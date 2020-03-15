VNQI: A Building Is Worth At Least One Building

If inflation spikes, REITs own physical property that should appreciate. If deflation, then lower rates should raise the value of future cash-flows.

This is not time to buy the dip, but dollar-cost-averaging into quality assets may be wise for long-term investors.

Following the fourth worst day in U.S equity market history, investors are understandably panicked. The S&P 500 (SPY) dropped nearly 10% last Thursday, bringing the total decline to about 27%. There has been a bounce from there, but I do not expect it to continue. To add some perspective, it took about 11 months for the S&P 500 to fall this far in 2008. This 27% decline only took three weeks.

While there have been many short-term surges backed by positive economic news and dip-buyers, such rallies have only lasted one or two days. Until the market can hold ground for more than a few days, I do not believe it is wise for most to "buy the dip".

Still, there are many long-term investors on Seeking Alpha who are not too concerned by short-term negative performance (i.e one to five years of negative performance). Despite the chaos, there are areas of long-term value opportunities. For those who will not need their money for ten years, dollar-cost-averaging into these assets might be a formidable strategy. The question is, what assets are the most resilient?

Everybody knows gold and silver are generally solid places to put your money in times of rising uncertainty. I stand by this view, however, the fact remains that gold and silver will not deliver yield. There are also bonds, but "credit risk-free" Treasuries offer below 1% returns today which does not compensate for their substantial inflation risk.

The simple fact is that there are few safe bets today. That said, I believe certain REITs have Dollar-Cost-Average potential. That is to invest a fixed amount now and ideally buy more shares as prices fall. One REIT ETF that I find particularly interesting is the Vanguard international REIT fund (VNQI).

VNQI is Very Cheap Compared to Comparables

VNQI invests in a large basket of REITs (specifically, 663 of them) from more than 30 countries around the world. This includes Europe, Emerging Markets, and the Pacific region. Little weight is given to North America or the Middle East. Take a look at its sector breakdown below:

(Vanguard)

Importantly, it has very heavy weighting toward Pacific REITs. The most significant country it is exposed to is Japan at 24% and next is China at 11%. Frankly, I believe that J-REITs are solid today as they have generally lower valuations and benefit from the country's zero-rate policy.

On the other hand, I believe Chinese Real Estate companies should be avoided as the country is in a significant property bubble that is rapidly popping due to a 90% drop in sales following the Coronavirus spread. This is a risk factor that investors should keep in mind, however, VNQI as a whole is heavily diversified which reduces downside risk.

In my opinion, VNQI has among the best overall diversification compared to any other asset class. It is exposed to many countries and thus has limited currency risk (considering the possibility of a major inflationary shock). They own physical property which offers a hedge against inflation. The REITs benefit from today's extremely low global mortgage rates. Unlike most inflation-hedge assets, VNQI also delivers a positive yield.

In fact, VNQI has a stellar yield today of about 9-10% depending on how its measured. As you can see below, its yield has risen substantially in recent weeks following the ETF's catastrophic sell-off:

Data by YCharts

REITs outside of the U.S are much cheaper than domestic ones. VNQI currently has a weighted-average "P/E" ratio of 11.4X while the U.S-based VNQ has one of 35X. VNQI has a weighted-average "P/B" of only 1.1X while VNQ's is 2.7X. Further, VNQI has a much higher weighted-average return-on-equity of 10% while VNQ's is 6.6%. VNQI's holdings do have a lower earnings growth rate of 10% compared to VNQ's at 16.7%, but it seems that VNQI's substantially lower valuation offsets its marginally lower historical growth rate.

When I covered the fund last in September 2019, I found that its holdings had normal debt-levels with a median total liabilities to assets of 48%. This is highly unlikely to have changed substantially since then, which tells us that its effective leverage is about the same as one would find in U.S REITs. The only major difference in VNQI's lower valuation and significantly higher yield.

It is also worth pointing out that VNQI has substantially outperformed VNQ since its inception due to its higher yield. This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

VNQI is Not Low-Risk But it is Resilient

Now, you are not going to receive a nearly 10% yield without taking on likely significant volatility. Indeed, if the global economy continues to grind to a halt, I would not be entirely surprised to see VNQI's price get cut in half. Because it holds REITs, it has decent exposure to global credit risk.

Still, high volatility does not necessarily mean high total downside risk which I believe is more important. If inflation kicks into full-gear as I suspect, long-term bonds like (TLT) could rapidly lose most of their value. If credit-risk spreads continue to blowout, many of the large blue-chips in the S&P 500 could be forced into default and see their stock-price go to zero. If people stop going to work for a few months to avoid the virus these two problems would only be exacerbated.

However, in either of those scenarios REITs are generally protected. The only way for REITs, as a whole, to suffer the irreversible damage of an 80%+ sell-off would be the undoing of a global real estate bubble or an extreme uptick in non-paying tenants. While isolated property bubbles exist, property globally remains on the less expensive side. Further, an up-tick in non-paying Commerical tenants is possible, but that would take a global economic depression. Thus, a heavily diversified basket of REITs offers greater resiliency than perhaps any other asset class.

The Bottom Line

I'd like to reiterate that I am not bullish on VNQI and do not believe that it is low-risk nor that it is going to offer short-term upside. VNQI is simply the "best of the worst" in today's extremely difficult investing environment. I believe that the ETF will outperform both the S&P 500 and the U.S-based VNQ regardless of the market's direction.

Further, I see VNQI as a solid allocation choice since I believe that it has less total downside risk than the majority of other asset classes. Owning a stock like Apple (AAPL) is worth the value of Apple's future cash-flows which are highly uncertain (plus the value of its few tangible assets). This problem is true for most companies today and is seemingly more problematic when it comes to bonds.

The fact is that owning a building is worth at least one building. Owning one ounce of gold will always be worth one ounce of gold, but it will not deliver income as will properties. In that sense, REITs partially share the protection value of gold and cash-flow yield of bonds & stocks. This resiliency is made even better through heavy diversification that comes from a large international basket of REITs.

While the fund has a stellar yield of 10%, it may see a dividend cut as certain REITs focused on the Asian mainland struggle to make ends meet. In my opinion, VNQI's other positive attributes like its low valuation and high diversification offset this risk.

Interested In My More-Exclusive Research? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched short-term trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.