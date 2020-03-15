Prudential Financial: The Market Leader Continues To Generate Good News Amidst Market Unrest

Its reputation of being a well-managed company, with a good brand name and a well-diversified product line, will keep Prudential Financial strong and competitive.

The company remains to be a prominent player in the life insurance industry as it fortifies its market leadership with a good 4Q 2019 financial report.

Amidst the global turmoil brought about by the pandemic scare of the coronavirus, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is proving itself to be a stalwart market leader of the life insurance industry. Recent financial data suggests that the company has kept stable revenues, operating income, and earnings per share figures for three consecutive years, keeping investors confident of its future prospects. Despite the economic headwinds affecting the financial sector at large and pushing stock prices further below book value, PRU is positioned in an attractive territory for buying.

PRU stock repurchase, a driving force for good

As a strategy to stay competitive and improve financial performance, the company has been consistently buying back its own shares. Since the financial crisis of 2008, PRU managed to reap the benefits of reducing its outstanding shares by 19% and the payback is seen in the company's dividend payments.

After a 50% shortfall in dividends during the year of the Great Recession, PRU proved resilient by getting back to dividend growth by 2009. In fact, during the last eight years, the company's dividends per share increased by more than 13%. But most importantly, the dividend yield of 6.3% is the best among its peers and it is for this reason that many dividend-income investors are holding on to their PRU shares long term.

In a recent dividend declaration, the company is proving how robust its financial health is by giving a $1.10 dividend per share for the first quarter of 2020. This is a rate slightly higher (+$0.10) than what it previously offered. Many analysts are even expecting that the dividend payout ratio in 2020 would be 6% higher than its average for the last five years.

Source: Macrotrends.net - Prudential Financial 10-Year Stock Price, TTM Dividend Payout, and TTM Dividend Yield History

As the data suggests, dividend payout and yield are steadily on the rise, which is buoying its share price up over a 10-year period.

Furthermore, it's worth noting how the company created greater value for its shareholders by effectively controlling the cost of its dividend payments. And because there are fewer shares in circulation, its earnings per share show a promising trend.

Ending 4Q 2019 on a high note

As an industry leader in terms of revenue and income generation, Prudential Financial steadily reports positive numbers in terms of profitability. The company earned a net income of $1.13 billion, which is 288 million better than what it earned in the previous year. It also posted an operating income growth of 25.9% in its domestic operations and 8% in its international operations in the last fiscal year.

Moreover, the company has gained advantages in growing its international market, operating efficiently, saving costs, and improving customer experience, as evidenced by its strong fundamentals. However, in terms of stock price historical trend and the stock price volatility, the pang of the current economic climate is manifesting its damaging effects.

Source: Macrotrends.net - Prudential Financial 5-Year Price to Book Value History

The company is trading significantly below its book value, and the five-year data is showing clearly that it is currently in uncharted territory. The 4.74% volatility rate is also proving there are some risks to consider when buying PRU shares amidst the prevailing market conditions.

A source of threat that could upset PRU's 2020 financial performance

The spread of coronavirus all over the world is relevant to Prudential Financial as its global operations span across the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its presence in more than 40 countries can pose threats to its employees and its processes. As seen in the data given, the company's stock price shows a significant dip as the casualties of the virus continue hounding the news.

But there are some key points to consider. First, PRU has a diverse product line, which can be a reliable source of financial income. Second, it has a current yield of 6.1% and a five-year average yield of 3.4%, which somehow makes it a safe haven. While no one is spared by the devastating effects of coronavirus news in global markets, the company's stock price may remain at its discounted rate for an indefinite period.

New opportunities to boost future PRU's stock price

Prudent Financial and GreenPath, a nonprofit organization, announced their strategic alliance to offer financial wellness solutions to every household plunged in debt. Total household debt is on the rise, and it is currently at $14.15 trillion as of 4Q 2019. This growing issue is seen as an opportunity to boost profitability among its retail customers who seek financial knowledge and solutions in debt management, retirement, and long-term financial security.

At the beginning of the year 2020, Prudential Financial also announced a debt issuance that is "green" oriented. This green bond offering, with a $500-million worth of principal amount, is focused on raising funds to resolve urgent environmental issues. Following its Global Environmental Commitment, the company is taking the lead to generate funds that will help preserve the environment and support the mandated renewable energy solutions. The company's proceeds from this special bond issuance will be focused on investments for reducing gas emissions, establishing green buildings, and achieving energy efficiency and a sustainable environment, among others.

Conclusion

Prudential Financial's stock price was comfortably around the $90-level on average during 2019. This year, its growth prospect is slightly marred by the threat of coronavirus. Yet, for the most part, the company is showing remarkable resilience as it aims to boost income outside of its mainstream businesses.

Analyst expectations and estimates on the company's future financial performance remain positive and vibrant amidst the current economic uncertainties. It remains to be highly favored considering its solid dividend growth and strong financial figures. General investor sentiment suggests that PRU may be significantly undervalued and remains confident of a stock price resurgence once the market has settled.

The prevailing market conditions may be seemingly bleak, but it is one that will prove to be temporary. The last 10 years have shown how the management has successfully steered the company out of the financial crisis of 2008 unscathed. As a well-managed company, with a good brand name, and a well-diversified product line, Prudential Financial has a reason to keep its market leadership and give its shareholders a stable outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.