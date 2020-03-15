Constellation Brands: Investor Day Highlights The GARP Opportunity

Constellation Brands' (STZ) recent beer-focused investor day struck a characteristically upbeat tone, emphasizing the multi-pronged growth drivers in place heading into 2020. In line with its earlier press release, STZ sees surprisingly little material impact from COVID-19 in the US thus far, from both consumer demand and supply chain perspectives. The recent beer momentum is impressive, with additional opportunities ahead, from Corona Seltzer's growth potential to a resilient long-term ~40% target for beer margins. With the stock now trading at ~15x EV/EBITDA (ex-WEED), STZ now trades at attractive levels relative to peers.

Benefiting from the Premiumization of Beer

Per the investor presentation, >50% of dollars spent in the beer category is now spent on premium beer or flavored malt beverages (NASDAQ:FMB) as consumers continue to trade-up. STZ is a clear beneficiary of this trend – it has seen continued growth both in states with higher share, along with outsized growth in states where there remains an incremental share opportunity. In 2019, for instance, STZ held a 65% share in "high-end" states such as New York, California, and Nevada, while driving portfolio growth of 5% in these states.

Source: Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, in states where STZ holds <65% share (e.g., Texas and Wisconsin), STZ experienced strong portfolio growth of +11%. STZ's mix of strong share in key states and growing penetration in states where it holds less share points toward an extensive beer growth runway going forward.

Source: Investor Presentation

Further, STZ's strong share among consumers who prefer premium beer has lent itself well to online channels. Thus, DTC remains a strong potential source of growth - STZ generated $200mn of online beer sales (+52% YoY), with Corona emerging as the #1 searched beer brand on retailer sites.

Source: Investor Presentation

Long-Term Beer Margins on Track for ~40%

STZ's operating margin record has been exceptional - beer margins have risen from 32% in 2015 to ~40% in 2020 (to-date). In line with current levels, STZ's long-term goal is to maintain its best-in-class beer 39-40% margin profile. However, caution is warranted as near-term beer margins are set to face headwinds such as commodity pressure, labor inflation, and innovation initiatives.

Source: Investor Presentation

On balance, I think the long-term margin target makes sense –the company is pushing seltzer, which typically has lower margins than beer due to brewing and packaging costs.

Unveiling Corona Hard Seltzer

STZ also officially unveiled Corona Hard Seltzer, which is scheduled to come to the market in March, with distribution expansion set for April in the following flavors - Tropical Lime, Mango, Cherry, and Blackberry Lime. Corona Seltzer will have 90 calories, <5% ABV, zero carbs, and zero sugars. This represents a notable differentiation relative to White Claw's nutritional content (100 calories, 5% ABV, and 2g of carbs/sugars per serving).

Source: Investor Presentation

The hard seltzer opportunity is significant – per STZ, while ~60% of the category growth comes from consumers shifting from other alcoholic beverages, ~30% comes from increased consumption in the category, while ~10% comes from entirely new consumers. The rationale for the increased consumption is that while beer drinkers consume 2.5 beers per session, seltzer drinkers consume 3.5 cans per session.

Source: Investor Presentation

Encouragingly, STZ is ready to double down on seltzer, with plans to support the brand with >$45M of marketing spending. While STZ has pointed toward an ~25% cannibalization from Corona Hard Seltzer, I think it will take a few months to gauge the extent to which Corona Seltzer will take from the Corona franchise, if anything.

Instead, there may be more cannibalization risk from the Modelo brand expansion, especially in key markets such as California. With the Modelo brand remaining the biggest growth engine, for now, plans for a strong increase in distribution, particularly in under-penetrated regions such as large states like Texas with a large Hispanic population. Longer-term, the company continues to believe there is plenty of runway for growth for the Modelo brand through distribution and a more targeted marketing strategy.

Source: Investor Presentation

Addressing the Coronavirus and Wine Divestiture Delay

STZ's messaging around the coronavirus remains unchanged from the end-Feb press release (excerpt below):

We've seen no impact on our people, facilities, or operations, and our business continues to perform very well. Unlike many of our competitors, sales of our beer brands are focused almost entirely on the US market.

Per STZ, there has been zero consumption impact from the coronavirus news flow on both its beer business and the Corona brand. Instead, STZ maintains that the Corona Extra brand has accelerated in recent weeks based on tracked channel data, while the Corona Brand and beer business have been trending positively, thus far.

In addition, IRI dollar sales trends for the entire Corona brand family are also outpacing their 52-week trend in the latest 4-week and 12-week periods. Furthermore, all business units supporting our beer business are seeing positive sales trends for the brand thus far this calendar year.

Meanwhile, the wine deal with Gallo is mostly done, but Constellation is still awaiting final FTC approval for Paul Masson, Cook's, and J. Roget, leading to the current delay. We should gain further clarity on the finalization of this transaction by April's earnings report, as well as the ~$130 M in stranded costs from the divestiture.

Still a Compelling GARP Opportunity

Following the latest dip, I believe STZ offers investors a compelling "growth-at-reasonable-price" (GARP) opportunity. With momentum in STZ's beer business trending strongly, and the unveiling of Corona Hard Seltzer set to drive incremental growth, the core business appears attractive at ~15x EV/EBITDA (vs.>20x for similar high-growth peers), excluding the WEED stake/warrants.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.