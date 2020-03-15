Bond Market Week In Review 9/10-9/13

While the economic numbers aren't showing a recession, there's anecdotal evidence that the economy is probably in one.

Investment thesis: This week, the entire bond market sold off, in some cases sharply. That, combined with the potential liquidity problems in the Treasury market, make any new investments in the bond market a bad idea right now.

The New York Federal Reserve began an extraordinary market liquidity program (emphasis added).

As a part of its $60 billion reserve management purchases for the monthly period beginning March 13, 2020 and continuing through April 13, 2020, the Desk will conduct purchases across a range of maturities to roughly match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding. Specifically, the Desk plans to distribute reserve management purchases across eleven sectors, including nominal coupons, bills, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, and Floating Rate Notes. The distribution of purchases across sectors will be the same distribution as the Desk uses to reinvest principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of agency debt and agency MBS in Treasury securities. The first such purchases will begin tomorrow, March 13, 2020.



Today, March 12, 2020, the Desk will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm ET that will settle on March 13, 2020. Tomorrow, the Desk will further offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation and $500 billion in a one-month repo operation for same day settlement. Three-month and one-month repo operations for $500 billion will be offered on a weekly basis for the remainder of the monthly schedule. The Desk will continue to offer at least $175 billion in daily overnight repo operations and at least $45 billion in two-week term repo operations twice per week over this period.

As I noted yesterday, Bank of America commented that credit market dislocations were occurring. This is usually a leading indicator of a recession, which explains why it's such an important development. The Fed's move is a solid and strong across-the-board answer to this problem. Hopefully, it will calm the market's nerves.

Are we already in the middle of a recession? There isn't any data to support that conclusion. But considering the breadth of the shutdowns, it's reasonable to assume we are.

Several key reports have commented on this situation anecdotally. For example, the latest Beige Book noted (emphasis added):

There were indications that the coronavirus was negatively impacting travel and tourism in the U.S. Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported as a result of the coronavirus and several Districts said that producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks.

The latest ISM manufacturing report (emphasis added):

“January started out strong, but the effects of the virus in China [and] the continued grounding of the 737 Max have suppressed new orders.

but the effects of the virus in China [and] the continued grounding of the 737 Max have suppressed new orders. “Coronavirus continues to be front and center as a major supply chain risk to our company. Access to information in China — from our supply base and customers — is slow to come by.”

The major concern is the China virus and what that crisis could affect in getting parts. The company is putting plans in place to source out locations, especially in the U.S., for parts.”

ISM non-manufacturing (emphasis added):

“[The] coronavirus has increased lead times for the critical items.”

“The business outlook remains positive, but foggy due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak. The mining industry is well dependent on Chinese consumption. On the other side, it is difficult to [make] sourcing decisions, since it is not clear how long China will need to return to normal production capacity..."

Some economists are arguing the economy is either already in a recession or will experience a sharp contraction.

Capital Economics' view, as reported in MarketWatch (emphasis added):

The U.S. economy could contract by a whopping 4% in the second quarter in light of the European travel ban, the suspension of professional sports, a shutdown of the Broadway theater district in New York and the like to combat the coronavirus epidemic. That’s the most recent guesswork by Capital Economics. The advisory firm’s dire forecast is based on a rash of major closures involving schools, workplaces, sports leagues and venerated cultural institutions. “As a result, we now expect GDP to fall by 4% annualized in the second quarter and to stagnate in the third,” wrote Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

My instinct is that they're basing their analysis on the near-shutdown in schools, sporting events, conferences, and other public gatherings, which obviously generate a lot of economic activity.

All of this leads to the Fed's meeting next week, where this will be the topic of conversation. I don't know what will happen and neither does anybody else. They will be feeling the pressure to do something. The question is what.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: The long end of the Treasury market sold off sharply, booking some gains. This might have also fallen as a result of the liquidity problems in the Treasury market. The charts show that the entire Treasury complex was off this week. Some of this could be simply profit-taking after a solid run. The rest of the bond market complex also sold off. The international ETFs acted more like equities, selling off in a major way. The long end of the US corporate market dropped 12.22%. After that, the losses mitigate. Like the Treasury market, the rest of the bond market sold off this week. Notice that municipals (upper right) rebounded strongly on Friday.

