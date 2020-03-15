DBB: Any Rebound Will Prove Transient In The Near Term In This Hectic Macro Climate

It is, in this vein, that we have revised further lower our Q1-20 target for DBB to $14 per share, compared with $15 per share previously.

Given the macro fragility and the broad-based risk-off environment, DBB is unlikely to strengthen meaningfully in the near term. We expect only transient short-covering rebounds.

Yet, Chinese refined market conditions remain soft, as evident in the increase in domestic inventories.

Base metals have not been hit the hardest since the start of the month because the virus outbreak seems to have peaked in China after the implementation of drastic measures.

DBB is under pressure so far in March, as COVID-19 has officially become a “pandemic”, according to the WHO.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB is pressure so far in March, as COVID-19 has officially been characterized as a “pandemic”, according to the WHO. Interestingly, base metals have not been hit the hardest since the start of the month because the virus outbreak seems to have peaked in China (the epicenter of base metals consumption) after the implementation of drastic and effective measures by the government.

However, given the macro fragility and the broad-based risk-off environment, base metals are unlikely to strengthen meaningfully in the near term. We expect only transient short-covering rebounds given the heavily short spec positioning across the space.

It is, in this vein, that we have revised further lower our Q1-20 target for DBB to $14 per share, compared with $15 per share previously.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While copper edged 0.5% higher in February, aluminium dropped by 1.4%.

The worst performer among the industrial metals was by far zinc, with a monthly decline of 8.5% in February. Zinc prices are at their lowest since May 2016.

At present, zinc is trading close to a fundamental/technical level of $2,000 per tonne. A meaningful and sustained breach below this level is likely to force miners to cut output.

While macro sentiment improved at the margin in the first half of February, investor fears over the coronavirus outbreak re-emerged in the second half and have intensified so far in March, resulting in a broad-based risk sell-off. Equities have been hit harder than most commodities (bar oil).

This macro environment is significantly negative for the base metals space and thus DBB.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Given the fluctuations in open interest, we argue that the slight rebound in copper prices was primarily driven by short-covering in February, the decline in aluminium was due to fresh selling, and the noticeable sell-off in zinc was mainly caused by long liquidation.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories in copper and zinc have surged significantly since the start of February, as a result of large SHFE inflows. This is a clear sign that Chinese refined demand conditions have weakened as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Interestingly, global exchange inventories in aluminium have remained broadly stable so far this year, which could suggest no oversupply caused by the slowdown in economic activity.

According to the CRU, copper and aluminium fabricators have raised their operating rates in recent weeks, which could suggest stronger demand conditions. A renewed decline in exchange inventories would confirm this.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative community is net short LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc, having lifted their net short exposure to base metals since early January.

This is not a surprise considering the negative macro environment and weaker fundamentals as a result of a slowdown in refined base metals consumption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Speculators are the most bearish on zinc, suggesting that the likelihood of a short-covering rebound is relatively higher.

A wave of short-covering in base metals is possible only if either market expectations about future demand conditions turn positive or the market starts discounting production cuts a result of the depreciation in base metals prices.

Closing thoughts

We have revised further lower our Q1-20 target for DBB to $14 per share from $15 per share previously because the coronavirus outbreak is paralyzing the global economy and is creating a pronounced risk-off environment.

Although the virus outbreak seems to have reached a peak in China, the world’s largest base metals consumer, base metals are unlikely to rebound firmly in the near term in the current hectic macro environment. Bearish investor sentiment toward the base metals space is likely to prevail over the next month or so, and as such, we expect only transient short-covering rebounds given the stretched nature of base metals’ positioning.

Nevertheless, we expect a solid rebound in base metals (and equities) once in the second half of the year after the end of the storm.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.