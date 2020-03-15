My Recent MLP And REIT Calls:  What I Missed (And Didn't)

These securities should survive and continue yielding income in the long run, however they may continue to get beat up while these crises are ongoing.

Introduction

It's difficult to make predictions, especially about the future

Source: Neils Bohr (or maybe Yogi Berra, Samuel Goldwyn, Mark Twain, et. al.)

Investing is an inherently risky enterprise. Even the best get it wrong from time to time. Ken Fisher has long referred to the market as "The Great Humiliator". In his book, The Only Three Questions That Count, Ken states:

… the market exists solely to humiliate us for as long as it can for as many dollars as it can. I refer to the market by its proper name, "The Great Humiliator" (TGH for short). I've come to accept my goal is to interact with TGH without getting humiliated too much.

Ken goes on to call TGH "an equal-opportunity humiliator", although I would contend that writing publicly about one's market calls provides the added opportunity for public humiliation.

While you can't avoid mistakes in investing, you can at least try to learn from them. It's easy (and true) to argue that the COVID-19 outbreak and Saudi-Russian oil price war were unforeseen black swan events, but that doesn't teach us anything. In that spirit, I revisit articles I wrote on two pipeline MLP's, BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) and Western Midstream Partners (WES), and a hotel REIT, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) (RLJ.PA). I'll look at what risks I missed but also the points of my thesis that are still valid so I can decide where to go from here.

After these big drops, I have not sold any of these securities. I believe they all can remain viable in the long term but I have varying degrees of confidence in each. I will review them in order of confidence from highest to lowest, informed by the risks which are now more clear.

BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

I last covered BPMP in November 2019. The units are down 39.6% since publication, all of that drop coming in February and March. This MLP is the toughest of the three misses to attribute to anything but general market sentiment. The first advantage for BPMP is its conservative financing. The MLP has $468 million of debt outstanding and a cash balance of $99 million. Compared to $89 million of EBITDA, BPMP has a gross debt ratio of 5.2 and a net debt ratio of 4.1. While this sounds typical to high for an MLP, all this debt is in the form of a term loan to the parent company (BP) maturing in February 2025 at a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 0.73%. At the time of writing, this works out to about 2.04%. In 2019, BPMP's interest coverage (operating income divided by interest expense) was 5.7 at a higher LIBOR than now exists.

The second advantage of BPMP is its ability to cover both capex and distributions by operating cash flow. With its large share of equity investment based income, capex for BPMP is low. In 2019, operating cash flow of $189 million more than covered capex of $1 million and distributions of $135 million.

These advantages would be offset if BPMP were expected to have much lower income in 2020, but that does not appear to be the case. BPMP's assets are not in the high-cost Permian. They are located in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and around the Whiting, IN refinery. The Saudi-Russian oil price war is not going to slow down production at these BP assets, and pipeline tariffs are throughput-based and not dependent on oil or gas prices.

Source: BPMP Asset Summary

On the downside, the MLP model currently inhibits asset growth. The low share price is a barrier to dropdown acquisitions from BP, as management has discussed on several earnings calls. BPMP does have its $99 million cash balance available for growth investments, but will be limited to that source unless markets improve. BPMP also still has incentive distribution rights (IDR's) owned by BP. They only started paying out at a low level in 2019 and are not currently a big drag on growth of distributable cash to the limited partners. Still, if BPMP follows the lead of older MLP's they may buy out the IDR's to allow limited partners to capture all the DCF but with some dilution in ownership.

While I could have given more weight to these downsides, they were all known in November when I wrote the article. The collapse in oil and gas prices seems to be the larger driver of the drop in BPMP's unit price, irrationally so in my view. I purchased additional units at $12.87 in February and will continue to hold BPMP.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) (RLJ.PA)

RLJ was my most recent article, published on March 8. In the three days since publication, the common shares lost another 14.9%. The direct effect of COVID-19 on travel was predictable at the time of publication, and I even noted in my conclusion "I am not necessarily calling a bottom in RLJ shares given the uncertainty around the coronavirus impact." Sure enough, RLJ withdrew 2020 guidance on 3/11/2020 stating

Over the past week, we have experienced a notable increase in transient and group cancellations that is negatively impacting our business and ability to achieve our financial targets,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In light of the ongoing uncertainty and evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus, we believe it is prudent to suspend our financial outlook until we have improved clarity.

The positive aspects of RLJ have not changed in the last three days. They still have almost $900 million of cash on the balance sheet after selling off non-core hotels following the 2018 merger with Felcor. RLJ's leverage is at the low end of peers and the REIT has no debt maturities until 2022. The cash balance could cover over 3 years of common and preferred dividends even with zero funds from operations (FFO).

Source: RLJ 4Q 2019 Results Pro Forma Supplemental

The downside I missed was in not fully understanding how much COVID-19 impact was left to be priced into the shares. Since this pandemic is unlike anything the market has seen in recent memory, it should have been expected that more downside was to come. While I still believe RLJ's cash balance should allow it to get through the pandemic, the Bullish call on the common shares was premature. A more prudent course would have been to wait until the stock stopped falling on bad news. Only then would it have been a buy. As I mentioned in the earlier article, I have not added any common shares recently which should have been a better indicator of my outlook.

I did recently add preferred shares at an average basis of $24.15. RLJ pays out about $25 million per year on these preferreds, compared to a (pre COVID-19) FFO forecast of about $287 million. The preferreds are also cumulative, meaning that any missed dividend payments must be made up before resuming any common dividend payouts. I believe the REIT is still far away from that situation coming into play. Nevertheless, the preferreds are getting hit as well on the day RLJ withdrew its guidance.

RLJ seemed better positioned than many of its peers heading into the COVID-19 epidemic, but both classes of shares may continue to get hit as long as there is no clarity on how and when this crisis will end. Since I have no particular informational edge on that, I am not adding to my investment at this time.

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Source: WES 4Q 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

WES was another recent call, published on March 3. This was by far the worst timing of any of my calls, with the MLP down 48% in the subsequent 8 days. My thesis was that extending the maturity on its debt would buy WES time to grow its cash flow to the point where it could cover both distributions and capex. This is true, but EBITDA growth of 10% per year was also required to reach that point. I did not consider the impact low oil and gas prices would have on parent company Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has since greatly scaled back capex and cut its own dividend. The specifics of a Saudi-Russian price war may have been unpredictable, but oil bear markets like we saw in 2009 and 2014-16 are regular features of commodity markets.

Although WES's contracts with OXY are mostly throughput-based with minimum volume commitments, WES can still be impacted indirectly by energy price declines. OXY's decision to cut capex will impact WES's growth plans. This puts the prospect of future distribution cuts back on the table if WES wants to avoid further increasing leverage. If oil prices stay low for long enough, the worst case of an OXY bankruptcy could come into play. As we saw in the last big oil bear market in 2016, parent company bankruptcy could allow it to get out of contracts with the MLP. This would be an existential threat to WES given its close ties to OXY.

Predicting oil prices is another talent in which I have no specific edge. My guess is that the Saudis and Russians will realize that a price war hurts them both. The uncertainty is in how long it will take them to come to this realization and how much collateral damage is done to higher-cost producers like those in the Permian in the mean time.

I added to my WES position at the time the last article was published. While that decision has been very wrong, it can still turn out OK if the price war ends in a reasonable amount of time and either OXY or third parties resume production growth. The possibility of a distribution cut has grown, however. For example, WES could decide that in the absence of upstream production growth, it needs to cover its distribution now with free cash flow (not just DCF). Based on my previous 2020 forecast, that would be around $1.58 per year or a 37% cut from present levels. That would lower WES's yield to around 22% from 36%. This may not even be a negative to unit price as it could build confidence in WES's solvency. It is a positive sign that as the market pushes to new lows, WES is currently sitting nicely above its all-time low of $5.00. I am not selling my WES but any potential investor needs to recognize that starting a position now would be highly speculative, even at these levels.

Conclusion

My main timing error in these MLP and REIT investments was forgetting the advice of Ken Fisher as he further expounded on the market as "The Great Humiliator"

How do you, personally, give TGH the most fun? By making the most bets you can based on the same information everyone else has. How do you spoil the fun of TGH? By restricting bets you make to things you think you actually know that others don't.

Source: Ken Fisher, The Only Three Questions That Count

Clearly, everyone had the same information I did regarding the juicy yields available from these securities and the positive actions taken ahead of these twin crises to improve their balance sheets. The COVID-19 outbreak and oil price war were "known unknowns" in Donald Rumsfeld parlance. I knew these were concerns heading into these investments, but had no special knowledge on their magnitude and duration. In these cases, it would have made sense to wait to see how the crises developed to get into what may still be good investments at much lower prices.

On the positive side, diversification can have a great mitigating effect even with mistakes of this magnitude. Looking back to year-end 2019, I had 4.2% of my portfolio in BPMP, WES, and RLJ. As of the close on 3/11/2020, after adding to WES and BPMP and buying RLJ.PA, these investments now comprise 4.73% of my portfolio. As much as I was attracted to the high yields, I am glad to limit this type of investment to under 5% of my portfolio. With more conservative income-oriented investments and higher quality dividend growth stocks in the other 95%, I am outperforming the S&P by about 200 basis points YTD.

The COVID-19 outbreak and oil price war have thrown many high yielding investments for a loop. Waiting for more clarity on the impacts of these crises and limiting these investments to a small part of the overall portfolio can limit the downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPMP, BP, WES, RLJ, RLJ.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.