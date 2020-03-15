McEwen Mining: All-Time Lows Are Not Bullish

It's been the most volatile week in nearly a decade for the gold miners (GDX), and this persistent selling pressure continues to reveal the real laggards of the sector. While a few select names are down less than 10% for 2020, we have other names like McEwen Mining (MUX) that have plunged to new 52-week lows. This is an extremely bearish development, considering that gold has more doubled since its 2008 lows, and McEwen Mining has essentially gone nowhere. The poor performance should not be surprising as costs have trended higher the past three years, and management had been unable to deliver on guidance. Based on the fact that the stock is one of the only names making multi-year lows in the sector, I continue to see it as an Avoid. This does not preclude the stock from bouncing to remove oversold conditions, but I would view rallies above $1.00 as selling opportunities.

Just over six months ago, I wrote on McEwen Mining, warning to avoid the stock at $1.85. This might have seemed like a strange decision at the time, given that the stock was already down 50% from its 2016 highs, with gold breaking out above its 2016 highs. However, for those following the stock closely, it was clear that the fundamentals were only getting worse for the company after a slashed dividend, an equity raise near the lows, and continued sub-par operational performance. Some investors, unfortunately, operate under the belief that a rising tide will lift all ships. However, this statement does not apply to the gold market. While a rising tide or gold price might lift most ships, some ships are bound to capsize, or in worst cases, sink, if they’ve got a leaky hull. When it comes to McEwen Mining, the company is forecasted to see negative earnings in FY-2019 and FY-2020 despite multi-year highs for gold, and this is the definition of a ship not fit for sailing. Let’s dig into the company’s operating and financial results below:

As noted in the company’s January news release, McEwen Mining managed to produce 174,420 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in FY-2019, a figure that was nearly 20% below their February 2019 guidance of 210,000 GEOs. On the cost side, things were not any better, as all-in sustaining costs for the first nine months of 2019 came in at $1,196/oz, more than 15% above guidance of $1,025/oz. For the full year, I expect costs to come in at $1,150/oz to $1,210/oz, more than 15% above the guidance mid-point. Not only are these cost figures 35% higher than 2016 costs of $800/oz, but they’re also 20% above the industry average. Therefore, if investors are looking for a low-margin laggard in the sector that can’t meet even conservative guidance, McEwen Mining has been the go-to pick.

The company has stated that these issues contributing to missing guidance are mainly one-time events, but it’s worth noting that we’ve heard a similar song for two years now. 2018 was supposed to be a year of building and transformation for the company, and then we listened to the same argument for a transformative year in 2019. This was because the new Gold Bar Mine was coming online, and Black Fox costs were set to improve to $1,080/oz, down from $1,137/oz in FY-2018. Unfortunately, the transformation has not come to fruition, with a deterioration in operating statistics instead. Gold Bar’s FY-2019 production came in at 33,000 GEOs, below the guidance of 55,000 ounces for FY-2019. Meanwhile, annual production at Black Fox was 35,700 GEOs, nearly 15,000 GEOs shy of the company's outlook. When it comes to how these disappointing results affected earnings, the bleak chart of McEwen Mining’s earnings trend is below:

As we can see below, McEwen Mining is expected to report a net loss of $0.09 for FY-2019, and this will mark the company's third year in a row of net losses per share. This lack of profitability is occurring despite the price of gold (GLD) rising in the same period from $1,200/oz to over $1,550/oz. If we look ahead to FY-2020, earnings estimates are currently pegged at a net loss of $0.06 per share, forecasting yet another year of losses for the company. Based on this, it is difficult to even give the company a designation as a gold producer, as the company cannot manage to operate at profitability. The only reason that it makes sense to buy gold producers vs. gold explorers is to benefit from positive earnings, cash flow, as well as no dilution. Gold producers should typically be better prepared to avoid dilution to shareholders as money coming in from operations can fund capital requirements. However, for McEwen Mining, this is not the case at all. The company has no earnings, no dividend, and has diluted shareholders on three separate occasions in the past 18 months. Therefore, if investors are interested in a gold producer that is growing earnings and returning value to shareholders, there is no way that McEwen Mining even comes close to meeting these criteria.

Unfortunately, for investors, while the fundamental picture remains bleak for McEwen Mining, the technical picture is just as bad, with the stock set to make a new all-time low monthly close in March. The previous two lowest monthly closes for the stock were in December 2008 at $0.91 and December 2015 at $1.06. Currently, the stock is trading at $0.67, more than 25% below the December 2008 monthly close of $0.91, and despite a gold price that is double the price of December 2008 ($1,550/oz vs. $725/oz). Therefore, for Mcewen Mining investors hoping to get bailed out by a strong gold price, it should be clear that this is a pipe dream at this point. If McEwen Mining does not reclaim $0.91 by the end of March, this will mark an all-time low for the stock on a monthly and quarterly closing basis, and this will be an extremely bearish development.

If we move over to a weekly chart, things aren't much prettier here, with the stock continuing to trade beneath its 40-week moving average (red line) and in an intermediate downtrend. This intermediate downtrend is characterized by lower lows and lower highs and continued breakdowns through support with a complete dearth in buying pressure. Based on this lack of supportive action, it is unlikely that funds are scooping up McEwen Mining shares into this weakness. The reason for this is that if we did have institutional buying pressure occurring, we would not be seeing the tsunami of selling with minimal up-ticks that we've seen the past two months. My goal in trading is to go to where the funds are the most aggressively buying stocks, and avoiding downtrends at all costs. In terms of McEwen Mining, we have the complete opposite here.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

The main issue with the significant technical damage we've seen on McEwen Mining is that it will take months to repair it at a bare minimum. While 40% plus rallies in the stock are certainly a possibility as the most significant bounces occur in bear markets, these bounces will do nothing to repair the technical picture. The stock now has a brick wall of resistance at $1.35, as well as downtrend resistance at $1.20, and any rallies that can't get through these levels will merely be noise and selling opportunities. This is the opposite picture of some of the best miners, which have minimal overhead resistance as they've hit new all-time highs in February.

While McEwen Mining continues to get cheaper each quarter, the stock is cheap for a reason, as it can't turn a profit even at $1,400/oz gold. Given that forward earnings estimates for FY-2020 and FY-2021 remain negative, there's not much optimism out there that the company will see positive annual earnings per share [EPS] at $1,500/oz gold either. The whole point of owning gold producers is to benefit from their increasing margins in a gold bull market and to see value returned to shareholders through dividends and growing annual EPS. McEwen Mining remains one of the worst prospects in the sector for achieving this goal and is one of the worst prepared to weather the storm with falling gold prices due to negligible margins. For this reason, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I would view 40% plus rallies towards the $1.00 level as selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.