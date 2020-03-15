Take Advantage Of Current Volatility With Cboe Global Markets

Cboe will continue to capitalize on its position as a one of the largest exchanges and sell proprietary data and analytics.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) is one of the largest exchange holding companies and is the largest options exchange in the United States. Cboe generates the lion’s share of its operating revenue (~70%) through transaction fees on its exchanges. Since the business possesses an incredible economies of scale, the easiest and most cost effective way for Cboe to generate additional profits is through increased transaction volume.

The current heightened level of volatility should prove beneficial for Cboe in the short-term through increased hedging and speculative trading. Further, the business has a few long-term opportunities. Cboe Market Close (NYSE:CMC) was launched last week, competing in the Market-on-Close (NYSEMKT:MOC) space. Additionally, Cboe has the opportunity to capitalize on its position as a one of the largest exchanges and sell proprietary data and analytics. These catalysts should propel the business forward in the upcoming quarters.

Increased Volatility Will Likely Lead to Higher Revenues in Q1

The VIX is at the highest level since 2008 and the term structure suggests that volatility won’t be dissipating anytime soon. Due to the current market environment, February set a monthly average daily volume record with more than 11 million contracts traded over the month. Options total average daily volume rose 64% and S&P 500 options set a single day volume record with 3.6 million options traded on the last business day of February. As multiple point moves become the daily norm, March could shape up to be another record setting month for Cboe.

Data by YCharts

As a result, revenue should receive a boost from this additional trading volume. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the last time volatility really spiked, Cboe had a record quarter. Current volatility will likely provide the same short-term revenue and earnings boost that the business received at the end of 2018.

Although this is only a short-term catalyst, Cboe is focused on expanding their financial products (as is evident by bitcoin futures in 2017, although they have stopped adding new ones). Volatility will eventually subside, but the continuous addition of financial instruments should position Cboe to take greater advantage of future periods of market volatility.

Cboe Market Close Launches and Will Be a Strong Competitor

Cboe is set to benefit in both the short and long-term with the recently launched Cboe Market Close (CMC). CMC was created to meet demand for primary market closing auctions, which determine the official closing price for thousands of U.S. securities. Closing auction volume has continued to rise over the years, as displayed in the graph below.

As you can see, market share is about 7% in the U.S. and is even higher in Europe at about 20%. The concentration of trading in this defined window is advantageous to traders, and they are paying a premium for the liquidity. CMC is not the only current solution for market-on-close orders. A variety of brokers offer this functionality. However, CMC is the first type of product to be offered by a securities exchange. Cboe has the opportunity to decrease costs and increase functionality, driving demand to CMC and gaining market share.

Data and Analytics Will Continue to Be a Steady and High Margin Revenue Provider

From the latest earnings call:

Throughout 2019, a consistent theme for Cboe was the growth of our recurring revenue stream, a proprietary market data and access to capacity. Combined, they increased 7%... As it relates to proprietary market data, about 70% of the growth this quarter was a result of incremental subscriptions, and nearly 85% of the growth of our access capacity fees was attributable to incremental units. We continue to see opportunity across all of our asset classes and believe we can grow this revenue stream at low to mid-single digits in 2020 on an organic basis.

Cboe’s increasing focus on providing data and analytics will likely continue to provide them with an excellent source of high margin and recurring revenue. It does not seem likely that the demand for market data will slow, and other exchanges are capitalizing on the shift toward a data hungry society.

The VIX is the most widely quoted and observed index regarding market volatility, and one that the media really sinks their teeth into whenever there is a market selloff. In addition to owning proprietary data on the VIX, Cboe has exclusive rights to offer options on the S&P 500 and various other S&P indexes. They also have licenses with the Dow Jones, MSCI Indexes, and the FTSE Russell. Cboe has access to data that no one else has, and people are willing to pay for it.

This revenue stream should continue to grow and supplement revenue that is dependent on market transactions. Furthermore, this is a high margin revenue channel since Cboe already has access to this information.

The Bottom Line

Cboe is well positioned in the current market environment and the current selloff offers an attractive entry point. Increased trading revenue due to current market volatility will likely provide a short-term boost to earnings. CMC offers Cboe further long-term revenue growth as it has the potential to gain market share in closing auction space. The focus on proprietary data and analytics provides the business with a more stable, recurring, and high margin source of revenue with solid long-term growth prospects.

Potential risks include: increased competition in volatility or other index contracts, a decline in revenues from trading, and increased regulation. However, the current short and long-term revenue drivers offer a potential attractive opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBOE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.