K92 Mining: The Bulls Must Hold Here

There is no clear sign a bottom is in yet, but the stock is worth keeping on one's watch-lists as it's an industry leader for costs and production growth.

It's been the most volatile week in over a decade for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with fundamentals being thrown out the window for the majority of gold producers. This certainly applies to K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF), which was smashed by more than 30% this week after solid FY-2019 operational results, and strong guidance for FY-2020.

Fortunately, the precipitous decline this week has inflicted minimal damage to the stock's yearly chart. While I am not long the stock currently, I am keeping a close eye on the stock for signs of a bottom. The best names in the sector will recover from this intense selling, but the key is getting the right price once the carnage has subsided, not the lowest price on the way down. As long as the bulls can play defense at the C$1.95 level, I would view K92 Mining as a name worth keeping an eye on going forward.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over two months ago, I wrote my first article on K92 Mining and discussed that it was time to book some profits. The stock is now down 50% from its highs, as the month of March hasn't been kind to K92 Mining. The beating inflicted on this high-grade gold producer is despite a plethora of positive news to start the year, marking an exceptional start to 2020. The most significant news was the release of FY-2020 guidance, forecasting a year of 40% production growth, and a clear path to the company becoming a 120,000-ounce gold-equivalent producer. Let's take a closer look at the company's progress made in Q1 below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Beginning in January, K92 Mining released its FY-2019 production results and trounced guidance estimates by more than 10%. The company over 82,200 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in FY-2019, compared to guidance provided in April 2019 of 71,500 gold-equivalent ounces. This was a more than 13% beat vs. estimates and was the second year in a row for the company of beating guidance by 5% or more.

As the chart shows below, quarterly production as well as the two-quarter average for GEO production both hit new all-time highs in Q4 2019, of 23,646 GEOs and 21,408 GEOs, respectively. Meanwhile, gold grades at the company's Kainatu mine hit a new high in Q4 2019 at 25.2 grams per tonne gold, well above the average grade for the first nine months of 2019, which was 19.8 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Looking ahead to FY-2020, the company is now working on its Stage 2 Expansion at the mine from 200,000 tonnes per annum to 400,000 tonnes per annum. The production long hole drill arrived at the site in January and has marked the beginning of the mine's transition from an exclusively cut and fill mining method to a lower-cost long hole open stoping mining method. Meanwhile, the final stages of the process plant expansion are now underway with a crusher upgrade, the installation of a new secondary crusher, and additional flotation tank foundations and tank installations nearly complete. K92 Mining's goal is to hit their plant expansion to 400,000 tonnes per annum by the end of 2020. Guidance for FY-2020 is set at 115,000 ounces of gold-equivalent production at all-in sustaining costs of $750/oz. Assuming the company hits its guidance of 115,000 GEOs, this would translate to production growth of 40% year-over-year.

(Source: Company News Release) (Source: Company News Release)

Finally, the most recent positive news from K92 Mining came in March, with strong drill results from Kora, which included a significant strike extension to the south. The company noted in the press release that step-out drilling has extended the known mineralized system by 225 meters to the south, with high-grade intercepts such as 8.08 meters of 21.50 grams per tonne gold equivalent, and 8.50 meters of 17.33 grams per tonne gold equivalent. The most southern hole drilled to date intersected 14.60 meters of 11.48 grams per tonne silver equivalent, and this was drilled more than 200 meters south of the 2018 resource at Kora. As the below image shows, there is significant potential to grow this resource, with only the orange shaded areas holding a resource currently.

(Source: Company News Release)

Between significant exploration highlights and the mine expansion to 400,000 tonnes per annum well underway, it is not hard to see the clear path for K92 Mining becoming a junior producer capable of over 120,000 ounces of GEO production annually. The company's January 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment has projected a 13-year mine life for Kora and Kora North with an average gold-equivalent annual output of 120,000 ounces at industry-leading all-in costs of $615/oz. The initial capital cost for this expansion of their existing operation is a modest $13.6 million, suggesting an incredible payback based on the after-tax NPV (5%) of $559 million using a conservative $1,300/oz gold price. While this study is preliminary in nature, I would not be surprised if K92 Mining saw annual gold-equivalent production of 120,000 ounces in FY-2020 and gold-equivalent production of 130,000 ounces in FY-2021. The company has proven that they under-promise and over-deliver with guidance, and I would be shocked if they did not beat the guidance of 115,000 GEOs for FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While all of this is excellent news for investors, the market couldn't care less about any of it during a panic that is roiling global markets. This does not mean that the market won't eventually care about these expansions and a bright future for K92 Mining, but the price action last week is telling us that even the best names are being thrown out with the bathwater. Therefore, the best way to navigate this turbulence is by being aware of the best names, but watching for technical clues that they've bottomed. Following a 40% decline last week and the most volatile trading in two years for K92 Mining, I would argue that it's too early to be absolutely certain that the lows are in just yet. Let's take a look at the technical picture below to see what important levels are in play for the bulls:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the yearly chart for K92 Mining above, we can see that the stock completed a significant base breakout near the C$1.65 level. This pivot will be critical going forward if we do see further weakness, as it's the second major line of defense for the bulls. As this chart below shows, we have seen minimal real technical damage to the stock, and this can be cleaned up over the course of a few months. However, a breakdown back inside this base below C$1.65 would be a bearish development as it would show a complete lack of commitment to this new range by the bulls. In addition, it would also mark a more than 60% retracement of last year's gains, suggesting that the majority of the bulls have thrown in the towel. Therefore, from a bigger picture standpoint, the C$1.65 level is a pivotal area going forward for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

By zooming in closer on the quarterly chart, we can see the C$1.95 level is the first real line of defense, and it's now within sight after last week's 40% decline. We can see below that K92 Mining broke out of a more than 3-year base through the C$1.95 level, and holding onto this level on a quarterly closing basis to finish March would be ideal. Base breakouts through significant resistance areas are bullish developments, but breakdowns back inside of these bases can quickly turn into bearish developments. If the bulls can defend the C$1.95 level on the March close, this would suggest that they are outmuscling the bears where they need to most. However, a monthly finish for March below C$1.95 would be a bearish development, and increase the odds we will need to re-test the yearly pivot at C$1.65 before the bottom arrives.

The more than 50% decline in K92 Mining has placed the stock at a valuation of C$535 million, a very reasonable valuation for a gold producer on track for 120,000 ounces of gold-equivalent production at industry-leading margins. However, when panic sets in across the entire market, valuations are ignored, and the best of breed producers get thrown out with the bathwater.

The key going forward for investors looking to get involved in K92 Mining is watching the critical support levels for signs of stabilization on the way down. While I have no plans to try and catch a falling knife on K92 Mining, this panic will not last forever, and Papua New Guinea, where the company operates, has not been affected to date. I believe K92 Mining is a stock worth watching closely going forward, but I have no intention to start a new position until we see the stock show clear signs it is bottoming. The first sign of this would be supportive action at the C$1.95 level.

