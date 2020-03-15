The Great Infection Pushed Shell's Yield To A Record 13%

Shell has systemic relevance, but the dividend might be temporarily suspended in favor of buybacks or preserving liquidity in the short-term.

The next two quarters will feel like a doomsday-scenario where profits could easily be wiped out completely, but the big question is how the second half of the year unfolds.

While the markets have certainly experienced movements over the last two weeks, which usually happen in decades, some stocks have experienced decade-typical movements within days.

A Black Swan combination of an unprecedented oil price war launched by Russia and Saudi Arabia in addition to a once-in-a-lifetime epidemic (SARS-Cov-2) has pushed Shell's stock (NYSE:RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A) to levels not having been seen this century.

This has pushed the current dividend yield to levels that even companies in the high-yield MLP sector have hardly boasted; precisely at the time of this writing, the dividend yield stands at an eye-popping 13%. Needless to say that those energy MLP stocks now have yields in excess of 20%. Among the oil majors, Shell's current yield is by far the highest.

Obviously, there is a reason, actually a whole slew of reasons, why Shell dropped to levels which not only price in a dividend cut/suspension but possibly even government-backed liquidity guarantees. There is high risk that the dividend gets temporarily cut or suspended, but the risk that the company will go belly-up is virtually non-existent since it is strategically relevant and too big to fail.

Thus, high risk currently comes with extraordinary and generational high return potential, and investors brave enough and with cash are now confronted with a potential once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity. Let's find out what is going on at Shell right now.

What is going on at Shell?

Usually, an investor would like to know how Shell's business is doing in terms of revenues, profits and outlook, but these are no usual times and as such we will only focus on the two main factors impacting the business as well as on the investment opportunity assuming the company will not go belly-up.

First of all, now that we have witnessed the shortest bear market ever - it only lasted one day - Shell itself is in crash territory with prices plunging almost every single day in 2020 and dropping double-digit % during this historical week on an almost daily basis.

The Oil Price Shock

The first major impact on Shell's business and frankly on the entire oil and gas sector worth hundreds of billions of dollar is the oil price shock. Last Friday OPEC and Russia couldn't agree on production cuts to limit supply as demand is collapsing due to the coronavirus. As a result Russia and Saudi Arabia triggered an epic oil price war with crude oil plunging over 30% on Monday, March 9. Such a precipitous fall - seemingly off the charts - was the worst I have ever witnessed and naturally is a massive burden for any oil exploration and production company like Shell.

At crude prices in the low $30s, hardly any oil drilling is profitable, not even for those triggering this external shock, but obviously production will not cease since that would completely destroy all cash flow. It is anybody's guess how long this price war can and will last since a simultaneous demand and supply shock for one of the most important economic sectors at this scale is a premiere, but I am very confident that given the healthcare pandemic waging on and the need for concerted global actions to shield entire economies, sooner rather than later a new deal will be reached.

Next to oil, Royal Dutch Shell is also a major producer and distributor of natural gas thanks to its record investment years ago into BG Group. For full-year 2019, this segment generated around $11B in organic free cash flow, but obviously with prices and demand cratering, YTD results will be substantially lower.

The Coronavirus

At first glance, a virus does not seem to be a big threat to Shell's business, but this coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything else since not only does it disrupt demand when economies are grinding to a halt, but it also almost forces companies to boost or at least maintain production in order to mitigate as much of the oil price shock as possible.

With the pandemic still in early stages in most country and with more and more countries banning air travel or shutting down entire countries excluding essential infrastructure, it is not even possible to come up with reasonable estimates as to how much demand will even be left. All we know is that it won't drop to zero, but 50% declines or more are very realistic when major customers like airlines and the private sector are either shutting down or keeping consumption at very low levels.

I fully expect things to get worse before it gets better since so far only roughly a dozen countries have shut down.

Additionally, as a positive factor, there is very strong indication that China seems to have weathered the peak of the pandemic (as of today), and with the second largest economy getting back up to speed, this can offset a lot of lost demand elsewhere.

Source: Hbr.org

Figures in the table are from 2018 and thus China's daily oil consumption has probably increased significantly in 2019, and once it gets back up to pre-COVID-19 levels, it will help oil prices.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

However, given the uncertainty around the entire situation, it does not make sense to come up with estimates for Shell's earnings or revenues, but rather focus on the drivers in my view.

What does that mean for investors?

First of all, it is virtually impossible that a company like Shell will be allowed to run out of liquidity and go belly-up. It is too big to fail and I fully believe that the UK and Dutch governments would do whatever it takes to prevent a collapse since that would be an absolute bombshell to the UK pension fund system as well as hundreds of thousands of employees. Germany was the first European country to declare unlimited credit lines and liquidity guarantees to the economy. In a memorable fiscal "whatever it takes" moment, the government announced it will do whatever it takes to save otherwise healthy businesses. Thus, I assume that other countries will do the same and follow that path.

Hence, excluding the risk of bankruptcy, we'll focus on Shell's most recently disclosed liquidity situation and if or how long the dividend can be maintained organically.

Shell's original outlook for 2020 forecast $28-33B in organic free cash flow (assumes oil prices at $65 per barrel and $25B in accumulated buybacks). Barring a sharp V-shape recovery, both of these targets will fall materially short due to the current situation. Not only are oil prices less than half, but also on top of that a massive demand shock of epic proportions will hit Shell like a tsunami.

Source: Shell Investor Relations

At the end of Q4/2019, Shell's liquidity amounted to $18B and it spent $3.7B on dividends and $3.5B on buybacks. As regards buybacks, Shell has already announced in conjunction with its Q4 earnings where profit sank 50% that the pace would be slowed down. Since then, macroeconomic conditions have collapsed. Ironically though, given the 13% equity yield and the low cost of debt, Shell might opt to still spend big on buybacks since it can accumulate so many shares at such little cost even though that will further worsen its already high gearing ratio of 29.3%.

We can't predict what Shell will do, but investors shouldn't be shocked if the company temporarily suspends its dividend in favor of buying back stock at ultra-low prices which will prove very valuable long-term. That said, I think it is similarly likely that the dividend won't be suspended and that Shell will take on even more cheap debt or opt for a scrip dividend and at the same time buy back at least as much stock in order to offset the additional future dividend burden resulting from a scrip dividend.

Investor Takeaway

Make no mistake, what we are witnessing right now on the markets with a dual extreme shock to energy companies is historic. The "Great Infection" will be one to remember, and while stock prices could go even lower, I think it is time to take on (some) risk by buying Shell at these prices, but not as a full position. While there may be stress short-term on the dividend if this crisis persists for many months, mid- and long-term there is the potential for massive income since nobody will benefit if oil prices remain that low.

The next two quarters will feel like a doomsday-scenario where profits could easily be wiped out completely, but the big question is how the second half of the year will look like. Shell and its other big oil majors BP (BP), Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have all experienced historic firesales, and the fallout from this crisis will be historic, but all these companies have systemic relevance and importance and simply won't be allowed to go bust in my view.

I have added to my holdings at prices above and below $30 as the stock cratered over the last week as I am confident that this situation will pass with oil prices and demand recovering in the second half. Investors believing oil to be dead and demand not recovering in the second half of the year though should clearly avoid any investments in the oil and gas sector.

