Mobile TeleSystems: Solid Russian Telecom Company To Buy After The Market Settles Down

While the ongoing market selloff will probably last for quite a while, there's going to be a time when things will start to go back to normal and a great number of buying opportunities will reveal themselves. As the number of recoveries from the coronavirus continue to rise, markets are now more worried about the inability of companies to meet their earnings expectations in Q1 and beyond due to the current disruption of their businesses.

Nevertheless, I believe that Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is the one company that has all the chances to greatly appreciate when the dust settles. First of all, it's not exposed to the travel industry that currently suffers the most, and its major source of income comes from Russia, a country that reported only 28 cases of patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus. Before the beginning of a fire-sale, its stock managed to outperform its major international telecom competitors, thanks to a successful performance in the last few months. At the same time, it currently is undervalued relative to its peers, as its P/E ratio is only 8x. Considering all of this, I plan to slowly accumulate a position in the company in the next couple of months, as it will probably continue to depreciate in the next few weeks due to a market-wide panic, but then the stock will be even more attractive than before.

Market Selloff Creates a Buying Opportunity

Before the news of a possible coronavirus outbreak started to gain traction, Mobile TeleSystems faced a couple of issues that were slowing down its growth. Once all the issues were resolved, its stock started to drastically appreciate and managed to outperform its major international peers by the end of 2019.

Source: Bloomberg

The first issue that prevented MBT from unlocking value was the ongoing investigation regarding the possible involvement of the company in several political corruption scandals in Uzbekistan. In March 2019, Mobile TeleSystems agreed to pay $850 million to end the probe of the U.S. Justice Department, and the first issue that prevented the company from unlocking value was fully resolved.

The second issue was about the possible delisting of the company from the New York Stock Exchange. A great number of institutional and retail investors were hesitant to acquire the shares, as there was uncertainty about the company's public listing in the United States. However, in October, the Board of Directors decided to throw the idea of delisting out of the way and big money started to pour in into the stock. As we could see from the chart above, Mobile TeleSystems stock was able to appreciate by around 40% since the middle of October, thanks to that decision.

At the same time, while both of those issues were slowly being taken care of, the company has been showing outstanding performance throughout the year. In Q3 alone, it managed to increase its annual revenue and operating profit by 4.6% and 9.3%, respectively. Currently, its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 3.93x and 8.14x, respectively, are below the industry's median of 4.94x and 12.98x, respectively. This makes me believe that Mobile TeleSystems is undervalued relative to its peers and its stock has more upside than stocks of its competitors.

Source: GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

While there's no denying that Mobile TeleSystems is undervalued relative to its peers, there are some risks to consider before deciding whether to acquire the company's shares or not. First of all, the ongoing market selloff will push the company's stock lower. However, there will be no fundamental reasons for such a decline. The company is exposed mostly to the Russian market, as more than 90% of its income comes from Russia, which has not been heavily hit by the coronavirus outbreak yet. However, in the short-term, irrational exuberance will prevail and the stock will most likely suffer. That's why acquiring the company's stock at the current price is a risky endeavor.

Nevertheless, I'm confident in the management's ability to create value in the long run. To make my long-term bullish thesis stronger, I'll outline some catalysts for growth. First of all, Mobile TeleSystems has solid fundamentals, as it managed to stabilize its financial situation after the Uzbekistan probe, and increased its dividend yield from 4% to 11%.

Besides, as the company's stock will continue to be publicly trading on the NYSE, there's a high probability that it will once again appreciate after the market selloff settles down. The possible delisting scared many investors off, but once the issue was resolved, the stock skyrocketed. There's a high chance that the same thing might occur once again, as the company's fundamentals remain strong and its major distribution market was not heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Takeaway

Overall, Mobile TeleSystems is a solid Russian telecom company to own after the market settles down. After paying $850 million to end the U.S. Department of Justice's corruption probe and resolving the listing issue, it managed to increase its dividend yield to 11%, grow its revenues and profits by single digits, appreciate by 40% in a matter of months, and stay undervalued in comparison to its peers. While the current depreciation of its stock is something that is out of the control of the company, the lower share price will help to accumulate a bigger position in the business later on with a much greater margin of safety.

Considering all of this, I plan to open a position in Mobile TeleSystems once the irrational exuberance fades away.

