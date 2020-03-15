Quality Rotation Opportunities In Preferreds

The combination of newsflow and market technicals suggest that at current levels quality preferreds may be worth a look.

In this article, we update our quality ideas in the $25-par preferred stock space. On balance, the fundamental newsflow and price action technicals suggest that certain quality pockets of the market may be worth a look. In particular, we highlight the following investment-grade stocks, trading at yields in the mid-single digits.

Spire Inc, 5.90% Preferred (SR.PA)

Bank of America, 6.00% Series EE (BAC.PA)

Wells Fargo & Co., 5.85% Fixed/Float Series Q (WFC.PQ)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, 5.25% Preferred (ECF.PA)

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust, 5.875% Series B (GRX.PB)

Are We (Fundamentally) There Yet?

A key factor in guiding allocation decisions through a drawdown period is knowing where we are in the drawdown cycle. Although this is ultimately unknowable, a few anchors can help navigate the drawdown: fundamentals and technicals.

On the fundamental front, from the start of the drawdown we have been looking at the following key issues: 1) a fiscal response, 2) flattening out of new cases to ensure the medical system remains resilient and capable of processing new patients, 3) getting the testing regimen back on track. While serious challenges remain, we have seen progress on all three which gives us more confidence about dipping into the market opportunistically at current levels.

First, the House passed a stimulus package that gets to grips with not only the potential economic fallout but makes it easier to fight the epidemic. Secondly, the new Roche test gets results much quicker and the creation of drive-through testing gives us hope as it has worked very well, in part, to bend the curve of new cases in South Korea. None of this is to suggest that dealing with the epidemic is going to be easy, but it does suggest that the country is finally getting to grips with the challenge ahead.

Checking in On Price Technicals

The second thing to look at apart from fundamentals is price action. It is fair to say that the sell-off in preferreds has been the largest since the financial crisis.

The median price of the $25-par market has dropped by the most since 2008, though we have bounced back somewhat on Friday.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Yields have spiked as well - reaching levels we last saw in 2018, although the move started from a much lower base.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

The yield comparison hides the fact that Treasury yields are much lower now than they were just a year ago. On a spread basis, current levels are much wider than we saw at the end of 2018.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Pockets of Quality

Those investors who bemoaned universally low yields among quality stock should moan no more. A number of investment-grade securities are offering yields in the mid-single digits.

These are the areas that look interesting to us.

1. Utilities

The utilities sector is heavily regulated and less exposed to energy price volatility. This is why it has held in relatively well compared to other sectors, and the energy sector in particular. The chart below shows total returns for Friday as well as the past month.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

In the sector, we like investment-grade Spire Inc, 5.90% Preferred. The stock is callable in August 2024 and closed at a clean price of 25.08 and a 5.85% YTW on Friday. The stock is trading at a higher yield than the broader sector - a reversal of what we saw in 2019.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

2. Select Financials

Quality financials may sound like an oxymoron to some investors given what we saw in 2008; however, the current crisis is not a crisis which arose from within the financial sector. That doesn't mean that financials will be unaffected - higher defaults on loans and credit line drawdowns will surely ding capital buffers.

Alongside the two perpetual Series L preferreds issued by Wells Fargo and Bank of America, we also like the following investment-grade stocks both yielding over 6%.

Wells Fargo & Co., 5.85% Fixed/Float Series Q

Bank of America, 6.00% Series EE

Investors who really don't want to touch banks may find the Charles Schwab Corp., 5.95% Series D Preferred (SCHW.PD) attractive. The stock is callable in June 2021 and closed Friday at a 5.98% YTW. The stock's YTW has narrowed the gap between the lower-quality broader financials sector.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

3. CEF Preferreds

The CEF sector is a relatively illiquid part of the retail preferreds universe. In this sector, we look for investment-grade stocks in the right-hand corner of the asset coverage and yield chart that we present below.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Secondly, we look for decent NAV trends (not too negative) and relatively low NAV volatility. The following stocks foot the bill:

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, 5.25% Preferred

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust, 5.875% Series B

Conclusion

We don't know how long the current medical emergency will last or what ultimate economic damage it will bring. However, fundamental and technical indicators suggest that certain quality preferreds may be worth a look. We like certain pockets of the retail market such as in utilities, financials and CEF preferreds.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PL, WFC.PQ, BAC.PL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.