fact that a recession has been forecast to occur before the end of 2020, which will likely see a further market downturn.

Such a downturn may well have a knock-on effect on the price of Lindt shares, as has happened in similar circumstances previously, though it will never bring it down to the level of a value stock. Most investors would probably be better off looking to the more accessible participation certificates, but I think all interested investors would be wiser to wait for a further market correction before investing in Lindt. While there are significant obstacles and issues that will put many investors off - the premium valuation, accessing the Swiss markets, the 35% Swiss withholding tax and required paperwork to reclaim 20% of this - the underlying quality of the business is so exceptional to make Lindt & Sprungli a buy-and-hold stock to be passed down to generations of descendants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.